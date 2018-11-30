finanzen.net
10.05.2019
Moviefone Announces the First Season of "THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW Hosted by Grae Drake

Moviefone, the iconic media, news, and entertainment information service owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY), announced the first season of THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW, a 16-episode interview series executive produced and hosted by Grae Drake (AKA Ms. Moviefone).

Moviefone Announces the First Season of "The Ms. Moviefone Show" Hosted by Grae Drake (Photo: Business Wire)

Every week this summer, THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW will cover the hottest releases and the biggest stars, celebrating all things movie related in an interview show where NO ONE behaves, and EVERYONE has fun.

THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW isnt just another interview show. Each episode will match the style of the film it covers, which might mean a seedy detective film noir set for one episode, and then an action-packed stunt sequence may introduce the next episode. The series will be produced both in-studio in Los Angeles and at remote locations from around the globe, as far away as Tokyo and London. And of course, the series will feature Drakes unique and award-winning interviewing style.

THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW kicks off the summer movie season on May 10th, with Ms. Moviefones unique take on Pokémon Detective Pikachu, featuring her interview with star Ryan Reynolds. On May 17th, Drake fearlessly takes on John Wick: Chapter 3  Parabellum stars Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry. Fans will be able to watch the series on Moviefone.com, as well as Moviefones YouTube and Facebook channels.

The introduction of THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW expands Moviefones lineup of original video series, which includes the long-running and phenomenally popular UNSCRIPTED series. The new video series will help fans form a deeper bond with Ms. Moviefone, and have a more engaging experience with the Moviefone brand.

"Without a doubt, the best way to celebrate a big summer blockbuster like Pokémon Detective Pikachu is for me to dress up like a private investigator and interview Ryan Reynolds, said host Grae Drake, AKA Ms. Moviefone. "After that, I host an episode in space to talk to the Dark Phoenix cast, and I do my own stunts, even pretending to snap a guys neck while interviewing the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3.

"The Ms. Moviefone Show is the latest example of how Moviefone is evolving to grow our brand recognition and deepen our relationship with the moviegoing audience, said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics. "We have big plans this year for the entire MoviePass ecosystem, which also includes MoviePass Films and MoviePass Ventures, he continued. "The launch of this show, featuring Grae Drakes unique talent, is just the beginning.

Drake came to Moviefone in March of this year, and the experienced film journalist, host and interviewer wasted no time developing and launching this new series. While hosting THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW, Drake will continue to offer the expert analysis and insight that makes her a valued guest at a variety of outlets, including NBCs Today Show and ABCs 20/20 and World News Tonight. She is also the recipient of the 2017 Press Award from the International Cinematographers Guild.

About Moviefone

Moviefone provides movie-lovers with important entertainment news and full access to the entertainment universe, from movie theaters to streaming services and all screens in between. When it comes to watching the latest trailers, seeing interviews with the stars, buying movie tickets, or tracking down a collectors DVD, Moviefone is the premier entertainment destination. Users are encouraged to discover, share and interact with a worldwide community of film and TV fans on mobile, social and beyond. Because when you love entertainment, you'll never have enough. Moviefone keeps it coming. Learn more about Moviefone at www.moviefone.com.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. ("OTC:HMNY) currently owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass Inc., a premier movie-theater subscription service, 100% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Ventures LLC, 51% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Films LLC, and the Moviefone brand and service. HMNYs holdings also include Zone Technologies, Inc., creator of RedZone Map, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking statements about HMNY and Moviefone within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans, "potential or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding HMNYs and Moviefones business and prospects, including growing brand recognition and deepening relationship with the moviegoing audience. Statements regarding future events are based on HMNYs and Moviefones current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although management of HMNY and Moviefone believe that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects.

Some, but not all, of these risks include, among other things: the ability of Moviefone to obtain advertising revenues; consumer acceptance of Moviefone services; the ability of Moviefone to develop and offer compelling content, products and services and attract new users or maintain existing users; breaches of network and data security measures; a disruption or failure of networks and information systems and the risk factors described in HMNYs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (as amended), and subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNYs current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

