  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ETF-Sparpläne mit Xtrackers ETFs - einfach, transparent und flexibel Vermögen aufbauen! Jetzt informieren!-w-
02.12.2021 03:05

Mukul Chawla Joins KKR as Head of Growth Equity in Asia Pacific

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Mukul Chawla as Partner and Head of Growth Equity in Asia Pacific. In the newly created role, he will lead and accelerate KKRs regional investment strategy into emerging, high-growth companies in sectors such as technology, health care, fintech, consumer, and other growth categories. Mr. Chawlas appointment is effective as of December 9, 2021, and he will be based in Asia while also spending considerable time in KKRs global offices, including Menlo Park.

Mr. Chawla joins KKR from Temasek, where he was Managing Director, Joint Head of Global Telecom, Media & Technology, Joint-Head of North America, and a member of their investment and management committees. After joining Temasek in 2010, he helped to build their Telecom, Media & Technology and North America franchises based in New York and San Francisco. Mr. Chawla sponsored 39 technology buyout and growth investments including Airbnb, Xiaomi, Doordash, Roblox, Virtu Financial, Dell Technologies, Ancestry and Waymo, and served on 11 boards including GHX, Creative Artists Agency, WebMD, Internet Brands, Fanatics, Blujay (now E2Open) and Intapp. Earlier in his career, he worked at Warburg Pincus in New York, Cisco Systems in Silicon Valley and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in Washington DC. Mr. Chawla holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a masters degree in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelors degree from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani.

Ming Lu, Partner and Head of KKR Asia, said, "We are seeing more homegrown innovation and startups originating in Asia than ever before, and the ideas that these companies and entrepreneurs introduce to our global economy have the potential to transform our daily lives and entire industries. Because of this, Asian growth equity is becoming an increasingly important part of the regions broader investment landscape. As we continue to pursue these attractive investment opportunities, we are excited to welcome an experienced global growth equity investor of Mukuls caliber to the KKR team. We want to leverage his leadership experience, proven track record, and deep relationships across the region and globally to provide a truly differentiated approach to emerging Asian businesses and help them to achieve their growth aspirations at this exciting time.

Concurrent with Mr. Chawlas appointment, KKR announced that Lucian Schönefelder, Partner and Head of Technology investing at KKR Asia, is transitioning to the role of KKR Advisor. Mr. Schönefelder has been at KKR since 2007, and prior to his move to Asia, he was a Partner in KKRs London office focused on both growth equity and private equity technology investments across Europe and Israel. As a KKR Advisor, Mr. Schönefelder will support KKRs Asia Pacific next generation technology investment strategy and will advise KKRs portfolio companies.

"We are grateful to Lucian for his role in building and advancing KKRs private equity technology and next generation technology strategies in both Asia and Europe, said Mr. Lu. "He has been a valued member of our team, and we are pleased that Lucian will remain within the KKR family as a KKR Advisor. His insights on next generation technology trends will continue to be a great resource to our team and as KKR accelerates its growth equity technology strategy across the region.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKRs insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene KKR News

16.11.21Atlantic Aviation and Ross Aviation Announce Agreement to Combine FBO Networks
23.11.21KKR to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2021
08.11.21KKR to Acquire Storage Tank Operator Central Tank Terminal
09.11.21KKR Appoints K.V. Kamath as Senior Advisor
05.11.21KKR Invests in SK E&S Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
12.11.21KKR Further Expands Industrial Real Estate Portfolio in Phoenix
12.11.21KKR and Gulf Bay Group Complete Sale of Mystique at Pelican Bay in Naples. Florida
03.11.21KKR to Acquire Food Processing Equipment Provider Bettcher Industries from MPE Partners
25.11.21KKR Invests in Taylor’s Education Group
08.11.21KKR Grows KREST Industrial Real Estate Portfolio With First International Acquisition
Weitere KKR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Neue Corona-Sorgen belasten den DAX
Biontech: Neue Impulse Durch Mutationen!
Vontobel: Hedgefonds setzten auf diese Technologieaktien
Daimler blickt optimistisch nach China - Aktie rollt weiter
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Interview mit Hans-Jürgen Friedrich
Ein Klassenunterschied
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Es ist eine Koalition für die Stadt  nicht fürs Land
In Deutschlands Wohnungen blüht der Schimmel  das können Sie dagegen tun
Ist Tech schon wieder billig? Diese 3 Aktien sagen Ja
Bis zu 42 Prozent Rabatt auf Galaxy-Handys & Co.

News von

Lufthansa-Aktie im Crash: Wette auf einen flotten Steigflug
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Furcht vor Omikron-Virus beherrscht Europas Börsen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neuer Boden wird gesucht
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Powells Inflationswarnung setzt Wall Street zu
DAX-Chartanalyse: Chance auf Stabilisierung?

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen enden in Rot -- DAX schließt mit starkem Zuwachs -- Ströer erwägt wohl Verkauf von Asambeauty -- NIO mit Auslieferungsrekord -- LEG, BioNTech, Salesforce, JENOPTIK, VW, Merck & Co im Fokus

Fed: US-Wirtschaft mit bescheidenem bis moderaten Tempo gewachsen. Suche nach Arbeitskräften bei Tesla in Grünheide läuft offenbar ohne Probleme. General Motors erhöht Gewinnprognose. Gericht bestätigt Rechtmäßigkeit der Kündigung des Ex-SAP-Betriebsratschefs. EU-Länder einigen sich auf Position für mehr Transparenz bei Krypto-Transfers.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen