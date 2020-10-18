  • Suche
07.04.2021 22:30

Ms. Dorene Dominguez Elected as Director of Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that Ms. Dorene Dominguez has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Dominguez is the Chairwoman and CEO of Vanir Group of Companies and its subsidiaries, Vanir Development Company Inc. and Vanir Construction Management Inc., which respectively specialize in commercial and institutional real estate development and construction management. She is on the board of KB Home and an active member of the Coca-Cola Hispanic Advisory Council. Ms. Dominguez founded The Dominguez Dream, a non-profit serving elementary schools in underserved communities and is on the board of several other educational and philanthropic organizations. She is also the first Latina to become a governor of the NBA Sacramento Kings. Ms. Dominguez holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame and a certificate in corporate governance from Harvard University.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

