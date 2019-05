Monotype to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) today announced that Monotype executives will participate in four investor conferences in May and June 2019, including:

Conference: 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Participants: President and CEO Scott Landers, and VP of Finance and IR Chris Brooks

Date: May 16, 2019

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Conference: 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Annual Investor Conference

Participants: President and CEO Scott Landers, and Executive Vice President and CFO Tony Callini

Date: May 23, 2019

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Webcast Link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr3/type

Conference: Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019

Participants: Executive Vice President and CFO Tony Callini and VP of Finance and IR Chris Brooks

Date: May 30, 2019

Location: New York City

Conference: Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Participants: Executive Vice President and CFO Tony Callini and VP of Finance and IR Chris Brooks

Date: June 6, 2019

Location: New York City

Webcast Link: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird55/type/

All webcast presentations will also be available for replay through the Investors section of Monotype’s website at www.monotype.com. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

