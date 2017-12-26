26.12.2017 09:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Nanobiotix: 2017 Review and 2018 Expected Milestones

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO  ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, today provides a recap of its activities and achievements in 2017 and an overview of its anticipated 2018 milestones.

  • Strong news flow anticipated for 2018
  • Acceleration and expansion of clinical development
  • First data showing strong potential of NBTXR3 lead product in high risk elderly H&N patients
  • Progress in first European market approval but notified body requests more time to finalize technical evaluation
  • Completion of recruitment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma PII/III
  • Structuration of company to become a fully integrated pharma company
  • 52M raised with two private placements
  • From first data in new immuno-oncology program to FDA approval to start a first clinical trial combining NBTXR3 and anti-PD1 antibody

I - 2017 Review

Regulatory and premarket activities

  • CE mark progress, December update

Nanobiotix, in accordance with the notified body for medical devices (LNE/G-MED), has followed a pathway for CE marking that involves two steps within Annex II: The conformity of the full quality assurance system and the product technical file.

As part of the Annex II process, LNE/G-MED audited Nanobiotix in October 2017 regarding the design, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the product. No major findings were identified by the auditors, which presumably puts the Company in a good position to obtain Annex II.

Regarding the technical file, LNE/G-MED recently informed us they would need a few more months to finalize the evaluation required for CE marking.

  • Medical Affairs activities

Nanobiotix establihed in the second half of 2017 a strong international team of experienced medical science liaison officers to support the dissemination of knowledge and the use of NBTXR3 within the international medical community prior to approval. To support these developments, Nanobiotix recently opened two new affiliates in Europe, in Germany and in Spain.

  • Nanobiotix opens new manufacturing facility

In November 2017, Nanobiotix expanded its manufacturing capabilities to increase its production capacities for the commercial launch and clinical trials needs. This new facility is located in the Villejuif BioPark, a scientific research and innovation center just outside of Paris, France. The new facility will supplement the existing capacities.

NBTXR3s development

  • Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) Phase II/III, "Act.In.Sarc pivotal trial (www.actinsarc.com)

March 2017, positive interim analysis: pre-planned interim analysis was based on the results of two-thirds of the patients included  104 out of a total of 156 patients were analyzed. Based on the available safety and efficacy data, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended the continuation of the ongoing Phase II/III trial of NBTXR3 in soft tissue sarcoma.

October 2017: Nanobiotix completed patient inclusion for the Phase II/III trial. The Company expects to present the results of this trial in Q2 2018.

  • Phase I/II head and neck trial in high risk elderly patients

June 2017: Nanobiotix presented first results from its Phase I/II head and neck cancer trial with NBTXR3 at the American Society of Clinical Oncologys (ASCO) annual meeting.

Good safety and promising signs of efficacy and long-term control: The results showed a very good safety profile for NBTXR3 with no Adverse Events (AEs) and no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) in frail elderly patients with stage III/IV cancer, seven out of nine patients achieved a Complete Response at a 10% dose level or more. Patient follow-up showed a potential impact on long-term disease control.

July 2017, in light of the promising results, Nanobiotix filed a protocol amendment to include 44 additional patients. Up to 15 additional sites in Europe would be added for this expansion phase.

November 2017 Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, the trials Principal Investigator, presented an update during the Trends in Head and Neck Oncology conference (THNO), with a patient median follow up of 14.2 months, confirming the potential impact of NBTXR3 on the long-term response of the treatment.

  • Immuno-oncology Program

Preclinical data presented at three major international conferences in 2017 demonstrating that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy could generate an adaptive antitumor immune response, turning "cold tumors in "hot tumors:

  • American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017, Washington D.C
  • "Immunotherapy workshop - Incorporating Radiation Oncology into Immunotherapy co-sponsored by the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), Bethesda
  • Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, National Harbor

November 2017, first human data presented at SITC showing that NBTXR3 could transform a cold tumor into a hot tumor in Soft Tissue Sarcoma. In November, Nanobiotix presented new clinical data confirming NBTXR3s significant potential role in immuno-oncology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

These data showed the potential of NBTXR3 to transform "cold tumors into "hot tumors. They showed that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy induces a different and significant adaptive immune pattern versus radiotherapy in patients with soft tissue sarcoma.

