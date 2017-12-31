MoviePassTM Lowers Its Price Again to $7.95 Per Month Plus Unlimited Streaming

MoviePass,
the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service and a
majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:
HMNY) ("HMNY), and Fandor®,
the streaming service with the largest collection of independent films,
documentaries, international features and shorts, are introducing a new
annual subscription plan. This new MoviePass subscription plan will
allow movie-goers to visit the theater every day for a year, and have
access to the full Fandor content library for a year, for just under
$116.
This new annual offer lowers the MoviePass monthly price from $9.95 to
$7.95 and is coupled with an annual Fandor subscription. This combined
offer is back after testing a limited time run in November 2017; it is
now being reintroduced as a limited time offer nationwide.
"MoviePass is not only a phenomenon in the entertainment industry, but
it has sparked a movement, now two million people strong, said Ted
Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of HMNY. "With this new offer, we can make
the movement even more accessible to movie-goers. I believe our annual
subscribers will become influential movie consumers and an amazing asset
and bellwether for the film industry as a whole.
"Fandor is excited to be part of the disruptive wave redefining how
audiences consume entertainment, making a broad range of movies
available to our movie-loving subscribers," said Larry Aidem, President
and CEO of Fandor. "We look forward to continued collaborations with
MoviePass in the coming year."
MoviePass presently drives more than 5% of the total nationwide box
office and continues to grow contribution as new subscribers join.
"Were thrilled to continue innovating and reinvigorating the film and
movie theater industries with MoviePass and Fandor, said Mitch Lowe,
CEO of MoviePass. "With more than two million MoviePass subscribers, and
new ones joining every day, its clear that this is a tool moviegoers
need and want. This new offer allows us to continue to reach more
subscribers.
Subscribers who sign up for this new offer will be billed $115.35 ($7.95
a month + 19.95 processing fee), and will receive one full year of
MoviePass and one full year of unlimited streaming from Fandor.
About Helios and Matheson
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) is a provider of
information technology services and solutions, offering a range of
technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence,
business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric
technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the
nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNYs holdings
include RedZone Map, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android
users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially
empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using
advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY
and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more
information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
About MoviePass
MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the
exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater
subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to
attend up to one movie per day for a low subscription price. The
service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United
States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information,
visit www.moviepass.com.
About Fandor
Fandor streams over 5,000 handpicked, award-winning movies from around
the world. With over 500 genres that include Hollywood classics,
undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides
curated entertainment and original editorial content on desktop, iOS,
Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Prime, Sling, CenturyLink
Stream, and throughout social media. With a rapidly expanding library
and innovative partnerships, Fandors goal is to captivate and inspire a
global community of movie lovers.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking
statements about HMNY and MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass) within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively,
"forward-looking statements), that may not be based on historical fact,
but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are
generally identified by words such as "projects, "may, "will,
"could, "would, "should, "believes, "expects, "anticipates,
"estimates, "intends, "plans, "potential or similar expressions.
Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements
regarding MoviePass business and prospects. Statements regarding future
events are based on HMNYs and MoviePass current expectations and are
necessarily subject to associated risks.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions.
Although management of HMNY and MoviePass believe that the assumptions
made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable,
there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained
herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments
(including, without limitation, the ability of MoviePass to increase its
base of subscribers and drive the attendance of its subscribers to
select films in movie theaters and to generate profits from such
activities) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if
such actual results and developments are realized or substantially
realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected
consequences or effects.
Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY and
MoviePass are described in HMNYs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on November 14,
2017, in HMNYs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on April 14, 2017, in HMNYs
Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2017 and other HMNY
filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information
statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are
cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on
HMNYs and MoviePass current expectations and HMNY does not undertake
an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and
information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as
required by law.
In particular, MoviePass subscription pricing models are new. There can
be no assurance that MoviePass recent rate of increase in its
subscribers resulting from these pricing models will be sustained.
Moreover, an increase in the number of MoviePass subscribers provides no
assurance that the MoviePass business model will lead to profitability.
