Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) will host a webcast of the companys 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call with investors and financial analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The company will release earnings at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Company executives participating in the conference call will include Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracey Joubert, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website, ir.molsoncoors.com. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be posted within two hours following the live webcast and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2020.

Overview of Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of lifes moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the companys history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. The companys commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit www.molsoncoors.com.

About Molson Coors Canada Inc.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company. MCCI Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBCs annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The trustee holder of the special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.