These clinical and preclinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a key role in immuno-oncology.

  • December 2017: FDA approved Nanobiotix IND application for a study of NBTXR3 activated by Radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibody in lung, and head and neck cancer patients

Nanobiotix will start in Q2 2018 a new phase I/II clinical trial with NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibody in the U.S. The multi-arm trial will include locoregional recurrent and/or metastatic lung, and head and neck cancer patients that are either anti-PD1 naïve or non responders at 12 weeks. The phase II portion of the trial will investigate the potential of NBTXR3 to transform anti-PD1 non-responders into responders and increase responses of anti-PD1 antibody in locoregional recurrent HNSCC amenable to re-irradiation.

Corporate and financial events

  • Nanobiotix appointed senior executive from pharmaceutical industry, as Chief Operating Officer

At the beginning of 2017, Nanobiotix appointed Alain Dostie, an oncology industry veteran from the pharmaceutical industry, as Chief Operating Officer to oversee NBTXR3 product development and commercialization.

  • 52M raised with two private placements

Nanobiotix realized two private placements in order to support the acceleration and the expansion of the development and commercialization plan and to expend its financial visibility. These operations opened the opportunity for Nanobiotix to welcome new European and U.S. qualified biotech investors. The cumulated amount of money raised is about 52.3 M.

II  2018 Forthcoming news flow: selected milestones

2018 should be another year of growth for Nanobiotix with multiple new and ongoing projects!

  • First presentation of liver Phase I/II trial data (primary and metastasis) to be presented at ASCO-GI
  • First patient recruitment in Phase I/II clinical trial in the US looking at the potential of NBTXR3 to transform anti-PD1 non responders into responders. The multi-arm trial will include recurrent and/or metastatic lung, and head & neck cancer patients
  • Presentation of the results of Phase II/III STS, after last patient has been treated and the analysis is complete
  • First market approval in Europe, CE marking
  • Interim update from Phase I/II head and neck cancer trial with high risk elderly patients
  • Additional news on other clinical trials and programs

***

About NBTXR3

NBTXR3 is an injectable aqueous suspension of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed as an innovative therapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors, currently in clinical development by Nanobiotix.

Once injected intratumorally, NBTXR3 can deposit high energy within tumors only when activated by an ionizing radiation source, notably radiotherapy. Upon activation, the high energy radiation is physically designed to kill the tumor cells by triggering DNA damage and cell destruction and improve clinical outcomes.

Promising results indicate that NBTXR3 activity could be applicable across solid tumors triggering immunogenic cell death, leading to an immune response, reinforcing a local and potentially systemic effect, and contributing to transform "cold tumors into "hot tumors. NBTXR3s major characteristics are represented by a high degree of biocompatibility, one single administration before and during the whole therapy and the ability to fit into current standards of radiotherapy care.

