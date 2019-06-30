Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced
plans to cease production at its Irwindale, Calif., brewery by September
2020.
Additionally, Molson Coors has entered into an agreement with Pabst
Brewing Co. which gives them an option to purchase the Irwindale
facility.
"This move will allow us to optimize our brewery footprint while
streamlining our operations for greater efficiency across the network,
said Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt. "While it was
a very difficult decision, we have extra capacity in our system and
Irwindales production can be absorbed by other breweries in our
network.
Todays announcement comes on the heels of a plan recently announced by
Molson Coors to revitalize and restructure the business to get back on
track. While ceasing production at the Irwindale facility is not part of
the larger revitalization plan announced in October 2019, it does not
impact previously announced cost savings guidance.
The Irwindale brewery, which opened in 1980, employs approximately 470
people and produced 4.8 million barrels, shipped to 261
independently-owned distributors in 2019. Brands produced include but
are not limited to: Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life, MGD,
Steel Reserve, Miller 64 and several brands for Pabst. Over the next
nine months, products currently produced in Irwindale will be
transitioned to other breweries, primarily Golden, Colo., and Fort
Worth, Texas.
