Molson Coors Appoints Mark Swartzberg as New Global Vice President of Investor Relations

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that
Mark Swartzberg has been appointed as Molson Coors new Global Vice
President of Investor Relations, effective October 15th.
Swartzberg succeeds Dave Dunnewald, who retired in June of this year.
Prior to joining Molson Coors, Swartzberg served as a managing director
of equity research for sixteen years at Stifel Nicolaus where he covered
publicly traded beverage companies. Well-known as an influential
beverage analyst, he has been recognized for his accurate analysis and
forecasting by StarMine and The Wall Street Journal.
Swartzberg has a long tenure in the finance industry having started with
Shearson Lehman Hutton and later working for various firms including
Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co, Salomon Smith Barney and ABN AMRO. He
holds a masters degree in Business Administration from Harvard, as well
as a bachelors degree in History and Political Science from Duke
University.
"With nearly two decades of experience covering the beverage industry,
Marks deep knowledge of our business combined with his understanding of
the capital markets, makes him the ideal candidate to strengthen Molson
Coors relationships within the financial community and enhance our
overall investor relations program, said Tracey Joubert, Chief
Financial Officer of Molson Coors. "The executive leadership team is
looking forward to leveraging Marks expertise as we share our plans to
achieve sustainable, profitable growth and deliver long-term shareholder
value.
About Molson Coors
Molson Coors has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries.
As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver
extraordinary brands that delight the worlds beer drinkers. From Coors
Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen
and Sharps Doom Bar to Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian
White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors
offers a beer for every beer lover.
Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the
U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is
not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a
business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers,
which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the
start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the
past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company,
visit molsoncoors.com,
ourbeerprint.com
or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.
