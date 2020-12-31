Motorola one 5G ace Lands at Metro by T-Mobile

  • Suche
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new Motorola one 5G ace is available today at Metro by T-Mobile, with availability at T-Mobile to follow. This marks the first Motorola 5G device in Metros lineup and its rolling out a sweet promotion to top it off: Switchers can get the new 5G smartphone for just under $20 bucks.

And of course, Metro customers get full access to T-Mobiles nationwide 5G network  Americas first, largest AND now fastest  and its advanced LTE network covering 99% of Americans. The latest Motorola 5G smartphone taps into both T-Mobiles advanced LTE network AND lights up T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for ultra-fast 5G speeds.

T-Mobile is Americas 5G leader, delivering the fastest 5G speeds in more places. With the first and largest nationwide 5G network, T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers more than 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles  offering 2.5x more geographic coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, using dedicated spectrum to bring customers with capable devices download speeds of around 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. The Un-carriers Ultra Capacity 5G already reaches more than 1,000 cities and towns and covers 106 million people, 50x more than Verizon covers with Ultra Wideband.

To get a Motorola one 5G ace for $19.99 and tap into all that 5G goodness, simply switch to Metro and show an ID for verification. Not new to Metro? Current customers looking to add a line can get it for $89.99, no port-in or ID verification required (FRP: $279.99). These deals will only last a short time, available in Metro by T-Mobile locations nationwide, click here to find the nearest available store.

The Motorola one 5G ace features a 6.7 FHD+ display and a triple rear camera system featuring a 48MP main rear camera. It also comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery to help stay connected for over two days on a single charge. To see it in action, check out the unboxing video, here.

For more information, go here or visit metrobyt-mobile.com. Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

$19.99 plus sales tax and activation fee. Offer available in-store only. Fastest according to Opensignal Awards  USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16  December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. 5G: Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals.

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

