20.01.2022 22:30

MVB Financial Corp. Names Dan Holt as Director

The Board of Directors of MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB or "MVB Financial) (Nasdaq: MVBF) has announced the appointment of Daniel W. Holt as a Member of the Board.

"MVB is pleased that Dan is rejoining the MVB Board of Directors, where he previously served from 2017 to 2021. As a leader in the Fintech world, Dan has been a great asset to the Board and an exceptional resource in supporting MVB as the company executes in the Fintech industry, said David Alvarez, Chairman, MVB Financial Board of Directors.

On January 17, 2022, the MVB Board of Directors expanded the number of directors to 10 and elected Daniel W. Holt as a director, subject to the approval of the shareholders of MVB at the next annual meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled for May 17, 2022, to serve for a term to be defined at the same MVB annual meeting. Holt will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the MVB Board.

Holt is Co-Founder and CEO of BillGO, Inc. ("BillGO), an award-winning real-time bill management and payments platform that serves more than 30 million consumers and thousands of financial institutions, Fintechs and billers. Under his leadership, BillGO has become the top bill payments engine in the financial industry. After serving eight years in the U.S. Air Force, Holt held several leadership positions in Silicon Valley. For eight years, his team at HEIT built the leading cloud services company for the financial industry. Upon its acquisition, Holt led CSIs technology and services as President and General Manager. During his tenure, CSI became the largest secure banking cloud for community banks and credit unions.

Holt has served on boards for Allied Payment Network, Dragnet Solutions and Community Funded, and he mentors students in Colorado State Universitys Entrepreneurship Program. He earned certifications as a Project Management Professional, Certified Information Systems Security Professional and GIAC Systems and Network Auditor. He is also part of the Fed Secure Payments Task Force. Holt holds a bachelors degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Colorado State University.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker "MVBF. Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Banks subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this earnings release that are intended to be covered by the protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "could, "should,, "would, "will, "plans, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "anticipates, "intends, "continues, or the negative of those terms or similar expressions. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Those factors include but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, and credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies and successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions; inability to successfully execute business plans, including strategies related to investments in financial technology companies; competition; length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Companys business and financial condition; changes in economic, business, and political conditions; changes in demand for loan products and deposit flow; operational risks and risk management failures; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements.

MVB Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer jetzt trotz Corona Urlaub bucht, sollte Folgendes tun
Spektakel bei Kimmich-Aktie und lukrativer Megatrend Ernährung
Microsofts Metaverse-Move  diese Gaming-Aktien profitieren
Ewiger Boom  oder platzt jetzt die Immobilienblase?
Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke

News von

DAX im Plus - Börsen legen zu - Positive Anleihen-Rendite wichtigstes Thema
Trotz fortschreitendem Zulassungsprozess für Valneva-Coronaimpfstoff: Aktie auf Talfahrt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Volumenanalyse liefert Orientierung
Dividende statt Strafzins: Schlagen Sie der Inflation ein Schnippchen
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- US-Handel endet rot -- Valneva-Vakzin neutralisiert Omikron-Variante -- PUMA verdoppelt EBIT 2021 -- SUSE übertrifft Erwartungen -- BMW, VW, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

EZB-Protokolle: Währungshütern bereitet Szenario hartnäckiger Inflation Sorge. Travelers übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich. Erstarkendes Primark-Geschäft sorgt für Zuversicht bei AB Foods. Brookfield hält nach erster Frist 71 Prozent an alstria office. Lagarde: Eine rasche Zinswende wie wohl bald in USA kein Thema für EZB. Sony: Activision-Spiele bleiben nach Microsoft-Deal verfügbar.

Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen