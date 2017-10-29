Monotype Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) will announce its fourth
quarter and full year 2017 financial results before the U.S. financial
markets open on Friday, February 16, 2018, and host a related conference
call at 8:30 a.m. EST that day. Scott Landers, president and chief
executive officer, and Tony Callini, executive vice president and chief
financial officer, will discuss Monotypes fourth quarter and full year
financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017.
Individuals who are interested in listening to the audio webcast should
log on to the "Investors
portion of the "Company section of Monotypes website at www.monotype.com.
The live call can also be accessed by dialing 855-312-5713 (domestic) or
703-925-2611
(international) using passcode 5675827. If
individuals are unable to listen to the live call, the audio webcast
will be archived in the Investors portion of the companys website for
one year.
Important Stockholder Information
The company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission
and mail to its stockholders a proxy statement in connection with the
companys 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The proxy statement will
contain important information about the company, the 2018 Annual Meeting
of Stockholders and related matters. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE
URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT SOLICITATION
MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL
CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The company, its directors and certain of
its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the
solicitation of proxies from the companys shareholders in connection
with the matters to be considered at the companys 2018 Annual Meeting.
The proxy statement and other relevant solicitation materials (when they
become available), and any and all documents filed by the company with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, may be obtained by investors and
stockholders free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's
web site at www.sec.gov.
Copies will also be available at no charge on the company's website at www.monotype.com.
About Monotype
Monotype provides the design assets,
technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and
impacful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they
experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is
available at www.monotype.com.
Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain
jurisdictions. ©2018 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.
