13.12.2021 02:00

Murata and Michelin Co-develop RFID Module to Improve Tire Management Operations

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6981) (ISIN:JP3914400001) has co-developed a new generation of RFID modules with Michelin that are embedded into tires. The robust passive RFID tags require no external power supply and will continue to operate while being driven on for extremely high mileages. This simple yet elegant technology delivers low cost and easy tire traceability throughout its entire lifespan, enabling the management of inventory logistics, aftermarket maintenance, and recycling operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211212005019/en/

RFID modules that are embedded into tires (Graphic: Business Wire)

RFID modules that are embedded into tires (Graphic: Business Wire)

"RFID technology is a key enabler to gain efficiency and optimise tire operations, but also to improve the customer experience while identifying tires and associating data. An embedded tag is the only way to identify tires, from the cradle to the grave, consistently, said Mr. Jerôme Barrand, Michelin RFID program leader. "Thanks to a great collaboration with Murata, a new efficient and cost-effective solution has been developed, enabling Michelin to address a larger market. This new generation of RFID tags is already in more than four million Michelin tires. As the technology is also available, from now on, to any other tire manufacturer, this shall foster market adoption.

Currently, Michelin uses the RFID tags in commercial vehicles, such as lorries, busses and passenger cars. Michelin is working towards expanding this roll out to 100% of the MICHELIN tires from 2024. Importantly, the company anticipates that key players in the market will embrace this technology for improved tire traceability.

"Murata will continue to improve technologies for innovative solutions and will contribute to tire management operations throughout its lifecycle and the enhancement of customer experience, says Masamichi Ando, Senior Director of RFID Business Department at Murata.

Murata has extensive experience and knowledge of RF technology and downsizing. Improving the reliability compared to existing RFID tags while minimizing cost were critical factors when developing the tire embeddable RFID tag. Designed and manufactured by Murata, the RFID module is approximately the size of a grain of rice, measuring 1x1x6 mm. By inserting it into a simple spring antenna designed and manufactured by HANA Technologies, the RFID tag achieves the simplest communication architecture, enabling it to link to the tire ecosystem.

In addition to the supply of this RFID module, Murata will be able to offer its id-BridgeTM platform (RFID middleware), which processes and interprets the data transmitted from the tire embeddable RFID tag in conformance with ISO standards*.

For more information about the tire embeddable RFID tags, which are already in mass production, please visit: https://rfid.michelin.com/

*ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that issues international standards for various industries. ISO20910 specifies the general requirements and data structure for coding the tire embeddable RFID tag. ISO20912 specifies the test methods for validating the conformance of RFID enabled tires.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

