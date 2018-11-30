finanzen.net
06.06.2019 00:07
Molly Campbell Appointed to Granite Board of Directors

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that Molly Campbell has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 5, 2019. This appointment increases the number of Granite directors to 12 as part of the Companys board succession plan.

Molly Campbell (Photo: Business Wire)

Molly Campbell has 28 years of executive leadership experience, most recently serving as the Director of the Port Department for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In that role she was responsible for the operations and oversight of the largest seaport on the east coast of the United States. Prior to 2015, Campbell held leadership positions with the Port of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Walt Disney Company.

Campbell currently serves on the Board of Directors of East West Bancorp, Inc. She holds a bachelors degree in political science from University of California, Los Angeles, and a masters degree in public policy from Georgetown University. She is currently a fellow at the Harvard University Advanced Leadership Initiative Program.

"We are delighted to welcome Molly to Granites board of directors, said Claes G. Bjork, Granites chairman of the board. "Her tremendous reputation, financial acumen and infrastructure-related experience will be extremely valuable as Granite continues to grow and execute on its Strategic Plan.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

