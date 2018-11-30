Aktien in diesem Artikel

Moviefone, the iconic media, news, and entertainment information service owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY), announced the first season of THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW, a 16-episode interview series executive produced and hosted by Grae Drake (AKA Ms. Moviefone).

Moviefone Announces the First Season of "The Ms. Moviefone Show" Hosted by Grae Drake (Photo: Business Wire)

Every week this summer, THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW will cover the hottest releases and the biggest stars, celebrating all things movie related in an interview show where NO ONE behaves, and EVERYONE has fun.

THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW isnt just another interview show. Each episode will match the style of the film it covers, which might mean a seedy detective film noir set for one episode, and then an action-packed stunt sequence may introduce the next episode. The series will be produced both in-studio in Los Angeles and at remote locations from around the globe, as far away as Tokyo and London. And of course, the series will feature Drakes unique and award-winning interviewing style.

THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW kicks off the summer movie season on May 10th, with Ms. Moviefones unique take on Pokémon Detective Pikachu, featuring her interview with star Ryan Reynolds. On May 17th, Drake fearlessly takes on John Wick: Chapter 3  Parabellum stars Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry. Fans will be able to watch the series on Moviefone.com, as well as Moviefones YouTube and Facebook channels.

The introduction of THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW expands Moviefones lineup of original video series, which includes the long-running and phenomenally popular UNSCRIPTED series. The new video series will help fans form a deeper bond with Ms. Moviefone, and have a more engaging experience with the Moviefone brand.

"Without a doubt, the best way to celebrate a big summer blockbuster like Pokémon Detective Pikachu is for me to dress up like a private investigator and interview Ryan Reynolds, said host Grae Drake, AKA Ms. Moviefone. "After that, I host an episode in space to talk to the Dark Phoenix cast, and I do my own stunts, even pretending to snap a guys neck while interviewing the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3.

"The Ms. Moviefone Show is the latest example of how Moviefone is evolving to grow our brand recognition and deepen our relationship with the moviegoing audience, said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics. "We have big plans this year for the entire MoviePass ecosystem, which also includes MoviePass Films and MoviePass Ventures, he continued. "The launch of this show, featuring Grae Drakes unique talent, is just the beginning.

Drake came to Moviefone in March of this year, and the experienced film journalist, host and interviewer wasted no time developing and launching this new series. While hosting THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW, Drake will continue to offer the expert analysis and insight that makes her a valued guest at a variety of outlets, including NBCs Today Show and ABCs 20/20 and World News Tonight. She is also the recipient of the 2017 Press Award from the International Cinematographers Guild.

