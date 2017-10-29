Monotype Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, February 16, 2018, and host a related conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that day. Scott Landers, president and chief executive officer, and Tony Callini, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss Monotypes fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017.

Individuals who are interested in listening to the audio webcast should log on to the "Investors portion of the "Company section of Monotypes website at www.monotype.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 855-312-5713 (domestic) or 703-925-2611 (international) using passcode 5675827. If individuals are unable to listen to the live call, the audio webcast will be archived in the Investors portion of the companys website for one year.

Important Stockholder Information

The company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mail to its stockholders a proxy statement in connection with the companys 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The proxy statement will contain important information about the company, the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and related matters. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT SOLICITATION MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The company, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the companys shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the companys 2018 Annual Meeting. The proxy statement and other relevant solicitation materials (when they become available), and any and all documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may be obtained by investors and stockholders free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge on the company's website at www.monotype.com.

About Monotype

Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and impacful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. ©2018 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005684/en/