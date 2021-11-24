MoneyLion Files a Registration Statement on Form S-8 with the SEC following Business Combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp.

  • Suche
MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion) ("the Company) (NYSE: ML), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today filed a registration statement on Form S-8 with the SEC as part of its public listing following its business combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. Employees and other holders of shares received in connection with the business combination remain subject to a lockup period of up to 180 days following the September 22, 2021 closing date.

The Form S-8 is a procedural filing to register shares under the new MoneyLion Inc. Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan) and the MoneyLion Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "2021 ESPP). The number of shares issued or issuable under these plans is disclosed in the Form S-8.

The shares being registered on the Form S-8 include shares relating to equity awards that have been granted to MoneyLion employees and others pursuant to the Omnibus Plan. The shares registered on the Form S-8 also include shares relating to equity awards that may be granted in the future pursuant to the Omnibus Plan. The granting of future equity awards would be subject to the approval of MoneyLions Board and the vesting terms determined by the Board.

The Company has not yet implemented an employee stock purchase plan, and no shares have been issued pursuant to the 2021 ESPP.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 9.4 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 Peoples Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com/investors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate, "plan, "project, "forecast, "intend, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "seek, "target or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics and expectations and timing related to potential benefits, terms and timing of the transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of MoneyLions management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of MoneyLion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination or that the approval of the shareholders of MoneyLion is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to MoneyLion; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; MoneyLions ability to manage future growth; MoneyLions ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on MoneyLions future business; or, the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that MoneyLion presently knows or that MoneyLion currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect MoneyLions expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. MoneyLion anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while MoneyLion may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, MoneyLion specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MoneyLions assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

