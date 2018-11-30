finanzen.net
20.05.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

Morgan Stanley Foundation Celebrates 10-Year Partnership with Feeding America through New $1.85 Million Grant

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced a new grant of $1.85 million to Feeding America, including $1 million allocated to local food banks in 21 cities across 14 states, supporting hunger-relief programs that deliver food assistance and healthy meals to children and families. Employees will be participating in hundreds of volunteer projects next month as part of Morgan Stanleys Global Volunteer Month, including giving their time to local Feeding America network food banks on May 31 as part of Feeding Kids Around the Clock, a 24-hour, global effort to fight childhood hunger.

Morgan Stanley is committed to providing children with a healthy start to life, and access to nutritious food is a crucial part of that mission. The Firm has supported Feeding America since 2009 and has spent the last decade working with member food banks to help develop, launch and sustain critical child nutrition programs through child hunger grants while expanding access to fresh produce through produce grants. Todays new grants, which also includes funding to provide training and support for Feeding America and their member food banks, bring Morgan Stanleys support total to more than $23 million, benefiting 117 food banks providing over 211 million meals around the country.

"Feeding America has been a longstanding, essential partner in our mission to ensure children have the key building blocks to a healthy start in life, which includes regular access to nutritious food, said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. "We are proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary with Feeding America, demonstrating our deep rooted commitment to driving real impact and fighting child hunger, both financially and through our dedicated employee volunteers who feel strongly about giving their time to better their communities.

Food insecurity is a crucial problem facing millions of Americans today. Forty million people face hunger in the United States, including more than 12 million children. This issue becomes even more urgent over the summer months, when children who rely on free or reduced-price meals at school no longer have access to this food. In fact, during these summer months, of the 22 million children that receive free or reduced-priced food, over 18 million will lose access to these crucial meals, potentially leading to life long, detrimental damages. Feeding America is actively working to solve the issue of summer hunger. In 2018, Feeding Americas network served nearly 24 million meals through summer programs in June-August, and grants like these help increase impact in the fight against hunger across the nation.

"More than 12 million children in America live at risk of hunger, said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "In order to solve hunger, we need strong partners that are willing to make long-term investments in our strategies. We are grateful to Morgan Stanley for their crucial support these last ten years.

The following food banks are recipients of the latest Morgan Stanley Foundation grants:

  Arkansas Food Bank   Little Rock   AR
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Tulsa Ok
Community Foodbank of New Jersey Hillside NJ
Connecticut Food Bank Wallingford CT
East Texas Food Bank Tyler TX
Feeding Northeast Florida Jacksonville FL
Food Bank For New York City New York NY
Food Bank of Alaska Anchorage AK
Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan Detroit MI
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Duquesne PA
Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida Fort Myers FL
Houston Food Bank Houston TX
Island Harvest Bethpage NY
Long Island Cares, Inc. Hauppauge NY
Mississippi Food Network Jackson MS
Montgomery Area Food Bank Montgomery AL
North Texas Food Bank Plano TX
Philabundance Philadelphia PA
Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and NE Pennsylvania Nazareth PA
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville TN
Utah Food Bank Salt Lake City UT

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.05.19
Alle steigen, Alphabet fällt - und Morgan Stanley warnt (Der Aktionär)
07.05.19
Morgan Stanley schließt Tochterbank in Russland (Nov-Ost.info)
07.05.19
Aufgrund der US-Sanktionen: Morgan Stanley kehrt Russland den Rücken (Handelsblatt)
07.05.19
Während du schliefst: Morgan Stanley: Tesla braucht China, um es zu schaffen (Gründerszene)
06.05.19
Morgan Stanley und Bank of America warnen vor "Melt up": Drehen die Börsen jetzt nach oben durch? (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Morgan Stanley-Aktie: Was Analysten von Morgan Stanley erwarten (finanzen.net)
19.04.19
Morgan Stanley gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
18.04.19
Morgan Stanley erzielt weniger Gewinn und zahlt eine konstante Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Morgan Stanley News
RSS Feed
Morgan Stanley zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Morgan Stanley

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2019Morgan Stanley OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.04.2019Morgan Stanley OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.03.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.2017Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.01.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
20.01.2016Morgan Stanley SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.07.2011Morgan Stanley underperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2009Morgan Stanley underperformCalyon Securities Inc.
31.08.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial
28.07.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Morgan Stanley nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Morgan Stanley News

