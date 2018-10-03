Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap
(NYSE: MMI), announces the sale of Carabella at Warner Center, a
224-unit multifamily asset in the Warner Center/Woodland Hills area of
Los Angeles.
"Warner Centers population has grown 11.6 percent, twice that of Los
Angeles County and at the fastest rate of any submarket in the San
Fernando Valley. People are increasingly attracted to Warner Center
because of its flourishing job market, expanding downtown and proximity
to world-class amenities, said Greg Harris, an IPA executive director.
"The areas submarket fundamentals include average annual household
income of $128,746, added Ron Harris, IPA executive director.
Greg Harris, Ron Harris, and IPA senior directors Kevin Green and Joseph
Grabiec represented the seller, Fairfield Carabella LLC, represented by
Fairfield Residential, and procured the buyer, a private multifamily
investment firm.
Carabella at Warner Center is a 218,610-net-rentable-square-foot asset
built in 2009 on over five acres. The property is within two blocks of
the Los Angeles Metro Orange Lines Canoga station and is close to major
freeways that provide access to many of the San Fernando Valleys major
employers and employment hubs in Burbank, Glendale, Ventura County,
Santa Clarita Valley, Westside Los Angeles and Downtown Los Angeles.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located
throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading
specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing,
research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly
9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion.
Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing
properties that combines investment specialization, local market
expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art
technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified
investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
About Institutional Property Advisors
With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout
the United States, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to
meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPAs
combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise,
industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed
research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition
of institutional properties and portfolios. www.IPAusa.com
