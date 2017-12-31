Monotype Introduces Mosaic: A New Way for Creative Teams to Discover, Manage, Share and Deploy Fonts

Monotype (Nasdaq: TYPE), named one of Fast
Companys Most Innovative Companies in Design for 2018, today
introduced Mosaic
- a cloud-based font solution that provides an easy way for global
organizations and creative teams to discover, manage, share and deploy
fonts. Mosaic simplifies the workflow of licensing and working with
Monotype fonts by providing organizations with a single solution to:
-
Discover fonts (by industry, similarity, font pairings and keywords);
-
Access and experiment with an extensive global library of fonts from
more than 2,500 font families, covering more than 95 percent of the
worlds most commonly spoken languages;
-
Easily license brand fonts for use across multiple environments
including print, web, digital ads, apps and AR/VR, among others;
-
Collaborate on creative projects across the company and manage font
usage rights for internal/external stakeholders.
What Mosaic Users are Saying
Theresa Mershon, Creative
Director for UX and Product Design at Hearst Magazines Digital Media
(HMDM), which includes more than 18 diverse titles and properties
including Cosmopolitan.com, Elle.com, Esquire.com and Popular
Mechanics.com, has been working with Monotypes Mosaic solution to keep
pace with design across multiple mediums. She said, "Its important to
have a consistent visual brand across channels, but the key is to
embrace both identities and present whatever side appeals to the
audience on that particular channel. We really need to use type and
color to establish each brands identity. With Mosaic, we can create
beautiful presentations for high value journalistic work.
Sarah
Hyndman, a graphic designer, founder of Type
Tasting Studio, and author of "Why Fonts Matter and "How to Draw
Type and Influence People said, "Mosaic has been transformative for me,
and could be for anyone working with fonts. It helps me to be more
organized. I dont have to sort through 200 files to figure out which
font is the one I want. Before, my fonts had to be launched when I
wanted to sample different words, so I had to remember where each font
was saved. Now, I open up Mosaic and its all there.
Key Features of Monotypes Mosaic solution
Mosaic is the
perfect complement to any creative toolkit, and offers value and
benefits for users across the organization including:
-
Enhanced Font Discovery Functionality: Offers a variety of
discovery options, including search by behavior or interests, and
allows users to group fonts by categories like: project, mood and
team, among others, and offers curated collections from experts. This
makes it easier for users to identify and discover new fonts,
determine the best font pairings, and find similar designs.
-
Enhanced Access Management: Company administrators will have
the ability to remotely manage and control access levels and
assign/re-assign user roles based on level of access/function/project,
etc. and scale access as needed.
-
Greater Collaboration: Users can work within project folders
and share with both internal and external stakeholders. This
eliminates the need to duplicate processes and determine font
licensing and permissions across departments, divisions or within a
partner network. It also allows users to move quickly and respond to
market changes and customer engagement opportunities without
sacrificing visual unity.
-
Expanded Inventory: Users can access Monotype-designed custom
fonts, Monotype Library fonts and a customized set of third-party
fonts based on their specific needs (devices, screens, printed
catalogues, etc.), and experiment with a library of more than 2,500
font families before licensing for a project.
-
Simplified Licensing: Mosaic offers enterprises the simplicity
of signing one contract for all their font needs. Customers can trial
more than 2,500 font families from the Monotype library and license
the number they need across multiple cases. Mosaic also offers the
peace of mind that everyone in the organization has access to the
fonts they need, whenever they need them, with proper and clear rights.
About Monotype
Monotype provides the design assets,
technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and
impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever
they experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is
available at www.monotype.com.
