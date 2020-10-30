  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
16.07.2021 00:03

Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in full its $1 billion 2.1% Senior Notes due on July 15, 2021; Reaffirms 2021 Financial Outlook

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today announced the company will reinstate its practice of paying regular quarterly dividends, that it has paid off in full the $1 billion 2.1% senior notes due on July 15, 2021 and again reaffirmed its full year 2021 guidance.

"Just over 18 months into our revitalization plan, we continue to execute and advance towards our long-term goal of sustainable topline growth, said Molson Coors President and CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Because of the work done through our revitalization plan, today we can reaffirm our full year guidance with confidence, while at the same time reinstating a dividend to enhance shareholder value and repaying $1 billion in bonds to continue deleveraging.

Regular Quarterly Dividend Declared

After thorough benchmarking and analysis, the Molson Coors Board of Directors has made the decision to reinstate a dividend which they believe is sustainable and gives room for future increases as business performance improves. The Board today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.34 per share, payable September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2021. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company. In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A), today declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.42 per share (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable September 17, 2021, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on August 30, 2021. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B exchangeable shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes. The Board previously suspended its regularly quarterly dividend payment on May 21, 2020 because of the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

$1 Billion in Bonds Repaid

Continuing its commitment to deleverage, Molson Coors repaid in full the $1 billion 2.1% senior notes that matured on July 15, 2021 using a combination of commercial paper and cash on hand.

2021 Guidance Reaffirmed

Molson Coors is again reaffirming its financial guidance for full year 2021, which the Company considers a year of investment:

  • Net sales revenue: mid-single digit increase versus 2020 on a constant currency basis.
  • Underlying EBITDA: approximately flat compared to 2020 on a constant currency basis.
  • Deleverage: We intend to maintain our investment grade rating as demonstrated by our continued deleveraging. We expect to achieve a net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.25x by the end of 2021 and below 3.0x by the end of 2022.
  • Underlying depreciation and amortization: approximately $800 million.
  • Consolidated net interest expense: approximately $270 million, plus or minus 5%.
  • Underlying effective tax rate: in the range of 20% to 23% for 2021.

The Company will provide its second quarter financial results at its upcoming investor earnings call and webcast on July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all lifes moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the companys history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Molson Coors Canada Inc.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors. MCCIs Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of Molson Coors, as described in Molson Coors annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the trustee holder of Molson Coors special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, the Company may also provide oral or written forward-looking statements in other materials the Company releases to the public. Such forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Statements that refer to future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, the Companys expectations regarding the payment of future dividends, protections of future financial performance, our anticipated results, debt service capabilities, and timing and amounts of debt and leverage levels. In addition, statements that the Company makes in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may also be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects, "intend, "goals, "plans, "believes, "continues, "may, "anticipate, "seek, "estimate, "outlook, "trends, "future benefits, "potential, "projects, "strategies, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those indicated (both favorably and unfavorably). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Part IItem 1A "Risk Factors in the Companys 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2021, and those described from time to time in the Companys past and future reports filed with the SEC. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
14.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Molson Coors Brewing C A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
Molson Coors Brewing C A stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Ausblick: Molson Coors Brewing C A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Molson Coors Brewing C A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.02.21
Molson Coors Brewing C A stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Ausblick: Molson Coors Brewing C A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
27.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Molson Coors Brewing C A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.10.20
Molson Coors Brewing C A: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Molson Coors Brewing C A News
RSS Feed
Molson Coors Brewing C A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Molson Coors Brewing C A News

09.07.21Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
16.06.21Molson Coors Beverage Company Refreshes Imprint Strategy for Greater Impact
14.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Molson Coors Brewing C A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Weitere Molson Coors Brewing C A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Börsenausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr  Diese Trends sollten Sie im Blick haben!
Traton will in China angreifen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Es ist nicht alles Gold, was glänzt  manchmal auch Silber
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Korrektur möglich
DZ BANK - Gap Down fungiert erfolgreich als Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Marktkommentar Juli 2021 mit Markus Koch: Die Preissetzungsmacht machts
Quartalssplitter
Neue Anlageideen für die Digitalisierung
Wasserstoff-Aktien - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Molson Coors Brewing C A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Molson Coors Brewing C A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kunst vs. Aktien  Hier erreichen Anleger die höhere Rendite 210995615
Die falsche Angst der Deutschen vor dem Risiko
Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Bis zu 121 Mal mehr als die Mitarbeiter  Das verdienen Dax-Chefs

News von

Was die Siemens Energy-Aktien unter ESG- und anderen Anlage-Kriterien taugen
Mehr Gewinn: Die 30 wachstumsstärksten Aktien Deutschlands
Newsticker Corona: Höchster Neuinfektionswert seit Mitte Januar in Großbritannien
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Den Sommer nicht vergessen
Wind-Tochter wird für Siemens Energy zur Dauerbelastung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Daimler zurück in Gewinnzone -- Siemens Energy kassiert Prognose -- Drägerwerk: Gewinnrückgang -- Morgan Stanley, E.ON, Gerresheimer im Fokus

AstraZeneca: Warnhinweise für seltene Nervenkrankheit und Herzprobleme bei Corona-Impfstoffen. Netflix holt erfahrenen Spieleexperten an Bord. MorphoSys schließt Milliarden-Übernahme ab. Siemens Gamesa streicht Ausblick zusammen. US-Verbraucherschutzbehörde verklagt Amazon wegen gefährlicher Drittanbieter-Produkte. SUSE profitiert vom Cloud-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Länder der Fußball-EM
Welches Land gewann am häufigsten die europäische Fußballkrone?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen