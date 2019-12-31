MVB Bank Closes Sale of Four WV Eastern Panhandle Banking Centers

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB "MVB Financial) (NASDAQ: MVBF), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary MVB Bank, Inc. ("MVB Bank) has closed the sale of its four banking centers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia to Summit Community Bank, Inc., a subsidiary of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit) (NASDAQ: SMMF).

With the completion of the sale, MVB has exited the West Virginia Eastern Panhandle market in an effort to focus its growth in its core commercial markets. As of the closing, the disposed banking centers consisted of $36.8 million in loans and $188.1 million in deposits. MVB will recognize a gain of approximately $10 million.

This is the fourth strategic move completed by MVB during April. In addition to this transaction, MVB Bank completed the acquisition of The First State Bank from the receivership of the FDIC. While the purchase accounting is being finalized for that transaction, MVB intends to recognize a bargain purchase gain of approximately $6 million. Additionally, MVB acquired Paladin, a fraud prevention consulting firm, to support its Fintech vertical. Also, MVB sought an independent Kroll Bond Rating Agency rating, and they provided MVB a BBB+ deposit rating and a BBB investment grade, which validates MVBs safety, soundness and strength. A fifth strategic move is pending, which is closing the previously announced merger between MVB Mortgage and Intercoastal Mortgage Company.

"At MVB, we continue to take strategic steps to stimulate progress as we build shareholder value. The closing of this banking center sale adds to our capital position as we all navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19. That MVB is able to execute four strategic moves and create approximately $16 million in pre-tax earnings in a difficult economic environment speaks to the adaptability and commitment of Team MVB, said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp.

"We are grateful to our clients and Team Members in the Eastern Panhandle for their time with MVB and know they will be well served by Summit Financial.

Squire Patton Boggs served as legal counsel to MVB Bank in this transaction.

