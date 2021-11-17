  • Suche
17.11.2021 22:15

NANOBIOTIX to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO  NASDAQ: NBTX  the Company) (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CET .

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Events section of the companys website at www.nanobiotix.com. An archived recording of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The companys philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, and Germany. Nanobiotix has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate NBTXR3 which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

