  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
27.07.2021 23:14

Nancy Altobello Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today announced that Nancy Altobello has been appointed to Amphenols board of directors. With her appointment, the size of the companys board has increased to 10 members.

Ms. Altobello brings more than three decades of global audit and talent management experience to the Amphenol board. Most recently, she was Global Vice Chair, Talent of Ernst & Young ("EY), where she was responsible for the firms global talent and people strategy from July 2014 to June 2018. Prior to this role, Ms. Altobello held a number of senior positions at EY, including Americas Vice Chair, Talent; Managing Partner, Northeast Region Audit and Advisory Practices; and Managing Partner, North American Audit Practice. During her time at EY, she also served as the audit partner for a number of leading global, publicly-traded corporations. Ms. Altobello is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Altobello currently serves as a board member of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTS), an international financial technology company; Cornerstone On Demand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions; and Wex (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider. She previously served on the boards of CA Technologies before it was acquired by Broadcom in 2018 and MTS Systems before it was acquired by Amphenol in April 2021.

"Nancy brings a wealth of experience to Amphenol and we are excited to welcome her to Amphenols board of directors, said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenols CEO. "We believe her broad international audit experience, together with her deep expertise in managing talent, diversity and corporate culture will be extremely valuable as Amphenol continues to expand around the world.

"We first met Nancy in connection with our acquisition of MTS Systems, and we are delighted that such an outstanding individual has agreed to join our board, said Martin Loeffler, Amphenols Chairman. "Nancy is a proven leader with extensive experience serving on the boards of other high-performing public companies, and I am confident that she will make a significant contribution to our board and the Company.

"I have been extremely impressed by Amphenols dynamic leadership team and unique entrepreneurial culture, which I had a chance to witness first-hand during the Companys execution of the MTS acquisition, said Ms. Altobello. "I have tremendous respect for Martin, Adam and the other board members, and I am honored to be joining the Amphenol board. I look forward to working with all of the members of the board.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the worlds largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are other than historical facts are intended to be "forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other related laws. While the Company believes such statements are reasonable, the actual results and effects could differ materially from those currently anticipated. Please refer to Part I, Item 1A of the Companys Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, for some factors that could cause the actual results to differ from estimates. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
26.07.21
Ausblick: Amphenol mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
13.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Amphenol vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.21
Amphenol zahlt Dividende an die Investoren (MyDividends)
30.04.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Amphenol-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
29.04.21
Amphenol vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.04.21
Ausblick: Amphenol präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
13.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Amphenol präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.03.21
Analysten sehen bei Amphenol-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Amphenol News
RSS Feed
Amphenol zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Amphenol Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.08.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.06.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.08.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.06.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
19.07.2012Amphenol neutralUBS AG
27.06.2012Amphenol neutralUBS AG
19.04.2012Amphenol neutralUBS AG
21.10.2011Amphenol neutralUBS AG
21.07.2011Amphenol neutralUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Amphenol Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Amphenol News

13.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Amphenol vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
22.07.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Texas Instruments. Apple. Google. Advanced Micro Devices and Amphenol Corp
26.07.21Ausblick: Amphenol mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
13.07.21BorgWarner. Amphenol: How Is Our EV Supplier Stocks Theme Faring?
12.07.21Amphenol (APH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
27.07.21Nancy Altobello Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation
22.07.21Why Amphenol (APH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
27.07.21Should You Buy Amphenol (APH) Ahead of Earnings?
21.07.21Amphenol (APH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
26.07.21Amphenol (APH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Weitere Amphenol News
Werbung

Trading-News

HelloFresh  Wie geht es für den Pandemie-Gewinner nach der Pandemie weiter?
Morphosys reduziert Umsatzprognose - Aktie kippt weg
Vontobel: Netflix steigt in den Gaming-Markt ein
DZ BANK - GD 20 dient als Sprungbrett für einen Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nvidia-Grafikkarten bleiben absolut unerlässlich
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Fünf weitere Jahre ohne Zinsen?
Interview: Martin Schneider und Dr. Andreas Ott über neue Wege in Altersvorsorge und Investment in Zeiten niedriger Zinsen.
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Amphenol-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Amphenol Peer Group News

00:00 Uhr3M (MMM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
27.07.21MÄRKTE USA/Gewinnmitnahmen - Berichtssaison im Fokus
27.07.21: 3M raises outlook for second half of year as office. home improvement sales rise
27.07.21MÄRKTE USA/Börsen geben nach jüngsten Rekordhochs nach
27.07.213M übertrifft im 2. Quartal Erwartungen und hebt Jahresprognose an - 3M-Aktie dennoch in Rot
27.07.213M Invests in TPG Rise Climate Fund
27.07.213M (MMM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates. Up Y/Y
27.07.21Corning (GLW) Beats on Q2 Earnings. Expects Growth to Continue
27.07.21MÄRKTE USA/Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordhochs
27.07.21Corning (GLW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

News von

Impfung - darf und muss der Staat Menschen zum Glück zwingen?
Tech-Crash in China  Das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen
Nur eine Industrienation wächst noch schwächer als Deutschland
Heute ist es einfacher als früher, reich zu werden
So sichern Sie wertvolle Dokumente gegen Flut und Feuer

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Wird der Sommer-Effekt zur Gefahr?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Dow Jones und S&P 500 übertreffen Rekorde um Haaresbreite
30.000  clever anlegen: Wie Sie mit dem perfekten Mix aus Aktien, ETFs und Gold ein Vermögen aufbauen
ASML-Aktie, STMicro und Soitec: Die drei besten europäischen Aktien aus der Halbleiter-Branche
Silberpreis: Massive Verkaufswelle unter den Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- US-Handel endet rot -- Tesla: Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung -- TUI verlängert Kreditlinie bei KfW und Privatbanken -- VW, Daimler, Intel, GE, 3M, KION, Dürr im Fokus

Siltronic baut zweite Fabrik für 300mm-Wafer in Singapur - Kürzt Cashflow-Ziele. HOCHTIEF steigert dank Abertis Gewinn - Auftragsbestand hoch. UPS steigert Gewinn um mehr als die Hälfte. Mercks Keytruda erreicht in Studie zu metastasiertem TNBC primären Endpunkt. Raytheon Technologies hebt Jahresziele erneut an. Airbus hält an Verkaufsplänen für Einzelteil-Fertigung fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel.
Die erfolgreichsten Filmreihen aller Zeiten
Welche Filme haben am meisten Geld eingespielt?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gehen Sie davon aus, dass es im Laufe des Jahres 2021 mochmal einen Lockdown geben wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen