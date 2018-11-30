finanzen.net
05.07.2019 15:10
Momentous Holdings Corp. Outlines Development Strategy

Momentous Holdings Corp. (Ticker: MMNT) herein after "Momentous and/or "the Company) is pleased to announce its development strategy, with the goal of facilitating an increase in shareholder value through various strategic models.

Following the recent merger to become a publicly traded company we feel extremely optimistic for the coming 12 months, and look forward to meeting our objectives. With the global spirits market valuation being $617.8 billion* we are comfortable that we will be able to increase our share of the sector over the coming months. Primarily, we plan to continue with an up-scaled version of our current business model, which has allowed us to generate growing revenues over the years since our inception. We are very excited for the vision of the Company and the industry as a whole through 2019 and beyond.

"With a well-established brand in the UK, we know there is a solid international market for our products and its time for us to expand to more diverse regions, bringing a global approach to our business. Combined with our expanding product range we feel poised to make real traction within the sector, while maintaining our eco credentials, says Andrew Eddy, CEO.

To date, the product range consists of Victory Gin, Victory Bitter, Victory Vodka and Victory Negroni (Ready-To-Drink Cocktail). Outlined below are some strategies that management wish to implement in order to boost shareholder value for the coming fiscal year.

  • Complete audit of the recently acquired private company, V Beverages Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
  • Product expansion of additional cold distilled eco-friendly alcoholic beverages and Ready-To-Drink cocktails, and alternate recyclable packaging options.
  • Key appointments to Management and Advisory team.
  • Redevelopment of our websites with an up-scaled online store, and subsequently opening a tap room or bar.
  • Further improve our branding and product design in conjunction with facilities improvements to production equipment.
  • Expansion into alternative flavors of vodka and gin.
  • Foreign and domestic sales and distribution network expansion.
  • Pop up bars and events.
  • Name and symbol change to better reflect the business, followed by up-listing to the OTCQB or beyond.
  • Development of CBD infused alcoholic products.
  • Initiate a sales force in North America and commence marketing program within the territory.
  • Execute contracts to have our spirit lines supplied at high-profile events such as major sporting fixtures, and to continue to grow our sideline business of distillery tours and cocktail master-classes.
  • Partnership with a strategic airline, or other travel destination or operator.
  • Promote brand awareness through celebrity endorsements.
  • Expanding sales force to other European countries with an existing market for our products, and sign strategic partnerships to help increase our global presence.

About Momentous Holdings Corp.

Momentous Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of designing, producing, marketing and selling low carbon, eco-friendly alcoholic beverages. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, V Beverages Limited., the Company produces a range of alcoholic spirits under its trademarked brand 'Victory'. Victory Gin and Victory Bitter are 2018 IWSC award winners, and the distillery has also added a premium Vodka and Ready-To-Drink Cocktails to its portfolio. The Company is publicly traded on the OTC Markets exchange in the United States (Ticker: MMNT). For more information visit www.vbeverages.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding: the continued growth of the beverages segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

*Marketline, Global Spirits Report, August 2017

