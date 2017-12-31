Multistate, Multiline Insurance Company Uses UltiPro Learning to Support Business Transformation

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that Pekin Insurance®, a nearly 100-year-old company offering multiple lines of insurance in 21 U.S. states, is using UltiPro Learning to train and develop its employees during an enterprise-wide transformation initiative.

Pekin Insurance, an Ultimate customer since 2011, is enhancing its technology platform and creating an overall better digital experience for its agents, policyholders, and employees. As a result of these sweeping changes, half of the companys employees must take development courses in order to keep their skills current. Pekin Insurance needed a learning management system that would let the company assign and track employee Web-based training.

"We selected UltiPro Learning because we knew we could rely on Ultimates exemplary customer service to help us launch and support this product, said Caitlyn Garman, HRIS analyst at Pekin Insurance. "Our UltiPro Learning launch specialist guided us through the process, and we completed our deployment in six weeks. Additionally, the project dashboard in the Customer Success Portal was a great platform to help us manage deployment tasks and to view administrative tools, including a launch toolkit with ideas for introducing the solution to employees.

Three months after launch, the company had deployed learning courses to all of its more than 900 employees in areas such as compliance, leadership, and diversity, as well as the transformation-specific courses required for the group of 450 employees. Garman noted that employees have already accumulated over 1,150 combined training hours, with the extensive participation directly attributable to the platforms user-friendly features.

"Each employees UltiPro Learning homepage has a calendar containing all of their assigned materials and courses, and this data can be exported to the employees Outlook calendar, said Garman. "UltiPro Learnings integration with Outlook eliminates an extra manual step for employees and puts their development schedule front and center. UltiPro Learning also allows us to set up live, in-person sessions and provide a map of the location with GPS coordinates through the events feature. Additionally, the solution has a notification feature that will send employees reminders to complete their learning courses as their deadlines approach.

Garman reports that UltiPro Learning also enables administrators to create and manage different curricula all in one place. With the option to group together specific courses into one curriculum, both employees and administrators avoid the challenge of navigating to and managing individual courses across an academy. UltiPro Learning even enables curricula to be automatically assigned to employees based on criteria such as department and job role. Furthermore, administrators at Pekin Insurance are taking advantage of the ability to track employee progress with a powerful reporting dashboard.

"UltiPro Learning makes it easy to pull reports showing who has completed which courses, their scores, and how long it took, all available immediately, said Garman. "We also rely on UltiPro Learnings reporting dashboards to feed us valuable information, including the Employees Dashboard and Compliance Dashboard. The tools detailed and easy-to-access reports have saved our training coordinator hours that would otherwise be spent copying and manipulating data.

"UltiPro Learning is the ideal tool for companies with immediate employee development and training needs, including in areas such as compliance and safety, said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. "We are pleased that Pekin Insurance is using UltiPro Learning to help its employees evolve with their jobs, and that the solution is delivering a variety of administrative efficiencies.

