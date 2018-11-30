Moviefone, the iconic media, news, and entertainment information
service owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY), announced
the first season of THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW, a 16-episode interview
series executive produced and hosted by Grae Drake (AKA Ms. Moviefone).
Moviefone Announces the First Season of "The Ms. Moviefone Show" Hosted by Grae Drake (Photo: Business Wire)
Every week this summer, THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW will cover the hottest
releases and the biggest stars, celebrating all things movie related in
an interview show where NO ONE behaves, and EVERYONE has fun.
THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW isnt just another interview show. Each episode
will match the style of the film it covers, which might mean a seedy
detective film noir set for one episode, and then an action-packed stunt
sequence may introduce the next episode. The series will be produced
both in-studio in Los Angeles and at remote locations from around the
globe, as far away as Tokyo and London. And of course, the series will
feature Drakes unique and award-winning interviewing style.
THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW kicks off the summer movie season on May 10th,
with Ms. Moviefones unique take on Pokémon Detective Pikachu, featuring
her interview with star Ryan Reynolds. On May 17th, Drake
fearlessly takes on John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum stars Keanu
Reeves and Halle Berry. Fans will be able to watch the series on
Moviefone.com, as well as Moviefones YouTube and Facebook channels.
The introduction of THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW expands Moviefones lineup of
original video series, which includes the long-running and phenomenally
popular UNSCRIPTED series. The new video series will help fans form a
deeper bond with Ms. Moviefone, and have a more engaging experience with
the Moviefone brand.
"Without a doubt, the best way to celebrate a big summer blockbuster
like Pokémon Detective Pikachu is for me to dress up like a private
investigator and interview Ryan Reynolds, said host Grae Drake, AKA Ms.
Moviefone. "After that, I host an episode in space to talk to the Dark
Phoenix cast, and I do my own stunts, even pretending to snap a guys
neck while interviewing the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3.
"The Ms. Moviefone Show is the latest example of how Moviefone is
evolving to grow our brand recognition and deepen our relationship with
the moviegoing audience, said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of
Helios and Matheson Analytics. "We have big plans this year for the
entire MoviePass ecosystem, which also includes MoviePass Films and
MoviePass Ventures, he continued. "The launch of this show, featuring
Grae Drakes unique talent, is just the beginning.
Drake came to Moviefone in March of this year, and the experienced film
journalist, host and interviewer wasted no time developing and launching
this new series. While hosting THE MS. MOVIEFONE SHOW, Drake will
continue to offer the expert analysis and insight that makes her a
valued guest at a variety of outlets, including NBCs Today Show and
ABCs 20/20 and World News Tonight. She is also the
recipient of the 2017 Press Award from the International
Cinematographers Guild.
About Moviefone
Moviefone provides movie-lovers with important entertainment news and
full access to the entertainment universe, from movie theaters to
streaming services and all screens in between. When it comes to watching
the latest trailers, seeing interviews with the stars, buying movie
tickets, or tracking down a collectors DVD, Moviefone is the premier
entertainment destination. Users are encouraged to discover, share and
interact with a worldwide community of film and TV fans on mobile,
social and beyond. Because when you love entertainment, you'll never
have enough. Moviefone keeps it coming. Learn more about Moviefone at www.moviefone.com.
About Helios and Matheson
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. ("OTC:HMNY) currently owns
approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and
warrants) of MoviePass Inc., a premier movie-theater subscription
service, 100% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass
Ventures LLC, 51% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass
Films LLC, and the Moviefone brand and service. HMNYs holdings also
include Zone Technologies, Inc., creator of RedZone Map, a safety and
navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based
ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that
enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology.
HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
