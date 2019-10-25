NANOBIOTIX Announces Third Quarter 2019 Revenue

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO  ISIN : FR0011341205  the Company), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019

In K Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Revenues 11.1 31.9 5.2 21.8 Of which licenses - - - - Of which services 11.1 31.9 5.2 21.8

Year-to-Date Revenue for the nine months ended September 30th, 2019

In K Nine Months Ended September 30th, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30th, 2018 Revenues 48.2 95.1 Of which licenses - - Of which services 48.2 95.1

Activity and results

Total revenue for the third quarter amounted to 11.1K. Accumulated revenue for the first nine months of 2019 reached 48.2K.

Most of the revenues generated by the Company during this period result from the recharge of costs related to our license and collaboration agreement with PharmaEngine.

The companys cash availability and financial investment as of September 30th, 2019 amounted to 47.3M.

In September, Nanobiotix presented results from its phase I study in hepatocellular carcinoma and liver metastasis at the 2019 ASTRO Annual Meeting. The study results show that first-in-class NBTXR3, activated by stereotactic body radiation therapy, was safe and well-tolerated at each of the four dose escalation levels and could present as a valuable option for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma or liver metastasis.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotixs first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotixs Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Companys headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-018 on April 30, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

