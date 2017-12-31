20.02.2018 14:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Monotype Introduces Mosaic: A New Way for Creative Teams to Discover, Manage, Share and Deploy Fonts

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Monotype (Nasdaq: TYPE), named one of Fast Companys Most Innovative Companies in Design for 2018, today introduced Mosaic - a cloud-based font solution that provides an easy way for global organizations and creative teams to discover, manage, share and deploy fonts. Mosaic simplifies the workflow of licensing and working with Monotype fonts by providing organizations with a single solution to:

  • Discover fonts (by industry, similarity, font pairings and keywords);
  • Access and experiment with an extensive global library of fonts from more than 2,500 font families, covering more than 95 percent of the worlds most commonly spoken languages;
  • Easily license brand fonts for use across multiple environments including print, web, digital ads, apps and AR/VR, among others;
  • Collaborate on creative projects across the company and manage font usage rights for internal/external stakeholders.

What Mosaic Users are Saying
Theresa Mershon, Creative Director for UX and Product Design at Hearst Magazines Digital Media (HMDM), which includes more than 18 diverse titles and properties including Cosmopolitan.com, Elle.com, Esquire.com and Popular Mechanics.com, has been working with Monotypes Mosaic solution to keep pace with design across multiple mediums. She said, "Its important to have a consistent visual brand across channels, but the key is to embrace both identities and present whatever side appeals to the audience on that particular channel. We really need to use type and color to establish each brands identity. With Mosaic, we can create beautiful presentations for high value journalistic work.

Sarah Hyndman, a graphic designer, founder of Type Tasting Studio, and author of "Why Fonts Matter and "How to Draw Type and Influence People said, "Mosaic has been transformative for me, and could be for anyone working with fonts. It helps me to be more organized. I dont have to sort through 200 files to figure out which font is the one I want. Before, my fonts had to be launched when I wanted to sample different words, so I had to remember where each font was saved. Now, I open up Mosaic and its all there.

Key Features of Monotypes Mosaic solution
Mosaic is the perfect complement to any creative toolkit, and offers value and benefits for users across the organization including:

  • Enhanced Font Discovery Functionality: Offers a variety of discovery options, including search by behavior or interests, and allows users to group fonts by categories like: project, mood and team, among others, and offers curated collections from experts. This makes it easier for users to identify and discover new fonts, determine the best font pairings, and find similar designs.
  • Enhanced Access Management: Company administrators will have the ability to remotely manage and control access levels and assign/re-assign user roles based on level of access/function/project, etc.  and scale access as needed.
  • Greater Collaboration: Users can work within project folders and share with both internal and external stakeholders. This eliminates the need to duplicate processes and determine font licensing and permissions across departments, divisions or within a partner network. It also allows users to move quickly and respond to market changes and customer engagement opportunities without sacrificing visual unity.
  • Expanded Inventory: Users can access Monotype-designed custom fonts, Monotype Library fonts and a customized set of third-party fonts based on their specific needs (devices, screens, printed catalogues, etc.), and experiment with a library of more than 2,500 font families before licensing for a project.
  • Simplified Licensing: Mosaic offers enterprises the simplicity of signing one contract for all their font needs. Customers can trial more than 2,500 font families from the Monotype library and license the number they need across multiple cases. Mosaic also offers the peace of mind that everyone in the organization has access to the fonts they need, whenever they need them, with proper and clear rights.

About Monotype
Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. Albertus is a trademark of The Monotype Corporation registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2018 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.02.18
Ausblick: Monotype Imaging informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
29.10.17
Ausblick: Monotype Imaging stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Monotype Imaging News
RSS Feed
Monotype Imaging zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12:34 UhrMonotype Imaging BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.11.2017Monotype Imaging NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
12:34 UhrMonotype Imaging BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.11.2017Monotype Imaging NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Monotype Imaging News

14.02.18Ausblick: Monotype Imaging informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Weitere Monotype Imaging News
Anzeige

Inside

Schwache Goldnachfrage in Indien zu Jahresbeginn
UBS: Daimler - Druck in Diesel-Affäre steigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Deutsche Bank  Chance von 23 Prozent
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihe in der Zeichnung
ING Markets: DAX - Böses Omen für die Bullen?
DZ BANK  DAX: Abgaben am US-Feiertag
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX - Abwärtstag denkbar. Tendenz: Seitwärts
HSBC: Gold (Weekly) - Aufsteigendes Dreieck?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Monotype Imaging-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Monotype Imaging Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kunststoffhersteller Covestro glänzt mit Rekordbilanz
Die Immobilien-Blase steht kurz vorm Platzen
Diese Städte ziehen die Notbremse gegen den Mietpreisboom
Wer im Alter seinen Standard halten will, muss handeln
So ist der Umzug noch nervig  aber nicht mehr teuer

News von

Goldpreis: Die Profis verkaufen
Daimler-Aktie nach dem Kursrutsch: Wie es jetzt weitergeht, was Anleger tun sollten
DAX: Entscheidung steht noch aus
Börsen auf Talfahrt: Alle 30 Dax-Aktien im Check, wo sich der Einstieg jetzt lohnt
Dax schließt im Minus - Daimler-Aktie unter Druck

News von

Mit dieser Strategie kann man an der Börse ein Vermögen machen - auch wenn man kein Zocker ist
Mysteriöser Instagram-Post versetzt Porsche-Fans in Aufregung - wird plötzlich gelöscht
Ökonomen warnen vor einem fatalen Regierungsfehler, der Deutschlands Wirtschaft gefährden könnte
Es gibt immer mehr Bargeld, aber es wird nicht genutzt: Das passiert wirklich damit
In diesen deutschen Großstädten kann man ein Haus womöglich günstiger kaufen als eine Wohnung

Heute im Fokus

DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Darum sind Analysten unglücklich über Apple -- ZEW-Index gibt nach -- QUALCOMM, Covestro, ProSiebenSat1 im Fokus

EU: Handelskrieg mit den USA? Airbus-Manager warnt vor Konkurrenz. HeidelbergCement-Zahlen über den Erwartungen. Euro-Finanzminister einigen sich auf Guindos für EZB-Vizeposten. Steinhoff erleidet Gerichtsschlappe in Amsterdam im 'Poco'-Fall. Brexit würde BASF mindestens 40 bis 60 Mio Euro pro Jahr kosten. HOCHTIEF droht Abertis bei Dividenden-Zahlung mit niedriger Offerte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 7: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wen wünschen Sie sich als künftigen deutschen Außenminister?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:04 Uhr
DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Darum sind Analysten unglücklich über Apple -- ZEW-Index gibt nach -- QUALCOMM, Covestro, ProSiebenSat1 im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:48 Uhr
Auslöser der Erholung? Anonymer Investor kauft Bitcoins im Wert von 344 Millionen US-Dollar
Aktie im Fokus
13:19 Uhr
Walmart verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen im vierten Quartal - Aktie unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610
Infineon AG623100
GeelyA0CACX
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9