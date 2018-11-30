Molly Campbell Appointed to Granite Board of Directors

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that Molly Campbell has been
appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 5, 2019. This
appointment increases the number of Granite directors to 12 as part of
the Companys board succession plan.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005996/en/
Molly Campbell (Photo: Business Wire)
Molly Campbell has 28 years of executive leadership experience, most
recently serving as the Director of the Port Department for the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey. In that role she was responsible
for the operations and oversight of the largest seaport on the east
coast of the United States. Prior to 2015, Campbell held leadership
positions with the Port of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Walt
Disney Company.
Campbell currently serves on the Board of Directors of East West
Bancorp, Inc. She holds a bachelors degree in political science from
University of California, Los Angeles, and a masters degree in public
policy from Georgetown University. She is currently a fellow at the
Harvard University Advanced Leadership Initiative Program.
"We are delighted to welcome Molly to Granites board of directors,
said Claes G. Bjork, Granites chairman of the board. "Her tremendous
reputation, financial acumen and infrastructure-related experience will
be extremely valuable as Granite continues to grow and execute on its
Strategic Plan.
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction
Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation,
water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, Americas
Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and
environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the Worlds
Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive
years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of
the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell
2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com,
and connect with Granite on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
Facebook
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005996/en/