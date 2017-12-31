Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier                -w-
15.08.2018 20:00
Bewerten
(0)

Multistate, Multiline Insurance Company Uses UltiPro Learning to Support Business Transformation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that Pekin Insurance®, a nearly 100-year-old company offering multiple lines of insurance in 21 U.S. states, is using UltiPro Learning to train and develop its employees during an enterprise-wide transformation initiative.

Pekin Insurance, an Ultimate customer since 2011, is enhancing its technology platform and creating an overall better digital experience for its agents, policyholders, and employees. As a result of these sweeping changes, half of the companys employees must take development courses in order to keep their skills current. Pekin Insurance needed a learning management system that would let the company assign and track employee Web-based training.

"We selected UltiPro Learning because we knew we could rely on Ultimates exemplary customer service to help us launch and support this product, said Caitlyn Garman, HRIS analyst at Pekin Insurance. "Our UltiPro Learning launch specialist guided us through the process, and we completed our deployment in six weeks. Additionally, the project dashboard in the Customer Success Portal was a great platform to help us manage deployment tasks and to view administrative tools, including a launch toolkit with ideas for introducing the solution to employees.

Three months after launch, the company had deployed learning courses to all of its more than 900 employees in areas such as compliance, leadership, and diversity, as well as the transformation-specific courses required for the group of 450 employees. Garman noted that employees have already accumulated over 1,150 combined training hours, with the extensive participation directly attributable to the platforms user-friendly features.

"Each employees UltiPro Learning homepage has a calendar containing all of their assigned materials and courses, and this data can be exported to the employees Outlook calendar, said Garman. "UltiPro Learnings integration with Outlook eliminates an extra manual step for employees and puts their development schedule front and center. UltiPro Learning also allows us to set up live, in-person sessions and provide a map of the location with GPS coordinates through the events feature. Additionally, the solution has a notification feature that will send employees reminders to complete their learning courses as their deadlines approach.

Garman reports that UltiPro Learning also enables administrators to create and manage different curricula all in one place. With the option to group together specific courses into one curriculum, both employees and administrators avoid the challenge of navigating to and managing individual courses across an academy. UltiPro Learning even enables curricula to be automatically assigned to employees based on criteria such as department and job role. Furthermore, administrators at Pekin Insurance are taking advantage of the ability to track employee progress with a powerful reporting dashboard.

"UltiPro Learning makes it easy to pull reports showing who has completed which courses, their scores, and how long it took, all available immediately, said Garman. "We also rely on UltiPro Learnings reporting dashboards to feed us valuable information, including the Employees Dashboard and Compliance Dashboard. The tools detailed and easy-to-access reports have saved our training coordinator hours that would otherwise be spent copying and manipulating data.

"UltiPro Learning is the ideal tool for companies with immediate employee development and training needs, including in areas such as compliance and safety, said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. "We are pleased that Pekin Insurance is using UltiPro Learning to help its employees evolve with their jobs, and that the solution is delivering a variety of administrative efficiencies.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with approximately 40 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 4,700 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortunes prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top. Also in 2018, PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50 Companies That Care list, and our Services organization was named #1 Customer Service Department of the Year by Customer Sales and Service World Awards. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,400 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimates products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.07.18
Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.02.18
Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Ultimate Software Group News
RSS Feed
The Ultimate Software Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2018The Ultimate Software Group NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyCanaccord Adams
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyCanaccord Adams
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
26.04.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
14.03.2018The Ultimate Software Group NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016The Ultimate Software Group NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.10.2015The Ultimate Software Group Mkt PerformFBR Capital
01.11.2012The Ultimate Software Group neutralNomura
31.07.2008Ultimate Software sellSoleil Securities Group, Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Ultimate Software Group Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene The Ultimate Software Group News

30.07.18Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere The Ultimate Software Group News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Brent: Bearisches Szenario bestätigt sich!
DAX bald unter 12.000? Taktisches Anlegen als neue Erfolgsformel  so agieren Anleger jetzt am Aktienmarkt!
DekaBank: Konjunktur stabil, Risiken steigen an
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT EISBÄR ERICH SCHMIDT
Was macht Scalable Capital? (In 80 Sekunden erklärt)
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Vontobel: Pharmakonzern Bayer verliert nach Monsanto-Urteil EUR 10 Mrd. an Börsenwert
UBS: Euro Stoxx 50  Der Schock folgte am Freitag
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur The Ultimate Software Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

The Ultimate Software Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

IBAN, die Schreckliche
Nach der Eskalationsphase kommt wieder die Gesprächsphase
Diese Kurve offenbart das große Problem der Türkei
Immobilienkäufer dürfen auf Wegfall der Maklerkosten hoffen
So reagieren Sie auf die frechen Tricks der Abmahn-Betrüger

News von

Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Wirecard wertvoller als die Deutsche Bank: Was bei der Aktie noch drin ist
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Warum jetzt steigende Kurse winken
Vonovia-Aktie, Deutsche Wohnen und Co.: Betongold mit viel Potenzial
Nach der Talfahrt: Türkische Lira wieder auf Erholungskurs

News von

Warum die Benzinpreise bald explodieren könnten
Warum ein Insider der Deutschen Bank plötzlich Aktien im Millionenwert kauft
Wie man mit Erdogans Lira-Debakel viel Geld verdienen könnte
eBay führt Neuerungen ein, über die sich vor allem Käufer freuen werden
Billige Flüge haben einen dramatischen Effekt auf Flughäfen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow schwach -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Apple und Goldman Sachs zu -- Tesla-Großaktionäre haben vergangenes Quartal Anteile verringert -- LEONI, PUMA im Fokus

Schweiz verhängt Zulassungsstopp für einige Porsche- und Mercedes-Modelle. Schwellenländer kämpfen gegen Druck auf Währungen durch Türkei-Krise. Gewerkschaft verlangt mehr Geld für Ryanair-Flugbegleiter. Tencent verdient überraschend weniger. Tele-Columbus-Aktien markieren neues Rekordtief.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:38 Uhr
DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow schwach -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Apple und Goldman Sachs zu -- Tesla-Großaktionäre haben vergangenes Quartal Anteile verringert -- LEONI, PUMA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Internationale Investoren setzen weiterhin auf den US-Markt
Aktie im Fokus
20:35 Uhr
Morgan Stanley: Diese zentrale Rolle könnte SpaceX bei Elon Musks Tesla-Plänen spielen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403