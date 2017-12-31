MoviePassTM Lowers Its Price Again to $7.95 Per Month Plus Unlimited Streaming

MoviePass, the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service and a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) ("HMNY), and Fandor®, the streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, international features and shorts, are introducing a new annual subscription plan. This new MoviePass subscription plan will allow movie-goers to visit the theater every day for a year, and have access to the full Fandor content library for a year, for just under $116.

This new annual offer lowers the MoviePass monthly price from $9.95 to $7.95 and is coupled with an annual Fandor subscription. This combined offer is back after testing a limited time run in November 2017; it is now being reintroduced as a limited time offer nationwide.

"MoviePass is not only a phenomenon in the entertainment industry, but it has sparked a movement, now two million people strong, said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of HMNY. "With this new offer, we can make the movement even more accessible to movie-goers. I believe our annual subscribers will become influential movie consumers and an amazing asset and bellwether for the film industry as a whole.

"Fandor is excited to be part of the disruptive wave redefining how audiences consume entertainment, making a broad range of movies available to our movie-loving subscribers," said Larry Aidem, President and CEO of Fandor. "We look forward to continued collaborations with MoviePass in the coming year."

MoviePass presently drives more than 5% of the total nationwide box office and continues to grow contribution as new subscribers join.

"Were thrilled to continue innovating and reinvigorating the film and movie theater industries with MoviePass and Fandor, said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass. "With more than two million MoviePass subscribers, and new ones joining every day, its clear that this is a tool moviegoers need and want. This new offer allows us to continue to reach more subscribers.

Subscribers who sign up for this new offer will be billed $115.35 ($7.95 a month + 19.95 processing fee), and will receive one full year of MoviePass and one full year of unlimited streaming from Fandor.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNYs holdings include RedZone Map, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

About MoviePass

MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend up to one movie per day for a low subscription price. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information, visit www.moviepass.com.

About Fandor

Fandor streams over 5,000 handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With over 500 genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial content on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Prime, Sling, CenturyLink Stream, and throughout social media. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandors goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking statements about HMNY and MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans, "potential or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding MoviePass business and prospects. Statements regarding future events are based on HMNYs and MoviePass current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although management of HMNY and MoviePass believe that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including, without limitation, the ability of MoviePass to increase its base of subscribers and drive the attendance of its subscribers to select films in movie theaters and to generate profits from such activities) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects.

Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY and MoviePass are described in HMNYs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2017, in HMNYs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on April 14, 2017, in HMNYs Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2017 and other HMNY filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNYs and MoviePass current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

In particular, MoviePass subscription pricing models are new. There can be no assurance that MoviePass recent rate of increase in its subscribers resulting from these pricing models will be sustained. Moreover, an increase in the number of MoviePass subscribers provides no assurance that the MoviePass business model will lead to profitability.

