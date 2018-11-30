Morgan Stanley Foundation Celebrates 10-Year Partnership with Feeding America through New $1.85 Million Grant

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced a new grant of $1.85 million
to Feeding America, including $1 million allocated to local food banks
in 21 cities across 14 states, supporting hunger-relief programs that
deliver food assistance and healthy meals to children and families.
Employees will be participating in hundreds of volunteer projects next
month as part of Morgan Stanleys Global Volunteer Month, including
giving their time to local Feeding America network food banks on May 31
as part of Feeding Kids Around the Clock, a 24-hour, global effort to
fight childhood hunger.
Morgan Stanley is committed to providing children with a healthy start
to life, and access to nutritious food is a crucial part of that
mission. The Firm has supported Feeding America since 2009 and has spent
the last decade working with member food banks to help develop, launch
and sustain critical child nutrition programs through child hunger
grants while expanding access to fresh produce through produce grants.
Todays new grants, which also includes funding to provide training and
support for Feeding America and their member food banks, bring Morgan
Stanleys support total to more than $23 million, benefiting 117 food
banks providing over 211 million meals around the country.
"Feeding America has been a longstanding, essential partner in our
mission to ensure children have the key building blocks to a healthy
start in life, which includes regular access to nutritious food, said
Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. "We are
proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary with Feeding America,
demonstrating our deep rooted commitment to driving real impact and
fighting child hunger, both financially and through our dedicated
employee volunteers who feel strongly about giving their time to better
their communities.
Food insecurity is a crucial problem facing millions of Americans today.
Forty million people face hunger in the United States, including more
than 12 million children. This issue becomes even more urgent over the
summer months, when children who rely on free or reduced-price meals at
school no longer have access to this food. In fact, during these summer
months, of the 22 million children that receive free or reduced-priced
food, over 18 million will lose access to these crucial meals,
potentially leading to life long, detrimental damages. Feeding America
is actively working to solve the issue of summer hunger. In 2018,
Feeding Americas network served nearly 24 million meals through summer
programs in June-August, and grants like these help increase impact in
the fight against hunger across the nation.
"More than 12 million children in America live at risk of hunger, said
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "In order to solve
hunger, we need strong partners that are willing to make long-term
investments in our strategies. We are grateful to Morgan Stanley for
their crucial support these last ten years.
The following food banks are recipients of the latest Morgan Stanley
Foundation grants:
|
|
Arkansas Food Bank
|
|
Little Rock
|
|
AR
|
|
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
|
|
Tulsa
|
|
Ok
|
|
Community Foodbank of New Jersey
|
|
Hillside
|
|
NJ
|
|
Connecticut Food Bank
|
|
Wallingford
|
|
CT
|
|
East Texas Food Bank
|
|
Tyler
|
|
TX
|
|
Feeding Northeast Florida
|
|
Jacksonville
|
|
FL
|
|
Food Bank For New York City
|
|
New York
|
|
NY
|
|
Food Bank of Alaska
|
|
Anchorage
|
|
AK
|
|
Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan
|
|
Detroit
|
|
MI
|
|
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
|
|
Duquesne
|
|
PA
|
|
Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida
|
|
Fort Myers
|
|
FL
|
|
Houston Food Bank
|
|
Houston
|
|
TX
|
|
Island Harvest
|
|
Bethpage
|
|
NY
|
|
Long Island Cares, Inc.
|
|
Hauppauge
|
|
NY
|
|
Mississippi Food Network
|
|
Jackson
|
|
MS
|
|
Montgomery Area Food Bank
|
|
Montgomery
|
|
AL
|
|
North Texas Food Bank
|
|
Plano
|
|
TX
|
|
Philabundance
|
|
Philadelphia
|
|
PA
|
|
Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and NE Pennsylvania
|
|
Nazareth
|
|
PA
|
|
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
|
|
Nashville
|
|
TN
|
|
Utah Food Bank
|
|
Salt Lake City
|
|
UT
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing
investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment
management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's
employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments,
institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley,
please visit www.morganstanley.com.
