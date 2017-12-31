Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today declared a regular
quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.41
per share, payable March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 5,
2018. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class
B common stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company.
In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) declared a
quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.52 (the Canadian dollar
equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable
March 15, 2018, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of
record on March 5, 2018. The dividends declared in respect of the Class
A and Class B Exchangeable Shares are eligible dividends for Canadian
tax purposes.
Overview of Molson Coors
With a story that starts in 1774, Molson Coors has spent centuries
defining brewing greatness. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson
Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the worlds
beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson
Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharps Doom Bar to Leinenkugels
Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and
Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.
Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the
U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is
not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a
business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers,
which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the
start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the
past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company,
visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through
@MolsonCoors.
About Molson Coors Canada Inc.
Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing
Company (MCBC). MCCIs Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer
substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective
classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBCs annual proxy
statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Specifically, the trustee holder of MCBCs special Class A
voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast
a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A
exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.
