Monotype Introduces Mosaic: A New Way for Creative Teams to Discover, Manage, Share and Deploy Fonts

Monotype (Nasdaq: TYPE), named one of Fast Companys Most Innovative Companies in Design for 2018, today introduced Mosaic - a cloud-based font solution that provides an easy way for global organizations and creative teams to discover, manage, share and deploy fonts. Mosaic simplifies the workflow of licensing and working with Monotype fonts by providing organizations with a single solution to:

Discover fonts (by industry, similarity, font pairings and keywords);

Access and experiment with an extensive global library of fonts from more than 2,500 font families, covering more than 95 percent of the worlds most commonly spoken languages;

Easily license brand fonts for use across multiple environments including print, web, digital ads, apps and AR/VR, among others;

Collaborate on creative projects across the company and manage font usage rights for internal/external stakeholders.

What Mosaic Users are Saying

Theresa Mershon, Creative Director for UX and Product Design at Hearst Magazines Digital Media (HMDM), which includes more than 18 diverse titles and properties including Cosmopolitan.com, Elle.com, Esquire.com and Popular Mechanics.com, has been working with Monotypes Mosaic solution to keep pace with design across multiple mediums. She said, "Its important to have a consistent visual brand across channels, but the key is to embrace both identities and present whatever side appeals to the audience on that particular channel. We really need to use type and color to establish each brands identity. With Mosaic, we can create beautiful presentations for high value journalistic work.

Sarah Hyndman, a graphic designer, founder of Type Tasting Studio, and author of "Why Fonts Matter and "How to Draw Type and Influence People said, "Mosaic has been transformative for me, and could be for anyone working with fonts. It helps me to be more organized. I dont have to sort through 200 files to figure out which font is the one I want. Before, my fonts had to be launched when I wanted to sample different words, so I had to remember where each font was saved. Now, I open up Mosaic and its all there.

Key Features of Monotypes Mosaic solution

Mosaic is the perfect complement to any creative toolkit, and offers value and benefits for users across the organization including:

Enhanced Font Discovery Functionality: Offers a variety of discovery options, including search by behavior or interests, and allows users to group fonts by categories like: project, mood and team, among others, and offers curated collections from experts. This makes it easier for users to identify and discover new fonts, determine the best font pairings, and find similar designs.

Enhanced Access Management: Company administrators will have the ability to remotely manage and control access levels and assign/re-assign user roles based on level of access/function/project, etc.  and scale access as needed.

Greater Collaboration: Users can work within project folders and share with both internal and external stakeholders. This eliminates the need to duplicate processes and determine font licensing and permissions across departments, divisions or within a partner network. It also allows users to move quickly and respond to market changes and customer engagement opportunities without sacrificing visual unity.

Expanded Inventory: Users can access Monotype-designed custom fonts, Monotype Library fonts and a customized set of third-party fonts based on their specific needs (devices, screens, printed catalogues, etc.), and experiment with a library of more than 2,500 font families before licensing for a project.

Simplified Licensing: Mosaic offers enterprises the simplicity of signing one contract for all their font needs. Customers can trial more than 2,500 font families from the Monotype library and license the number they need across multiple cases. Mosaic also offers the peace of mind that everyone in the organization has access to the fonts they need, whenever they need them, with proper and clear rights.

About Monotype

Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

