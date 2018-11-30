Momentous Holdings Corp. Completes Acquisition Of V Beverages, And Enters The Alcoholic Beverage Market With An Award Winning Product Line-Up

Momentous
Holdings Corp. (Ticker: MMNT) "Momentous and/or "the Company) has
entered into definitive agreements with the owner of V Beverages
Limited, and concluded the acquisition of 100% ownership in V Beverages
Limited ("VBEV).
The transaction sees Momentous enter into the alcoholic beverage sector,
through its now wholly owned subsidiary, V Beverages Limited. VBEV,
through its own operational subsidiary, was originally created as a
project between Max Chater, our Chief Distiller, and its founding parent
company, The Draft House (which was acquired by Brewdog in 2018 (Market
Cap: $2.3B)) 1, with a vision of creating premium
spirits using unique and modern environmentally-friendly production
techniques. In comparison to traditional heat intensive methods, the
Companys cutting-edge technology enables the conservation of energy and
reduction of wastewater, whilst producing sustainable and quality
products.
The acquisition sees the Company acquire 100% outright ownership in
VBEV, which includes, yet is not limited to, its trademarks, recipes,
production equipment, client base and its design and production team.
To date, the product range consists of:
Victory - Cold Distilled Gin
Made in London, using a completely unique & modern process that
conserves energy and reduces water waste. Our chosen botanicals are
infused first in alcohol, then in water, and finally cold distilled
separately at low temperature under vacuum. These distillates are
blended to create our distinctive yet utilitarian gin. Delicate in
aroma, and perfect for your Gin and Tonic.
Victory - Bitter
A modern bitter aperitivo spirit; British wheat spirit is infused with
botanicals and fruits including gentian root, orange peel, apricot,
rosemary, sage and fig. The infusion is blended with an organic,
biodynamic wine and minimal sugar. The distinctive red color is achieved
naturally through the infusion of hibiscus flowers. Best enjoyed with a
premium tonic, plentiful ice, and a zest of lemon; or alternatively as
the bitter in a classic cocktail, such as a Spritz or Negroni.
Victory - Vodka
Made using a previously unexplored botanical - unroasted green-coffee.
Weve partnered with Rob Dunne, Director of Coffee at Old Spike
Roastery, and co-founder of Dunnefrankowski Creative Coffee Consultancy.
Rob ethically sources seasonal, green coffee beans. We cold-distil this
highly aromatic and volatile raw ingredient to extract the light,
savory, almost vegetal aromatics of this unique botanical. This is
something new, an expression of coffees most natural essence - yet is
not a coffee-flavored product.
Victory Negroni - Ready To Drink Cocktail
Made with Victory Cold Distilled Gin, Victory Bitter & Sweet Vermouth -
a re-imagining of a timeless classic. Less sugar, completely natural,
and hand crafted using award winning ingredients. These 100% recyclable
pouches are single serve. Simply pour over ice, give it a quick stir,
and garnish with a zest of orange.
Currently our products are on sale, having established a strong
following with leading bars, restaurants and hotels in London such as
the former Gordon Ramsay tenured Claridges Hotel and multiple
Michelin-starred restaurants.
In terms of product packaging, our ethos stands true, and despite our
sophisticated look, we insist upon entirely recyclable materials. This
is very much in the same light as our emphasis on ethical sourcing of
ingredients, while maintaining a class leading taste and aroma.
In 2018, we entered our Victory Cold Distilled Gin and Victory Bitter
into the International Wine and Spirit Competition "IWSC. The IWSC is
widely regarded as the pinnacle for independent drinks awards.
Pleasingly, Victory Cold Distilled Gin scored a "Silver
medal, with Victory Bitter scoring a "Silver
Outstanding medal.
Max Chater, Chief Distiller, stated "It is pleasing that our products
are receiving multiple levels of approval. Whilst the IWSC awards give
me great personal satisfaction, the overwhelming demand from leading
restaurants in THE leading culinary city, London, is astounding - and
must be a true recognition of our wonderful products. As we expand our
product line we intend to build upon the knowledge garnered to date in
our distillery.
About the Global & Domestic Alcohol Industry
Momentous is joining the long-standing global spirits market that had
total revenues of $617.8bn in 2016, representing a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2012 and 2016.2
The U.S. spirits market had total revenues of $26.2 billion in 2017,
representing a 32% increase since 2010. The domestic market share of
spirits compared to beer and wine was at a record 36.6% in 2017,
representing more than a 3% gain over beer and wine in terms of market
share since 2010.3
The United Kingdom spirits market has shown continued growth with a
record 51 million bottles of gin worth almost £1.4 billion sold in 2017,
an increase of 27% in volume (the equivalent of over 9.5 million
bottles) compared to 2016.4
The 2017 IWSR report predicts that gin demand in the UK will grow by
37.2% by 2021.5
President and CEO, Andrew Eddy, commented "I am excited by our award
winning line-up, which has already built a stable following with
retailers and end-users alike, and solid reputation within the sector.
We have a clear strategy to increase our sales and expand our product
range, within crucial national and international markets. Ultimately I
feel that our eco-credentials, in terms of both production techniques
and packaging, position us uniquely within the thriving alcoholic
beverage industry.
About Momentous Holdings Corp.
Momentous Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of designing,
producing, marketing and selling low carbon, eco-friendly alcoholic
beverages. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, V Beverages Limited.,
the Company produces a range of alcoholic spirits under its trademarked
brand 'Victory'. Victory Gin and Victory Bitter are 2018 IWSC award
winners, and the distillery has also added a premium Vodka and
ready-to-drink Cocktails to its portfolio. The Company is publicly
traded on the OTC Markets exchange in the United States (Ticker: MMNT). For
more information visit www.vbeverages.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to
the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of
historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements",
including statements regarding: the continued growth of the beverages
segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into
that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and
partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to
successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans,
and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of
non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,"
"expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations
reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do
involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations
may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially
from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result
of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's
periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov).
All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons
acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these
factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company
does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
