Molson Coors Explores eCommerce New Country Expansion with Amazon Prime Now Singapore

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX), one of the worlds
leading global brewers, has announced that two of its biggest brands are
now available to Singapore consumers outside of bars and restaurants,
through Amazon Prime Now, a two-hour delivery service app.
Carling, Britains No. 1 Lager, available in more than 15 countries,
launched on Prime Now in May 2018. Blue Moon Belgian White, the largest
craft brand in the U.S., available in more than 25 countries, launched
in June 2018.
Molson Coors Brewing Company continues to accelerate efforts to win the
digital shelf by driving online beer category penetration through unique
and mutually beneficial eCommerce partnerships in its core territories
such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, while also
exploring eCommerce as a means of efficient entry into a new country,
such as in the case with Singapore.
"Driven by our purpose to Delight the Worlds Beer Drinkers, we are
focused on improving the eCommerce beer experience globally, as we
believe shopping for beer should be as fun as drinking one, said Kandy
Anand, Global Chief Growth Officer at Molson Coors. "Amazon consistently
offers consumers great shopping experiences and some of the fastest
delivery of goods, which makes them an ideal partner for Molson Coors as
we expand within our existing locales and to new countries, like
Singapore.
Starting in April, Molson Coors Brewing Company is piloting a new
program with Amazon in Singapore, through the launch of branded delivery
bags. Carling will be the first brand featured on the limited-edition
bags, highlighting the proud sponsorship of English Premier League with
the goal of delighting the Leagues growing fan base in Singapore, as
well as providing key learnings to improve online beer category
awareness as both companies increase their eCommerce beer category
offerings.
Carling and Blue Moon join tens of thousands of other items available on
Prime Now in Singapore, including grocery, home, health and beauty,
electronics, toys, outdoor gear, sporting goods and more. The service
launched in Singapore in July 2017.
About Molson Coors
Molson Coors has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries.
As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver
extraordinary brands that delight the worlds beer drinkers. From Coors
Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen
and Sharps Doom Bar to Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian
White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors
offers a beer for every beer lover.
Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the
U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is
not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a
business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers,
which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the
start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the
past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company,
visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or
on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.
About Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime, with more than 100 million paid members worldwide, is a
membership program that offers members, the best of shopping, and
entertainment. In Singapore, shopping on the Amazon Prime Now app is
available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Prime Now offers free
2-hour delivery for orders over S$40 with items available locally and
free delivery for orders over S$60 with items from the international
selection of millions of additional items from the US. Prime members
will also have exclusive access to unlimited, instant streaming of
popular movies and TV shows, including award-winning Prime Originals,
and free game content and monthly Twitch channel subscription credits
with Twitch Prime.
Amazon Prime is just S$2.99 per month. Eligible customers can sign up
for a 30-day FREE trial of Prime at www.amazon.com.sg.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words
"aims, "believe, "expect, "intend, "anticipate, "project, "will,
and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which
generally are not historic in nature. Forward-looking statements include
those relating to the operations, employees, suppliers, integration
matters and future opportunities.
Although Molson Coors believes
that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based
are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will
prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from Molson Coors projections and expectations are
disclosed in Molson Coors filings with the SEC. These factors include,
among others, health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets;
economic conditions in our markets; stock market and commodities
performance; consumer demand; global economic conditions; changes in
laws and regulations; development of new technology; costs of resources
and raw materials; force majeure events; changes in our supply chain
system; success of our joint ventures; future financial and operating
performance within and related to the industry; and other risks
discussed in our filings with the SEC . All forward-looking statements
in this Press Release are expressly qualified by such cautionary
statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should
not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only
as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005942/en/