  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
15.12.2020 22:00

Molson Coors Beverage Company Donates Nearly 3 Million Meals to Families Across U.S. And Canada

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) is announcing a donation of nearly three million meals to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time. The donation will support food pantries in 10 of the companys hometown and brewery markets, which are facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this pandemic we know so many are struggling with food insecurity, and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. Our hometown and brewery communities are among those in need, and were committed to supporting our neighbors this holiday season, said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors.

Molson Coors is making donations to local food pantries in ten operating communities in the U.S. and Canada, including Albany (GA), Chicago, Chippewa Falls (WI), Denver, Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Montreal, Shenandoah (VA), Toronto and Trenton (OH).

"Never in the 41-year history of the Greater Chicago Food Depository have we seen such a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking food assistance, said Kate Maehr, the Food Depositorys executive director and CEO. "Many of them are facing hunger for the first time during this ongoing crisis. Were so grateful to Molson Coors for this generous donation that will help feed our neighbors in need.

"2020 has been a devastating year for so many, and this winter especially is going to be tougher than any weve faced before, said Patti Habeck, President and CEO at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "This amazing gift is yet another example of Molson Coors commitment to taking care of its local neighbors in need at a time when it is absolutely vital. We are truly grateful.

This year, the company is continuing to make an impact in a meaningful and relevant way, helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of lifes moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the companys history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

The companys commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

Nachrichten zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Molson Coors Brewing C A News
RSS Feed
Molson Coors Brewing C A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Molson Coors Brewing C A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Molson Coors Brewing C A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
SAP: Zurück zu alten Höhen?
JD.com-Tochter plant milliardenschweres IPO
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Erholung möglich
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Lufthansa, ThyssenKrupp
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nur noch heute: Jetzt 12 Monate gebührenfrei investieren
Financial Fact: Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis in Japan ist besonders gut.
Nach der Impfstoff-Rally: Bringt Formycon die Medikamenten-Euphorie?
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Molson Coors Brewing C A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Molson Coors Brewing C A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie viele ETFs benötige ich für die finanzielle Freiheit?
Das sind die besten Deals am 15.12.2020
Riester, Rürup oder Betriebsrente? Was sich für Sie wirklich lohnt
Ende einer Lebensidee  Traum vom Eigenheim ist für die Mittelschicht unerfüllbar
Das Beste wäre, wenn man jene Schulden, die bei der EZB liegen, einfach streicht

News von

Abgeltungsteuer: Wie Anleger Verluste optimal nutzen - die wichtigsten Fristen
Curevac-Aktie: Gute Karten für den Nachzügler - so können Sie mitverdienen
Newsticker Corona: Große EU-Staaten wollen Impfstart koordinieren
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsianer geben Konjunkturhoffnungen nicht auf
Bayer-Aktie: Bonusjagd in der Bodenbildung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- LANXESS greift nach Emerald Kalama Chemical -- Apple erhöht iPhone-Produktion -- Leonhard Birnbaum wird E.ON-Chef -- Moderna, Twitter, VW im Fokus

Millionen für Managerin nach Diskriminierungsvorwurf bei Pinterest. Symrise Opfer von Cyberattacke. Eli Lilly schluckt Prevail in Milliardenübernahme. EMA: Entscheidung über Zulassung von BioNTech-Impfstoff am 21. Dezember. Digital-Paket aus Brüssel soll Tech-Riesen wie Facebook begrenzen. Aroundtown kommt bei Immobilienverkäufen weiter voran. Deutsche Bank baut offenbar weitere Jobs im Privatkundengeschäft ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen