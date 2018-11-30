finanzen.net
09.04.2019 23:30
Molson Coors Explores eCommerce New Country Expansion with Amazon Prime Now Singapore

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX), one of the worlds leading global brewers, has announced that two of its biggest brands are now available to Singapore consumers outside of bars and restaurants, through Amazon Prime Now, a two-hour delivery service app.

Carling, Britains No. 1 Lager, available in more than 15 countries, launched on Prime Now in May 2018. Blue Moon Belgian White, the largest craft brand in the U.S., available in more than 25 countries, launched in June 2018.

Molson Coors Brewing Company continues to accelerate efforts to win the digital shelf by driving online beer category penetration through unique and mutually beneficial eCommerce partnerships in its core territories such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, while also exploring eCommerce as a means of efficient entry into a new country, such as in the case with Singapore.

"Driven by our purpose to Delight the Worlds Beer Drinkers, we are focused on improving the eCommerce beer experience globally, as we believe shopping for beer should be as fun as drinking one, said Kandy Anand, Global Chief Growth Officer at Molson Coors. "Amazon consistently offers consumers great shopping experiences and some of the fastest delivery of goods, which makes them an ideal partner for Molson Coors as we expand within our existing locales and to new countries, like Singapore.

Starting in April, Molson Coors Brewing Company is piloting a new program with Amazon in Singapore, through the launch of branded delivery bags. Carling will be the first brand featured on the limited-edition bags, highlighting the proud sponsorship of English Premier League with the goal of delighting the Leagues growing fan base in Singapore, as well as providing key learnings to improve online beer category awareness as both companies increase their eCommerce beer category offerings.

Carling and Blue Moon join tens of thousands of other items available on Prime Now in Singapore, including grocery, home, health and beauty, electronics, toys, outdoor gear, sporting goods and more. The service launched in Singapore in July 2017.

About Molson Coors

Molson Coors has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the worlds beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharps Doom Bar to Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime, with more than 100 million paid members worldwide, is a membership program that offers members, the best of shopping, and entertainment. In Singapore, shopping on the Amazon Prime Now app is available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Prime Now offers free 2-hour delivery for orders over S$40 with items available locally and free delivery for orders over S$60 with items from the international selection of millions of additional items from the US. Prime members will also have exclusive access to unlimited, instant streaming of popular movies and TV shows, including award-winning Prime Originals, and free game content and monthly Twitch channel subscription credits with Twitch Prime.

Amazon Prime is just S$2.99 per month. Eligible customers can sign up for a 30-day FREE trial of Prime at www.amazon.com.sg.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "aims, "believe, "expect, "intend, "anticipate, "project, "will, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historic in nature. Forward-looking statements include those relating to the operations, employees, suppliers, integration matters and future opportunities. Although Molson Coors believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Molson Coors projections and expectations are disclosed in Molson Coors filings with the SEC. These factors include, among others, health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets; economic conditions in our markets; stock market and commodities performance; consumer demand; global economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; development of new technology; costs of resources and raw materials; force majeure events; changes in our supply chain system; success of our joint ventures; future financial and operating performance within and related to the industry; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC . All forward-looking statements in this Press Release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

