Minnesotas First Del Webb Active Adult Community Debuts

Del Webb, the leading builder of active adult communities in the nation, is celebrating the grand opening of the first Del Webb community in Minnesota on Saturday, August 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. With a desirable Corcoran location that provides convenient access to the Twin Cities, the 225-acre Bellwether by Del Webb is the areas only resort-style, age-restricted new home community.

"Del Webb has been building active adult communities for almost 60 years, but this is the first time we've introduced the brands legendary lifestyle to the state of Minnesota, said Jamie Tharp, Minnesota division president for PulteGroup, Del Webbs parent company. "We have seen tremendous demand to open a Del Webb community in the market, with buyers expressing a great affinity for the brand after visiting siblings and friends that live in our communities in other locations.

"Roughly 70 percent of prospective buyers to date have come from within the Greater Minneapolis/St. Paul market, people who want to enjoy an active retirement without having to move away from family and the familiarity of the community where they've spent much of their lives. However, we have also had interest from neighboring Midwestern states, with buyers citing their desire to be close to children and grandchildren, said Tharp.

"Nearly 1,000 people attended information sessions earlier this summer, and sales activity is strong, with 29 sales contracts signed since the first release of 31 homesites on July 31, said Shannon Huber, Minnesota division sales director for PulteGroup, "We are attracting both GenX couples and young baby boomers, with about 50 percent of buyers still in the workforce. Its clear they want to take full advantage of all the amenities, programs and activities a Del Webb community has to offer for this stage of life."

Offering 398 homesites, Bellwether by Del Webb features 13 consumer-inspired home designs that fit the needs of the 55+ buyer, with an emphasis on livability and comfort. Three design collections provide a variety of options, perfect for daily living and entertaining. The single-story floor plans range from 1,222-1,953+ square feet with 2-4 bedrooms, 1.5-3 baths, and 2-3 car garages. Home designs feature spacious open living area with room for entertaining and options such as two-story living with loft space, laundry room next to the owners suite and fixed attic staircases. Pricing starts in the low $300s.

The state-of-the-art 11,500-square-foot Prairie Club Amenity Center will serve as the hub for community activity and is expected to open in summer of 2020. It will feature indoor and outdoor pools, outdoor TV lounge, community lawn and fire pit, outdoor tiki bar/hut, 6 pickleball courts, 2 bocce ball courts, a fitness center, lounge, fireplace, craft room, and nearly two miles of walking trails, among other amenities. Additionally, a full-time lifestyle director will be on-site to organize social events and clubs for residents who want to fully embrace the Del Webb active adult lifestyle.

Visitors to the grand opening on Saturday, August 24 will be able to learn more about the community, tour three professionally decorated model homes and homesites, and enjoy light refreshments from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Bellwether by Del Webb is located at 19264 101st Place, Corcoran, Minnesota 55340. The community is easily accessible to I-94 and the Twin Cities, and convenient to a wide variety of medical, shopping, dining and entertainment options in Corcoran and Maple Grove. For more information about Bellwether by Del Webb, visit delwebb.com/bellwether or call 952-260-1953.

