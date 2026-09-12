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NAGRAVISION Secures Formula 1 Content for RTL Croatia and PRO PLUS Slovenia

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NAGRAVISION Secures Formula 1 Content for RTL Croatia and PRO PLUS Slovenia

12.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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 Latest deployment of NAGRA® Venturi combines real-time anti-piracy monitoring and network-level watermarking to protect Formula 1 content across Croatia and Slovenia while maintaining a high-quality fan experience.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — September 12, 2026NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that leading regional commercial broadcasters RTL Croatia and PRO PLUS Slovenia, have deployed NAGRA Venturi to securely distribute Formula 1 content to their subscribers across the Adriatic region for the 2026 season.

As live sports piracy accelerates due to the rapid adoption of AI, content distributors are under increasing pressure to protect valuable content assets across an expanding digital ecosystem. Deployed in just one month, the solution combines NAGRA Venturi’s dynamic piracy monitoring services with network-level forensic watermarking to provide actionable, anti-piracy intelligence. By continuously monitoring and identifying sources of unauthorized content redistribution, the solution enables RTL Croatia and PRO PLUS Slovenia to detect and combat piracy more effectively while safeguarding the viewing experience for legitimate sports fans.

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The project was delivered in close collaboration with long-standing NAGRA Venturi partner ATEME with minimal impact on existing workflows, to deliver a scalable and operationally efficient approach.

Šime Jurlina, CTO at RTL Croatia, said: “Protecting premium sports content is critical both to safeguarding the value of our investment in live sport and to delivering the best possible experience for Formula 1 fans. Working closely with NAGRAVISION and ATEME, we deployed advanced piracy monitoring and forensic watermarking within a matter of weeks, significantly strengthening our security across the region.”

Daniel Cof, CTO at PRO PLUS, emphasized: “Formula 1 is one of the most valuable properties in our portfolio, so protecting the way it reaches our viewers is a business priority, not merely a technical one. The solution integrates seamlessly into our existing delivery workflows, allowing our teams to maintain the same setup while gaining much greater visibility into the sources of unauthorised redistribution, and enabling us to act more quickly.”

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“Premium live sports content remains one of the most valuable assets today, making real-time and effective content protection essential to preserving its value,” said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO at NAGRAVISION. “We thank RTL Croatia and PRO PLUS Slovenia for entrusting NAGRAVISION to strengthen their content security strategy, allowing us to protect the value of their Formula 1 investment with NAGRA Venturi.”

“Bringing together ATEME’s best-in-class video delivery with NAGRAVISION’s robust content protection technologies creates a powerful combination to secure premium content,” said Julien Mandel, Senior Solution Director, Contribution & Distribution at ATEME. “The compressed timelines of this project required close collaboration across all of the teams to ensure existing RTL Croatia/ PRO PLUS Slovenia infrastructure was leveraged.”

NAGRA Venturi is NAGRAVISION’s intelligence-led streaming security solution for the AI era. Backed by more than 30 years of global piracy case history, NAGRA Venturi provides a holistic view of pirate activity through powerful AI-driven insights. The solution turns multi-source piracy data into prioritized, high-impact actions across measurement, monitoring, analytics and enforcement through NEXUS, the NAGRA Anti-Piracy center, while also providing advanced device and platform security.

To learn more about NAGRA Venturi, visit our website or see a live demonstration at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, from September 10-14, 2026, on NAGRAVISION booth 1.C81.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts

Gary Crosilla
Senior Corporate Communication Manager
NAGRAVISION
Kudelski Group
+41 79 593 93 25
gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb
Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION
+1 (401) 318-2229
nagravision@castercomm.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2398288

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398288  12.09.2026 CET/CEST

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