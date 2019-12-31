finanzen.net
22.06.2020 20:41

Morgan Stanley, TruFund Financial Services and Ford Foundation Announce Launch of $26 Million Impact Developers Fund

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Morgan Stanley, TruFund Financial Services and the Ford Foundation today announced the launch of the Impact Developers Fund. The $26 million fund will provide much needed capital to emerging impact businesses that lack access to adequate affordable capital, including minority and women owned real estate development companies, expanding their capacity to build, own and operate quality affordable housing and to provide value-adding social services to enhance residents quality of life. The fund will also provide custom capital solutions, including debt and equity, tailored to the needs and capacity of the business.

Managed by TruFund Financial Services, a minority-led nonprofit financial services organization, the Impact Developers Fund will be seeded by Morgan Stanley and the Ford Foundation. In addition to investing equity capital, the Fund will provide technical support to emerging impact developers that lack access to adequate capital and support from conventional sources. Investments will be used for working capital to acquire, develop and operate affordable housing and community services.

"Morgan Stanley is proud to partner with the Ford Foundation and TruFund Financial Services on this important initiative that will help expand racial and gender diversity in the community development field by increasing access to capital for the next generation of developers, said Shelley OConnor, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A. and Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

"We are very pleased to partner with TruFund and Morgan Stanley -- two financiers that have a demonstrated commitment to community-oriented investment. This effort reflects our shared desire to create innovative, bespoke solutions that address the complex development needs of communities nationwide and direct much-needed capital to emerging impact businesses, including those led by women and people of color," said Roy Swan, Head of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation.

"TruFund applauds Morgan Stanley and the Ford Foundation for its commitment and in-depth engagement in community development efforts and for their support and work with TruFund Financial Services to meet the capital needs of minority and women owned real estate development companies said James H. Bason, President & CEO of TruFund Financial Services, Inc.

Women and minorities face an unusual struggle to access the capital needed to grow their businesses in all industries, particularly real estate. For example, African Americans receive only 2% of all SBA loan products. This lack of capital available to minorities to start and grow their businesses is also reflected in the shortage of minority-owned companies in the affordable housing industry. Although data on the number of women and minority owned affordable housing developers is opaque, a 2019 study by Harvard Business School and Bella Research identified only 17 women-owned and 21 minority-owned real estate investment firms among the total universe of 967 firms listed in the Prequin database, less than 5% of the industry. The percentage of real estate assets under management is even lower, with women and minorities representing about 0.8% and 1.2% respectively, of the industry totals.

The Impact Developers Fund has identified its first cohort of clients and it is anticipated that future rounds will expand to serve more minority developers.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About the Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation is an independent, nonprofit grant-making organization. For more than 80 years it has worked with courageous people on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. With headquarters in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

About TruFund Financial Services

TruFund Financial Services, Inc. is a wholly independent national non-profit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). TruFund seeks to stimulate economic development in communities that are underserved by traditional banking institutions by providing fair and accessible capital, hands-on technical assistance and innovative solutions to small businesses and nonprofit organization.

Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.06.20
Morgan Stanley: Ex-Managerin Marilyn Booker verklagt US-Großbank wegen Diskriminierung (Spiegel Online)
13.06.20
Morgan Stanley And Goldman Sachs Downgrade Tesla (OilPrice.com)
12.06.20
Goldman Sachs stuft Tesla herab (Der Aktionär)
11.06.20
Auf der Sonnenseite: Diese neun Aktien profitieren laut Morgan Stanley vom geplanten europäischen Wiederaufbaufonds (Börse Online)
05.06.20
Kreuzfahrt-Aktien: Was die Analysten von Morgan Stanley für Carnival und Royal Caribbean jetzt empfehlen (Börse Online)
28.05.20
Morgan Stanley sieht Parallelen zu 2009 - kommt jetzt der nächste Mega-Bullenmarkt? (finanzen.net)
15.05.20
Morgan Stanley zahlt Dividende an die Investoren aus (MyDividends)
07.05.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Morgan Stanley senkt Tui auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 1,30 Euro (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Morgan Stanley News
RSS Feed
Morgan Stanley zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Morgan Stanley

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.04.2020Morgan Stanley neutralDeutsche Bank AG
21.01.2020Morgan Stanley NeutralCitigroup Corp.
17.10.2019Morgan Stanley buyUBS AG
18.04.2019Morgan Stanley OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
17.10.2019Morgan Stanley buyUBS AG
18.04.2019Morgan Stanley OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.03.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2020Morgan Stanley neutralDeutsche Bank AG
21.01.2020Morgan Stanley NeutralCitigroup Corp.
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.2016Morgan Stanley SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.07.2011Morgan Stanley underperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2009Morgan Stanley underperformCalyon Securities Inc.
31.08.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial
28.07.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Morgan Stanley nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Morgan Stanley News

