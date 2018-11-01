finanzen.net
01.11.2018 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

MoviePass Films Adds Doc Feature to 2018 Slate; Makes Investment and Strategic Marketing Pact to Support Gabe Polskys Upcoming Film, In Search Of Greatness

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MoviePass Films, a majority-owned Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) company, and Art of Sport (AOS), the newly-formed, sports-centric distribution entity behind Cannes Alum Gabe Polskys upcoming feature-length documentary, In Search Of Greatness, have teamed up to bring MoviePass Films on board the project as an investor and strategic marketing partner ahead of the films early-November theatrical release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101005634/en/

MoviePass Films adds documentary feature to 2018 slate with Red Carpet premiere in Los Angeles tonig ...

MoviePass Films adds documentary feature to 2018 slate with Red Carpet premiere in Los Angeles tonight (Photo: Business Wire)

In Search Of Greatness, directed by acclaimed documentarian Gabe Polsky, best known for his previous feature Red Army, which debuted in Cannes in 2014 and was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, and his work on Nat Geos Emmy-award-winning TV show Genius, is a provocative work of non-fiction which examines the importance of creativity in determining athletic ability and also analyzes the roles nature and nurture play in the development of young athletes.

The film, which includes in-depth interviews with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, superstar wide receiver Jerry Rice, and soccer icon Pele, opens in 11 major U.S. markets on November 2nd, and expands to theaters across North America by mid-month.

"We couldnt be more excited to be partnering with Gabe and the AOS team to support this terrific documentary and help bring the personal stories of these world-class athletes to audiences everywhere, said MoviePass Films Chairman Ted Farnsworth and Co-CEO Randall Emmett. We are pleased to be able to continue supporting independent creators and helping them bring their artistic visions to life on the big screen.

The In Search Of Greatness investment follows a busy month of deal-making for the MoviePass Films label. In late September, MoviePass Films partnered with leading indie distributor NEON to co-release Reinaldo Marcus Greens Sundance award-winner Monsters and Men (currently in theaters) and is preparing to co-release the second film in that partnership, Ali Abassis Cannes award-winner Border (which debuts in theaters this week). MoviePass Films also recently wrapped production on its Bruce Willis-starrer 10 Minutes Gone and green-lit Neil Marshalls The Reckoning which starts production in Wales in January. The MoviePass Films team intends to produce 10-12 films per year, and intends to acquire an additional 8-10 films per year, starting in 2019.

"This is my most personal film, and I am very passionate about its important messages. I made this movie to be seen in theaters, and our relationship with MoviePass Films provides a unique opportunity to engage targeted movie goers nationwide. I am very appreciative of their support, said director Gabe Polsky.

MoviePass Films via its sister services MoviePass, the nations premier movie theater subscription service, and Moviefone, will mount a robust marketing campaign to support the films success while in theaters. In Search of Greatness will be made available to MoviePass subscribers as a "Bonus Movie," which will not count toward their monthly in-theater movie ticket allotment. MoviePass subscribers will also have a chance to attend the films red-carpet premieres and receive other special perks throughout the duration of the partnership.

The deal with AOS was brokered by MoviePass Films President of Acquisitions, Zac Bright.

About MoviePass Films

MoviePass Films LLC is dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers and distributors by collaborating with creatives, co-acquiring equity stake in films and offering them enhanced performance in the theatrical window. A joint venture of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Emmett Furla Oasis (EFO) Films, MoviePass Films focuses on studio-driven content and new film production for theatrical release and other distribution channels, with the goal of democratizing the film production experience by bridging the gap between moviegoers and film industry endeavors.