06.05.19Morgan Stanley und Bank of America warnen vor "Melt up": Drehen die Börsen jetzt nach oben durch?
08.05.19Schicksalstage für Real - Investoren pokern um Supermarktkette
07.05.19Während du schliefst: Morgan Stanley: Tesla braucht China. um es zu schaffen
10.05.19Morgan Stanley says it's too easy to own a Tesla now and that's hurting the brand
15.05.19Alle steigen. Alphabet fällt - und Morgan Stanley warnt
19.04.19Morgan Stanley gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
14.05.19Morgan Stanley upgrades Coca-Cola to overweight: 'Coke is now our top mega-cap staples pick'
30.04.19Morgan Stanley-Aktie: Was Analysten von Morgan Stanley erwarten
29.04.19Adobe stock on track for new high after Morgan Stanley upgrade
22.04.19Blackstone stock price target raised to $45 at Morgan Stanley
Weitere Morgan Stanley News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones in Abwärtsbewegung
Goldpreis unter 1.280 USD- Wohin geht die Reise?
OPEC+ hält an Produktionskürzungen fest
Vontobel: Im Schatten des Bitcoin - Ether im Aufwind
Faktor-Investing
DZ BANK - Gier frisst Hirn - so vermeiden Sie endlich die typischen Anlegerfehler
UBS: SAP  Aufwärtsmomentum muss genutzt werden
Video: DAX - London lehnt ab!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Morgan Stanley-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Morgan Stanley Peer Group News

16:01 UhrThe Ratings Game: Apple stock falls after HSBC warns of dual threats in China
15:58 UhrAgco's stock falls after BofA Merrill turns bearish on concerns over farming equipment demand
14:53 UhrHat die Deutsche Bank interne Warnungen vor Trump-Deals ignoriert?
14:42 UhrStimmungsbarometer im Handelskrieg: Fällt die Apple-Aktie. stürzt auch der Gesamtmarkt ein
14:42 UhrJPMorgan Expands Into Healthcare Payments. to Buy InstaMed
14:39 UhrDeutsche Bank: Schlimmer geht immer
14:34 UhrDeutsche Bank staff flagged Trump. Kushner transactions for watchdog: NYTimes
14:29 UhrHuawei-Streit drück auf DAX - Deutsche Bank-Aktie auf Rekordtief
14:21 UhrApple shares slide as HSBC cuts price target
14:01 UhrDeutsche Bank staff flagged Trump. Kushner transactions for watchdog: NYTimes

News von

Ich würde Gazprom kaufen
Diese Supermarkt-Knöllchen müssen Sie sich nicht bieten lassen
Haben die Jungs ein Praktikum in Nordkorea gemacht?
So machen Sie Geld mit der deutschen Erfolgsformel
Nachhaltige Geldanlagen interessieren Deutsche kaum

News von

Wirecard-Aktie vor großem Kaufsignal: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Droht ein Horror-Crash? Profis sichern sich stärker ab als während der Finanzkrise
Hohe Dividenden und viel Kurspotenzial: Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Anleger auf dem Zettel haben
BMW-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag: Warum das ein Schnäppchen sein könnte
Tesla-Aktie: Musk schreibt Brand-Mail an seine Mitarbeiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX klar im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Tesla-Aktie nach Analyse unter Druck -- Infineon setzt angeblich Chip-Lieferungen an Huawei aus - Unternehmen dementiert -- Wirecard, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Bitcoin hält sich nach Kursturbulenzen bei 8.000 US-Dollar. MorphoSys: Zeitplan für erstes eigenes Medikament bleibt unverändert. Pfeiffer Vacuum und Mehrheitsaktionär Busch kooperieren. QIAGEN-Aktie im Aufwind: US-Zulassung für Molekulartestsystem. Ryanair verdient deutlich weniger. Google schränkt Zusammenarbeit mit Huawei ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:00 Uhr
DAX klar im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Tesla-Aktie nach Analyse unter Druck -- Infineon setzt angeblich Chip-Lieferungen an Huawei aus - Unternehmen dementiert -- Wirecard, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:55 Uhr
Express-Zertifikate machen hohe Renditen möglich
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:00 Uhr
Alibaba-Gründer Jack Ma sorgt sich um Europa
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
BMW AG519000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400