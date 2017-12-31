Multistate, Multiline Insurance Company Uses UltiPro Learning to Support Business Transformation

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that Pekin
Insurance®, a nearly 100-year-old company offering multiple
lines of insurance in 21 U.S. states, is using UltiPro Learning to train
and develop its employees during an enterprise-wide transformation
initiative.
Pekin Insurance, an Ultimate customer since 2011, is enhancing its
technology platform and creating an overall better digital experience
for its agents, policyholders, and employees. As a result of these
sweeping changes, half of the companys employees must take development
courses in order to keep their skills current. Pekin Insurance needed a
learning management system that would let the company assign and track
employee Web-based training.
"We selected UltiPro Learning because we knew we could rely on
Ultimates exemplary customer service to help us launch and support this
product, said Caitlyn Garman, HRIS analyst at Pekin Insurance. "Our
UltiPro Learning launch specialist guided us through the process, and we
completed our deployment in six weeks. Additionally, the project
dashboard in the Customer Success Portal was a great platform to help us
manage deployment tasks and to view administrative tools, including a
launch toolkit with ideas for introducing the solution to employees.
Three months after launch, the company had deployed learning courses to
all of its more than 900 employees in areas such as compliance,
leadership, and diversity, as well as the transformation-specific
courses required for the group of 450 employees. Garman noted that
employees have already accumulated over 1,150 combined training hours,
with the extensive participation directly attributable to the platforms
user-friendly features.
"Each employees UltiPro Learning homepage has a calendar containing all
of their assigned materials and courses, and this data can be exported
to the employees Outlook calendar, said Garman. "UltiPro Learnings
integration with Outlook eliminates an extra manual step for employees
and puts their development schedule front and center. UltiPro Learning
also allows us to set up live, in-person sessions and provide a map of
the location with GPS coordinates through the events feature.
Additionally, the solution has a notification feature that will send
employees reminders to complete their learning courses as their
deadlines approach.
Garman reports that UltiPro Learning also enables administrators to
create and manage different curricula all in one place. With the option
to group together specific courses into one curriculum, both employees
and administrators avoid the challenge of navigating to and managing
individual courses across an academy. UltiPro Learning even enables
curricula to be automatically assigned to employees based on criteria
such as department and job role. Furthermore, administrators at Pekin
Insurance are taking advantage of the ability to track employee progress
with a powerful reporting dashboard.
"UltiPro Learning makes it easy to pull reports showing who has
completed which courses, their scores, and how long it took, all
available immediately, said Garman. "We also rely on UltiPro Learnings
reporting dashboards to feed us valuable information, including the
Employees Dashboard and Compliance Dashboard. The tools detailed and
easy-to-access reports have saved our training coordinator hours that
would otherwise be spent copying and manipulating data.
"UltiPro Learning is the ideal tool for companies with immediate
employee development and training needs, including in areas such as
compliance and safety, said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer,
mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. "We are pleased that Pekin
Insurance is using UltiPro Learning to help its employees evolve with
their jobs, and that the solution is delivering a variety of
administrative efficiencies.
