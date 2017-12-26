Nanobiotix: 2017 Review and 2018 Expected Milestones

Regulatory News:
NANOBIOTIX
(Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the
local treatment of cancer, today provides a recap of its activities and
achievements in 2017 and an overview of its anticipated 2018 milestones.
-
Strong news flow anticipated for 2018
-
Acceleration and expansion of clinical development
-
First data showing strong potential of NBTXR3 lead product in high
risk elderly H&N patients
-
Progress in first European market approval but notified body requests
more time to finalize technical evaluation
-
Completion of recruitment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma PII/III
-
Structuration of company to become a fully integrated pharma company
-
52M raised with two private placements
-
From first data in new immuno-oncology program to FDA approval to
start a first clinical trial combining NBTXR3 and anti-PD1 antibody
I - 2017 Review
Regulatory and premarket activities
-
CE mark progress, December update
Nanobiotix, in accordance with the notified body for medical devices
(LNE/G-MED), has followed a pathway for CE marking that involves two
steps within Annex II: The conformity of the full quality assurance
system and the product technical file.
As part of the Annex II process, LNE/G-MED audited Nanobiotix in October
2017 regarding the design, development, manufacturing and
commercialization of the product. No major findings were identified by
the auditors, which presumably puts the Company in a good position to
obtain Annex II.
Regarding the technical file, LNE/G-MED recently informed us they would
need a few more months to finalize the evaluation required for CE
marking.
-
Medical Affairs activities
Nanobiotix establihed in the second half of 2017 a strong international
team of experienced medical science liaison officers to support the
dissemination of knowledge and the use of NBTXR3 within the
international medical community prior to approval. To support these
developments, Nanobiotix recently opened two new affiliates in Europe,
in Germany and in Spain.
-
Nanobiotix opens new manufacturing facility
In November 2017, Nanobiotix expanded its manufacturing capabilities to
increase its production capacities for the commercial launch and
clinical trials needs. This new facility is located in the Villejuif
BioPark, a scientific research and innovation center just outside of
Paris, France. The new facility will supplement the existing capacities.
NBTXR3s development
-
Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) Phase II/III,
"Act.In.Sarc pivotal trial (www.actinsarc.com)
March 2017, positive interim analysis: pre-planned interim
analysis was based on the results of two-thirds of the patients included
104 out of a total of 156 patients were analyzed. Based on the
available safety and efficacy data, the Independent Data Monitoring
Committee recommended the continuation of the ongoing Phase II/III trial
of NBTXR3 in soft tissue sarcoma.
October 2017: Nanobiotix completed patient inclusion for the
Phase II/III trial. The Company expects to present the results of this
trial in Q2 2018.
-
Phase I/II head and neck trial in high risk
elderly patients
June 2017: Nanobiotix presented first results from its Phase I/II
head and neck cancer trial with NBTXR3 at the American Society of
Clinical Oncologys (ASCO) annual meeting.
Good safety and promising signs of efficacy and long-term control:
The results showed a very good safety profile for NBTXR3 with no Adverse
Events (AEs) and no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) in frail elderly
patients with stage III/IV cancer, seven out of nine patients achieved a
Complete Response at a 10% dose level or more. Patient follow-up showed
a potential impact on long-term disease control.
July 2017, in light of the promising results, Nanobiotix filed a
protocol amendment to include 44 additional patients. Up to 15
additional sites in Europe would be added for this expansion phase.
November 2017 Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, the trials Principal
Investigator, presented an update during the Trends in Head and Neck
Oncology conference (THNO), with a patient median follow up of 14.2
months, confirming the potential impact of NBTXR3 on the long-term
response of the treatment.
Preclinical data presented at three major international conferences in
2017 demonstrating that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy could
generate an adaptive antitumor immune response, turning "cold tumors in
"hot tumors:
-
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017,
Washington D.C
-
"Immunotherapy workshop - Incorporating Radiation Oncology into
Immunotherapy co-sponsored by the American Society of Radiation
Oncology (ASTRO), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Society
for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), Bethesda
-
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, National
Harbor
November 2017, first human data presented at SITC
showing that
NBTXR3 could transform a cold tumor into a hot tumor in Soft Tissue
Sarcoma. In November, Nanobiotix presented new clinical data
confirming NBTXR3s significant potential role in immuno-oncology at the
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.
