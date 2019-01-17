Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge to Benefit 14 Nonprofit Organizations in U.S. and U.K.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced the launch of the 11th annual
U.S. Strategy Challenge, the Firms signature pro bono volunteer
program. The Strategy Challenge is in its sixth year in London. Over the
next 10 weeks, teams of Morgan Stanley employees in New York and London
will work with leadership teams at 14 nonprofit organizations to provide
strategic recommendations to address their mission-critical challenges.
"We are extremely proud of Morgan Stanley employees continuing
involvement in pro bono efforts, and the Strategy Challenge is an annual
initiative that exemplifies this ongoing commitment to the space, said
Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. "Now in
our 11th year, this program encourages employees to leverage
their diverse perspectives, skill sets and expertise to deliver
recommendations that lead to real impact for the participating
nonprofits and the communities they serve.
The 14 nonprofit organizations taking part in this years Morgan Stanley
Strategy Challenge are:
New York:
-
Advancement
for Rural Kids (ARK) ARK partners with rural communities in the
developing world to secure food, kids schooling and income for life,
starting with its award winning 5-cent school lunch.
-
Asian
Americans for Equality (AAFE) Asian Americans for Equality is
dedicated to improving the lives of immigrant and low-income New
Yorkers by strengthening and empowering communities.
-
Christopher
& Dana Reeve Foundation The Reeve Foundation is dedicated to
curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving
the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants,
information and advocacy.
-
The
Family Center The Family Center works to strengthen families
affected by crisis, illness or loss to create a more secure present
and future for their children.
-
Girls
on the Run NJ East Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful,
healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which
creatively integrates running.
-
Greyston
Foundation Greyston Foundations mission is to create thriving
communities through the practice and promotion of Open Hiring.
-
The
New York Center for Children The New York Center for Children
(NYCC) is the only independent center in New York City to provide
free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy services to child victims
of physical and sexual abuse and their families, for as long as their
healing requires.
-
New
York City Audubon New York City Audubon, an independent
nonprofit organization affiliated with National Audubon Society as an
urban chapter, works for the protection of wild birds and habitat in
the five boroughs, improving the lives of New Yorkers.
-
Prep
for Prep Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders
who reflect our diverse society for the enduring benefit of all.
"Giving back is rooted in our culture here at Morgan Stanley and we are
delighted that employees will once again have the opportunity to work
strategically with five new UK charities, said Clare Woodman, Head of
Morgan Stanley EMEA. "The Strategy Challenge is a truly unique pro bono
offering allowing employees to apply their business expertise to enable
charities to achieve meaningful, sustainable growth and a lasting impact
in our local communities.
London:
-
ActionAid
UK ActionAid is an international charity that works with women
and girls living in poverty around the world. Their dedicated local
staff aim to end violence against women and girls keeping them out
of danger, out of poverty, and on track to create the future they want.
-
Cancer
Research UK Cancer Research UKs vision is simple: to bring
forward the day when all cancers are cured. The charitys pioneering
work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped
save millions of lives. Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for
at least 10 years. Cancer Research UKs ambition is to accelerate
progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive their cancer for
at least 10 years.
-
Sue
Ryder Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times
of their lives. Whether thats a terminal illness, the loss of a loved
one or a neurological condition Sue Ryder is there when it matters.
Their doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassion and expert
care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.
-
Teenage
Cancer Trust Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity
providing specialist nursing and emotional support to young people
aged 13-24 with cancer. In the UK, seven young people are diagnosed
with cancer every day and the charitys ambition is to ensure every
one of them is reached and has access to the vital service they offer.
-
Variety
Variety, the Childrens Charity aims to improve the lives of
children and young people across the UK who are living with
disability, ill health or poverty. The charity provides tangible,
practical help including vital, accessible transport in the form of
Sunshine Coaches; wheelchairs and other life transforming specialist
equipment; refurbishment projects in SEN schools and childrens
hospitals as well as giving children memorable experiences and fun
days out.