28.05.20Morgan Stanley sieht Parallelen zu 2009 - kommt jetzt der nächste Mega-Bullenmarkt?
22.05.20Banken um Credit Suisse greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
04.06.20Mediaset erhöht Stimmrechte bei ProSiebenSat.1 vor Hauptversammlung - ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie freundlich
29.05.20Richterin lässt Klage gegen Deutsche Bank und andere im Devisenskandal zu - Deutsche Bank-Aktie in Rot
05.06.20Kreuzfahrt-Aktien: Was die Analysten von Morgan Stanley für Carnival und Royal Caribbean jetzt empfehlen
09.06.20ProSieben-Aktie knickt ein: Investoren KKR und Kretinsky erhöhen angeblich Anteil
10.06.20ProSieben erwartet auch für Juni Einbruch der TV-Werbeeinnahmen - Aktie verliert kräftig
08.06.20Investor Deka fordert auf Sicht Ablösung des neuen ProSieben-Chefs
12.06.20Goldman Sachs stuft Tesla herab
05.06.20Großaktionär Mediaset schießt kurz vor ProSieben-Hauptversammlung Giftpfeile
Weitere Morgan Stanley News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Robert Halver: Ist die Börse zu optimistisch?
DZ BANK - Achterbahnfahrt an den Aktienmärkten - Hop oder Flop? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Ausgangslage neutral
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Morgan Stanley-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Morgan Stanley Peer Group News

20:05 UhrBitcoin laut Analyse von JPMorgan widerstandsfähiger als andere Assets
19:40 UhrJP Morgan Initiates Coverage on Nikola. Sees Shares Slipping About 30%
18:46 UhrSTICHWORT 2: Die höchsten Tagesverluste von Dax-Aktien
18:39 UhrFinanzbranche: Deutsche-Bank-Chef rechnet mit Marktbereinigung nach der Coronakrise
17:22 UhrNikola on road to 'disrupt transportation.' JP Morgan says
16:07 UhrEx-HSBC currencies chief turns to US Supreme Court to appeal conviction
16:00 UhrDeutsche Bank AG FF : Post Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
15:25 UhrDeutsche-Bank-CEO: Bankenregulierung wirtschaftlichem Rahmen anpassen - Aktie schwächer
14:08 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux senkt Deutsche Bank auf 'Reduce'
10:57 UhrFinanzaufsicht - Banken sind stabil genug für Corona-Krise

News von

Der neue Dax-Riese ist das Symbol für Berlins Kraft
Die Testosteron-Kurve
So schnell ist Ihr Internet wirklich  und so holen Sie noch mehr heraus
In der Krise zieht es viele Deutsche zurück an die Börse
Wie die Börse Corona trotzt

News von

Achtung Vermieter: Schnell noch die neue Mehrwertsteuer in den Mietvertrag schreiben
Wirecard-Milliarden vermutlich weg: "Ein Desaster" - Untersuchungshaft könnte drohen
DAX im Minus: Anleger fürchten zweite Corona-Welle - Kurssturz bei Wirecard
Sind die Banken schon beauftragt? Was wir über die CureVac-Aktie wissen
Regierung und Großaktionär sprachen über Lufthansa-Rettung

Heute im Fokus

Dow fester -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Dialog Semiconductor darf Adesto übernehmen -- Wirecard: Bankguthaben bestehen wahrscheinlich nicht -- CANCOM, Deutsche Wohnen, ams, Lufthansa, im Fokus

Eni erwirbt drei Windprojekte in Italien. Apples Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC findet erstmals online statt. EMA prüft Merck-Mittel Bavencio als Blasenkrebs-Erstlinientherapie. Sat.1 kauft Live-Rechte für Bundesliga-Spiele. Renault muss für Milliardenkredit Gegenleistungen erfüllen. freenet-Chef rechtfertigt Dividendenstreichung. American Airlines will sich angeblich Milliarden am Kapitalmarkt beschaffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:04 Uhr
Dow fester -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Dialog Semiconductor darf Adesto übernehmen -- Wirecard: Bankguthaben bestehen wahrscheinlich nicht -- CANCOM, Deutsche Wohnen, ams, Lufthansa, im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:07 Uhr
Mischfonds kaufen - mit gemischten Fonds Risiko minimieren
Aktie im Fokus
21:05 Uhr
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: "Die Robinhood-Märkte werden in Tränen enden"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403