These data showed the potential of NBTXR3 to transform "cold tumors
into "hot tumors. They showed that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy
induces a different and significant adaptive immune pattern versus
radiotherapy in patients with soft tissue sarcoma.
These clinical and preclinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a
key role in immuno-oncology.
-
December 2017: FDA approved Nanobiotix IND
application for a study of NBTXR3 activated by Radiotherapy in
combination with anti-PD1 antibody in lung, and head and neck cancer
patients
Nanobiotix will start in Q2 2018 a new phase I/II clinical trial with
NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibody
in the U.S. The multi-arm trial will include locoregional recurrent
and/or metastatic lung, and head and neck cancer patients that are
either anti-PD1 naïve or non responders at 12 weeks. The phase II
portion of the trial will investigate the potential of NBTXR3 to
transform anti-PD1 non-responders into responders and increase responses
of anti-PD1 antibody in locoregional recurrent HNSCC amenable to
re-irradiation.
Corporate and financial events
-
Nanobiotix appointed senior executive from
pharmaceutical industry, as Chief Operating Officer
At the beginning of 2017, Nanobiotix appointed Alain Dostie, an oncology
industry veteran from the pharmaceutical industry, as Chief Operating
Officer to oversee NBTXR3 product development and commercialization.
-
52M raised with two private placements
Nanobiotix realized two private placements in order to support the
acceleration and the expansion of the development and commercialization
plan and to expend its financial visibility. These operations opened the
opportunity for Nanobiotix to welcome new European and U.S. qualified
biotech investors. The cumulated amount of money raised is about 52.3 M.
II 2018 Forthcoming news flow: selected milestones
2018 should be another year of growth for Nanobiotix with multiple new
and ongoing projects!
-
First presentation of liver Phase I/II trial data (primary and
metastasis) to be presented at ASCO-GI
-
First patient recruitment in Phase I/II clinical trial in the US
looking at the potential of NBTXR3 to transform anti-PD1 non
responders into responders. The multi-arm trial will include recurrent
and/or metastatic lung, and head & neck cancer patients
-
Presentation of the results of Phase II/III STS, after last patient
has been treated and the analysis is complete
-
First market approval in Europe, CE marking
-
Interim update from Phase I/II head and neck cancer trial with high
risk elderly patients
-
Additional news on other clinical trials and programs
***
About NBTXR3
NBTXR3 is an injectable aqueous suspension of hafnium oxide
nanoparticles designed as an innovative therapeutic agent for the
treatment of solid tumors, currently in clinical development by
Nanobiotix.
Once injected intratumorally, NBTXR3 can deposit high energy within
tumors only when activated by an ionizing radiation source, notably
radiotherapy. Upon activation, the high energy radiation is physically
designed to kill the tumor cells by triggering DNA damage and cell
destruction and improve clinical outcomes.
Promising results indicate that NBTXR3 activity could be applicable
across solid tumors triggering immunogenic cell death, leading to an
immune response, reinforcing a local and potentially systemic effect,
and contributing to transform "cold tumors into "hot tumors. NBTXR3s
major characteristics are represented by a high degree of
biocompatibility, one single administration before and during the whole
therapy and the ability to fit into current standards of radiotherapy
care.
NBTXR3 entered clinical development in 2011 in a Phase I/II with
patients suffering from advanced soft tissue sarcoma of the extremities
and is currently in the final stages of its subsequent phase II/III. In
parallel, it is currently being tested in numerous Phase I/II clinical
trials with patients suffering from locally advanced squamous cell
carcinoma of the oral cavity or oropharynx (head and neck), liver cancer
(hepatocellular carcinoma and liver metastasis), locally advanced or
unresectable rectal cancer in combination with chemotherapy, head and
neck cancer in combination with concurrent chemotherapy, and prostate
adenocarcinoma.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches to the
treatment of cancer. The Companys first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotixs Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region.
The Company is also running research programs in immuno-oncology, with
its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new
dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Companys
Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in
Cambridge, MA.
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the update of the
reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets
Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.16-0732-A01
on December 27, 2016 (a copy of which is available on
www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions,
financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also
subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered
material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks
could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or
achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such
forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.