NBTXR3 entered clinical development in 2011 in a Phase I/II with patients suffering from advanced soft tissue sarcoma of the extremities and is currently in the final stages of its subsequent phase II/III. In parallel, it is currently being tested in numerous Phase I/II clinical trials with patients suffering from locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity or oropharynx (head and neck), liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma and liver metastasis), locally advanced or unresectable rectal cancer in combination with chemotherapy, head and neck cancer in combination with concurrent chemotherapy, and prostate adenocarcinoma.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches to the treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company is also running research programs in immuno-oncology, with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Companys Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the update of the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.16-0732-A01 on December 27, 2016 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08:50 Uhr
NANOBIOTIX : 2017 review and 2018 expected milestones (Globe Newswire)
08:50 Uhr
NANOBIOTIX : revue de l'année 2017 et perspectives 2018 (Globe Newswire)
08:16 Uhr
NANOBIOTIX : FDA approves Nanobiotix's first Immuno-Oncology trial (Globe Newswire)
08:16 Uhr
NANOBIOTIX : La FDA donne son accord pour le lancement du premier essai d'Immuno Oncologie de Nanobiotix (Globe Newswire)
13.11.17
NANOBIOTIX présente de nouveaux résultats cliniques et précliniques confirmant le potentiel de NBTXR3 en Immuno-Oncologie, lors du congrès annuel du SITC (Globe Newswire)
13.11.17
NANOBIOTIX presented new clinical and pre-clinical data confirming NBTXR3's significant potential role in Immuno-Oncology at SITC Annual Meeting (Globe Newswire)
09.11.17
NANOBIOTIX : Point sur le développement global du produit NBTXR3 (Globe Newswire)
09.11.17
NANOBIOTIX provides update on the global development of its lead product NBTXR3 (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nanobiotix SA News
RSS Feed
Nanobiotix SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nanobiotix SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nanobiotix SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Auch am 25. Dezember, 19 Uhr LIVE mit Harald Weygand
4 Gründe, warum Garantieprodukte sichere Geldvernichter sind
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 23. Dezember 2017 bis 5. Januar 2018
Vontobel: Herzliche Weihnachtsgrüsse
UBS: Fresenius Med. Care AG: Fortgesetzte Verkäufe im Widerstandsbereich
DZ BANK  DAX: Chartbild bleibt kurzfristig klar angeschlagen
Top-Performer Siltronic steht auch 2018 auf der Favoritenliste
Jungheinrich  Trendfortsetzung?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Charttechnischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte 2018

Nicht verpassen: Am 4. Januar Live-Webinar mit einer Analyse der langfristigen Chartbildern von Zinsen, EUR/USD, Rohstoffen und Aktien. Exklusiv für den Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur Nanobiotix SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nanobiotix SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

Eine Frage verrät angeblich alles über einen Bewerber, was eine Firma wissen muss
Das machen die meisten Self-Made-Millionäre als erstes nach dem Aufstehen
Eine neue Studie zeigt, welche ungeahnten Folgen der Bitcoin-Boom für viele Menschen haben kann
Elon Musk hat versehentlich seine Telefonnummer mit 16 Millionen Menschen geteilt
Dubai hat einen Plan, der Blockchain endgültig zum Durchbruch verhelfen könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Weihnachtswochenende -- Bitcoin rutscht ab in Richtung 12.000 Dollar -- Steinhoff-Gläubiger bündeln Kräfte -- Deutsche Telekom, Goldman Sachs, VW im Fokus

Dänemark verschärft Kontrollen an Grenze zu Deutschland. Daimler erwartet Milliardenertrag aus US-Steuerreform. Apple hat angeblich ein Patent für selbstfahrende Fahrzeuge eingereicht. Steuert Tesla auf eine Mauer zu? Erste US-Verbraucher verklagen Apple wegen iPhone-Drosselung. Pharmaindustrie: Sichert sich Novo Nordisk 2018 die Überholspur?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 51: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2017
Welches Geschenk liegt am häufigsten unter dem Baum?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.12.17
DAX geht leichter ins Weihnachtswochenende -- Bitcoin rutscht ab in Richtung 12.000 Dollar -- Steinhoff-Gläubiger bündeln Kräfte -- Deutsche Telekom, Goldman Sachs, VW im Fokus
Ausland
12:15 Uhr
Skurrile Analysen für 2018: Bitcoin auf 60.000 US-Dollar und neun weitere unglaubliche Ereignisse
Sonstiges
12:49 Uhr
grundbesitz global kauft in Finnland und Australien zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Yamana Gold Inc.357818
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480