About AOS

Art of Sport (AOS) is a filmmaker driven, innovative theatrical film production, marketing and distribution company. AOS is dedicated to making a social event out of how audiences experience cinematic, commercial, and sports-themed storytelling. AOS strives to elevate the cultural perception and social impact of important sports-themed stories and characters among frequent movie going audiences who enjoy both artistic and commercial content.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe, "may, "plan, "will, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "expect and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although Helios management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including, without limitation, the ability of the MoviePass Films team to produce 10-12 films per year and to acquire an additional 8-10 films per year, starting in 2019)) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning Helios and MoviePass are described in Helios Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on Helios current expectations and Helios does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Helios & Matheson Information Technology Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Helios Matheson Information Technology News
RSS Feed
Helios Matheson Information Technology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Helios & Matheson Information Technology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Helios Matheson Information Technology News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Helios Matheson Information Technology News
Anzeige

Inside

EURO Stoxx 50 Future: Kurzfristiger Abwärtstrend beendet
UBS: BASF  Abwärtstrend legt Pause ein
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fresenius: Noch immer auf Kurs zum Rekordjahr - trotz mäßigem Quartalsergebnis
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Im Nasdaq 100 nehmen die Risiken zu
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Folgt auf den stürmischen Oktober ein goldener November?
Scalable Capital erweitert sein Anlageuniversum
DZ BANK - Kurserholung führt auf neues Bewegungshoch
HSBC: Halbleiterbranche mit schlechten Nachrichten  Intel als Lichtblick
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Helios Matheson Information Technology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Helios Matheson Information Technology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

15 schlechte Dax-Jahre  So schützen Anleger jetzt ihr Vermögen
Die Elite soll plötzlich ins Hochhaus ziehen
Wie der Staat am Immobilienboom kräftig mitverdient
Das Volk gegen Volkswagen
Regierungsberater warnen vor gläsernem Bürger

News von

DAX: Erholung über 11.600 Punkten wird schwer
Buchwert-Schnäppchen: Acht vermeintlich günstige DAX-Aktien
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie: Warum es jetzt wieder aufwärts geht
Dax steigt: Anleger optimistisch - Fielmann-Aktie im Aufwind
Der große DAX-Check: Welche Aktien jetzt zum Einstieg locken

News von

100-jähriger Ex-Pilot verrät den zeitlosen Trick, mit dem er ein Vermögen von 5 Millionen Dollar aufgebaut hat
Ikea, Nokia und Co.: Darum sind Mitarbeiter in Skandinavien glücklicher
Die Flugzeugbranche hat ein Problem, das über Jahre für Flugausfälle und Verspätungen sorgen könnte
Alibaba hat in China ein gigantisches Lager mit 700 Robotern gebaut - und das alles für ein bestimmtes Ereignis
Ein Bundesbank-Ökonom hat einen radikalen Plan, wie Italien seine Schulden halbieren könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX nimmt Fahrt auf -- Asiens Börsen tendieren uneinheitlich -- Bayer darf Unkrautvernichter in USA weiter einsetzen -- Fielmann und Dialog Semiconductor im Fokus

Novo Nordisk enttäuscht mit Gewinneinbruch. Britisches Parlament stimmt über Haushaltspläne der Regierung ab. Auch konservativer Berliner Kreis bevorzugt Merz als CDU-Chef. Brasiliens Umweltminister besorgt über Pläne der neuen Regierung. Verbraucherzentralen bringen Klage gegen VW auf den Weg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im Oktober 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wer wäre der beste Kandidat für den CDU-Vorsitz, wenn Angela Merkel wie angekündigt nicht mehr zur Wahl antritt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:30 Uhr
DAX nimmt Fahrt auf -- Asiens Börsen tendieren uneinheitlich -- Bayer darf Unkrautvernichter in USA weiter einsetzen -- Fielmann und Dialog Semiconductor im Fokus
Ausland
14:41 Uhr
Larry Ellison verteidigt Elon Musk und enthüllt: Mein zweitgrößtes Investment ist Tesla
Aktie im Fokus
14:30 Uhr
So viel haben Anleger mit Wetten gegen FAANG-Aktien verdient
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (spons. ADRs)A0N916
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
BASFBASF11