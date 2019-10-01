Morgan Stanley Named Top Companies Leader for Women Technologists by AnitaB.org

Leading up to this weeks Grace Hopper Celebration, AnitaB.org named Morgan Stanley a 2019 Top Companies Leader for Women Technologists, honoring the financial services company for its sustained progress in building a workplace where women technologists can thrive. Organizations selected to AnitaB.orgs Top Company Leaders have undergone a rigorous review of their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion of women in the technical work space.

Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national program that measures the representation of women in technology. 76 companies across a variety of industries participated in this years submissions, which measured a technical workforce of well over half a million technologists including a total of 143,000+ women technologists. Top Companies Leaders scored in the top 25th percentile of all participants in terms of their performance in the areas of representation of technologists, hiring, retention, and advancement via cultivation of workplace experiences, programs and policies.

"We are proud and honored to be named a Top Companies Leader for Women Technologists by AnitaB.org, and pleased to see the overall progress thats been made towards equity of women in tech, said Katherine Wetmur, CIO International and Co-Chair of the global Technology Diversity Council at Morgan Stanley commented. "This is a testament to our leaderships relentless focus on diversity and the commitment of all our technologists to make this a great place to work for women  every day.

At Morgan Stanley, diversity in technology is a business imperative and a key priority. The firm has a strong base of programs and initiatives that provide sustained investment in women technologists in the firm and beyond, ranging from programs that support women returning to the workforce to mentoring and advancement programs for tech talent of all experience levels. The Technology organization and its teams are also dedicated to creating a sustained pipeline of future technologists via support of STEM education and programming. This includes partnerships with established STEM focused organizations such as Girls Who Code and Rewriting the Code, consortium projects such as the financial services oriented STEM program FinTech Focus as well as university partnerships, scholarships and mentoring.

AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global workforce. AnitaB.orgs Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national program that recognizes companies committed to building workplaces where women in technology roles can thrive. Top Companies is the only program that provides a consistent benchmark of the technical workforce across a wide range of industries.

More details on the AnitaB.org 2019 Top Companies for Women Technologists are available here: http://anitab.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2019-Top-Companies-Insights-Report.pdf

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006076/en/