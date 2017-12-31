04.09.2018 23:00
Molson Coors Appoints Mark Swartzberg as New Global Vice President of Investor Relations

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced that Mark Swartzberg has been appointed as Molson Coors new Global Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 15th. Swartzberg succeeds Dave Dunnewald, who retired in June of this year.

Prior to joining Molson Coors, Swartzberg served as a managing director of equity research for sixteen years at Stifel Nicolaus where he covered publicly traded beverage companies. Well-known as an influential beverage analyst, he has been recognized for his accurate analysis and forecasting by StarMine and The Wall Street Journal.

Swartzberg has a long tenure in the finance industry having started with Shearson Lehman Hutton and later working for various firms including Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co, Salomon Smith Barney and ABN AMRO. He holds a masters degree in Business Administration from Harvard, as well as a bachelors degree in History and Political Science from Duke University.

"With nearly two decades of experience covering the beverage industry, Marks deep knowledge of our business combined with his understanding of the capital markets, makes him the ideal candidate to strengthen Molson Coors relationships within the financial community and enhance our overall investor relations program, said Tracey Joubert, Chief Financial Officer of Molson Coors. "The executive leadership team is looking forward to leveraging Marks expertise as we share our plans to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and deliver long-term shareholder value.

About Molson Coors

Molson Coors has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the worlds beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharps Doom Bar to Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

