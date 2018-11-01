MoviePass Films, a majority-owned Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
(Nasdaq: HMNY) company, and Art of Sport (AOS), the newly-formed,
sports-centric distribution entity behind Cannes Alum Gabe Polskys
upcoming feature-length documentary, In Search Of Greatness, have
teamed up to bring MoviePass Films on board the project as an investor
and strategic marketing partner ahead of the films early-November
theatrical release.
In Search Of Greatness, directed by acclaimed documentarian Gabe
Polsky, best known for his previous feature Red Army, which
debuted in Cannes in 2014 and was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics,
and his work on Nat Geos Emmy-award-winning TV show Genius, is a
provocative work of non-fiction which examines the importance of
creativity in determining athletic ability and also analyzes the roles
nature and nurture play in the development of young athletes.
The film, which includes in-depth interviews with hockey legend Wayne
Gretzky, superstar wide receiver Jerry Rice, and soccer icon Pele, opens
in 11 major U.S. markets on November 2nd, and expands to theaters across
North America by mid-month.
"We couldnt be more excited to be partnering with Gabe and the AOS team
to support this terrific documentary and help bring the personal stories
of these world-class athletes to audiences everywhere, said MoviePass
Films Chairman Ted Farnsworth and Co-CEO Randall Emmett. We are pleased
to be able to continue supporting independent creators and helping them
bring their artistic visions to life on the big screen.
The In Search Of Greatness investment follows a busy month of
deal-making for the MoviePass Films label. In late September, MoviePass
Films partnered with leading indie distributor NEON to co-release
Reinaldo Marcus Greens Sundance award-winner Monsters and Men
(currently in theaters) and is preparing to co-release the second film
in that partnership, Ali Abassis Cannes award-winner Border
(which debuts in theaters this week). MoviePass Films also recently
wrapped production on its Bruce Willis-starrer 10 Minutes Gone and
green-lit Neil Marshalls The Reckoning which starts production
in Wales in January. The MoviePass Films team intends to produce 10-12
films per year, and intends to acquire an additional 8-10 films per
year, starting in 2019.
"This is my most personal film, and I am very passionate about its
important messages. I made this movie to be seen in theaters, and our
relationship with MoviePass Films provides a unique opportunity to
engage targeted movie goers nationwide. I am very appreciative of their
support, said director Gabe Polsky.
MoviePass Films via its sister services MoviePass, the nations premier
movie theater subscription service, and Moviefone, will mount a robust
marketing campaign to support the films success while in theaters. In
Search of Greatness will be made available to MoviePass subscribers
as a "Bonus Movie," which will not count toward their monthly in-theater
movie ticket allotment. MoviePass subscribers will also have a chance
to attend the films red-carpet premieres and receive other special
perks throughout the duration of the partnership.
The deal with AOS was brokered by MoviePass Films President of
Acquisitions, Zac Bright.
About MoviePass Films
MoviePass Films LLC is dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers
and distributors by collaborating with creatives, co-acquiring equity
stake in films and offering them enhanced performance in the theatrical
window. A joint venture of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Emmett
Furla Oasis (EFO) Films, MoviePass Films focuses on studio-driven
content and new film production for theatrical release and other
distribution channels, with the goal of democratizing the film
production experience by bridging the gap between moviegoers and film
industry endeavors.
About AOS
Art of Sport (AOS) is a filmmaker driven, innovative theatrical film
production, marketing and distribution company. AOS is dedicated to
making a social event out of how audiences experience cinematic,
commercial, and sports-themed storytelling. AOS strives to elevate the
cultural perception and social impact of important sports-themed stories
and characters among frequent movie going audiences who enjoy both
artistic and commercial content.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements) that may not be
based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including
without limitation statements containing the words "believe, "may,
"plan, "will, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "expect
and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of
historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking
statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions.
Although Helios management believes that the assumptions made and
expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be
no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will
prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including,
without limitation, the ability of the MoviePass Films team to produce
10-12 films per year and to acquire an additional 8-10 films per year,
starting in 2019)) may differ significantly from those expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if
such actual results and developments are realized or substantially
realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected
consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information
concerning Helios and MoviePass are described in Helios Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30,
2018 and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic
reports, information statements and registration statements filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review
such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on
Helios current expectations and Helios does not undertake an obligation
to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to
reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
