DAX 25.361 -0,8%ESt50 6.269 -0,7%MSCI World 4.906 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 10,00 +0,2%Nas 26.082 -0,7%Bitcoin 66.549 +0,7%Euro 1,1608 -0,0%Öl 105,6 -1,9%Gold 4.352 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

MPay to Integrate Ant International’s AMP Protocol, Among the First E-Wallets Globally to Enable AI Agent Payments

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
AGTech Holdings LtdShs
0.06 EUR 0.01 EUR 20.0 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen


EQS Newswire / 11/09/2026 / 14:26 UTC+8

Werbung

Macao, September 11, 2026 — MPay, Macao’s leading e-wallet, will adopt Ant International’s Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) as one of the protocol’s first e-wallet partners. This follows Ant International’s recent announcements regarding the global rollout of AMP at the 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund.

The AMP integration will enable MPay to further connect AI agents with its existing mobile payment capabilities. Once authorized by users, eligible AI agents will be able to invoke MPay to complete payments, making AI not just a recommendations provider but a transaction assistant. The partnership also makes MPay an early mover in bringing AI payment capabilities to Macao’s consumer sector and heralds MPay’s evolution into a one-stop digital lifestyle super app enabling a smarter, more open, and more global future.

 en

Werbung

 

From “find it for me” to “buy it for me”: AI agents reshape the consumer payment journey

The dawn of everyday AI tools has sparked a shift in consumer purchase behavior and habits. Whereas the previous user journey consisted of research, comparison, decision-making, and then purchase by switching to a payment tool to pay, the future AI-powered user journey weaves agents into every step as they assist with search, price comparison, recommendations, decision-making, and purchase based on user needs.

Ant International designed AMP for mobile payment platforms worldwide, including e-wallets, super apps, and digital banks, to ensure that consumers around the world can shop and pay conveniently, securely, and with confidence using AI agents while addressing key challenges in global agentic commerce, including cross-market connectivity and interoperability for merchants.

Werbung

YOYO, an AI agent for cross-border travel and consumer services, serves as an illustrative example. A user may simply instruct the agent, “I'm attending the 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai. Please find me a nearby hotel for one night from Sep 9.” YOYO then automatically searches for hotels, compares options, and provides recommendations based on the user’s destination, dates, and requirements. Once the user confirms the type of room and provides authorization, YOYO invokes MPay on the user’s mobile device to make the payment, with the user completing the payment verification as prompted.

Throughout the process, users never need to hop repeatedly between merchant pages and payment tools, nor do they need to change their existing payment habits. Once the payment completes, users can view their AI order list, real-time order status, and the progress of delegated tasks through MPay in a seamless, clear, and transparent experience.

 

Secure and controllable: AI-driven payments built on explicit user authorization

AMP provides a unified framework for agent identity, user authorization, and payment security. For each transaction, users can set the scope of the agent’s authorization, define spending limits, and specify the conditions that must be met. They can also review, update, or revoke their authorization at any time.

In addition, the security mechanisms such as the Know-Your-Agent (KYA) framework and AgentSafePay provide AI agent identity verification and fund protection, ensuring that while AI completes tasks on behalf of users, the payment process remains secure, transparent, and controllable.

 

Building an open and intelligent super app model for the global ecosystem

In recent years, MPay has actively integrated advanced technologies, third-party applications, and global commerce into its growing one-stop digital lifestyle services app that spans retail, mobility, dining, cross-border services, finance, and local life. MPay currently supports cross-border payments in approximately 60 countries and regions, connecting local life in Macao with consumer services worldwide.

In April this year, MPay launched AI Payment Assistant, an AI Skill that enables local merchants and developers to integrate MPay’s payment capabilities, lowering the technical barriers to payment integration and enhancing merchants’ digital efficiency. Through the partnership with Ant International’s AMP, MPay will be able to further extend its AI payment capabilities into the global agentic ecosystem by plugging local merchant services with the broader cross-border travel, global consumer, and intelligent lifestyle services ecosystem.

Gavin Zhao, President and Chief Product & Technology Officer of Macau Pass Group, said, “MPay is honored to be among the first digital wallets around the world to support Ant International’s AMP. AI agents are changing how users access services and complete transactions, and payments are a key link in bringing AI into real-world business environments. As an international city of tourism, Macao has a unique advantage in its ability to unite local life, cross-border consumption, and global services. Macau Pass will continue to embrace pioneering technologies and steer the deep integration of AI, payments, and local businesses to bring more innovative services to Macao first, helping Macao’s digital lifestyle, smart city development, and commercial services connect with the broader international ecosystem.”

As agentic technologies advance, MPay will continue to introduce more AI agents to tighten the relationship between merchant services and the global consumer industry in an open, intelligent, and secure way. This will allow users to be able to enjoy more convenient and smarter one-stop digital lifestyle services within familiar payments experience and create more opportunities for merchants and partners in Macao to develop their digital, intelligent, and cross-border capabilities.

11/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Werbung

AGTech Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AGTech nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.