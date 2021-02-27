  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
09.01.2022 17:35

NanoString Announces Commercial Leadership Transition

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a commercial leadership transition. Chad Brown, who has served as senior vice president of Sales & Marketing since June 2017, will be shifting into a part-time senior advisor role effective April 1, before fully retiring in March 2023. John D. Gerace has been named to the position of Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Brown joined NanoString in July 2017 and initiated a comprehensive portfolio review, and implemented substantial improvements in sales processes, the global expansion of the commercial organization and the successful launch of GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler.

"I joined NanoString over four years ago to build a world-class commercial organization. I have enjoyed the journey and am proud to say that we have achieved this goal, as demonstrated in our strong fourth quarter results, said Chad Brown. "I look forward to supporting the transition and will be rooting for John and the team as they continue to develop the spatial biology market.

"Id like to extend my sincere thanks to Chad for being my commercial partner for over four great years. Chad led the restructuring of our sales approach, scale-up of our commercial team, and launch of GeoMx DSP, culminating in record-breaking 2021 revenue, stated Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "John Gerace has spent the last several decades working in some of the most dynamic and competitive markets in life sciences, developing a deep understanding of our customers and winning strategies. His experience in building leading brands across a broad spectrum of life sciences tools and molecular diagnostics will help us bring our products to an expanding global market. In addition, Johns experience in business development can help us strengthen our portfolio and ecosystem through partnerships and deal-making.

Mr. Gerace is a veteran life science executive who brings 35 years of diverse industry experience. Over the prior four years, Mr. Gerace served as president of DiaSorin Molecular, LLC, the global molecular diagnostics business unit of DiaSorin SpA. Prior to DiaSorin, he was president and co-founder of Calabri Biosciences LLC, a consulting firm managing a portfolio of assets related to mobile healthcare diagnostics and monitoring. From April 2015 to December 2016, he served as president and CEO of Freedom Meditech, an early commercial-stage medical device company, which he restructured and sold to Trividia Health, a subsidiary of SinoCare, Inc. From 2007 to 2014, he served in a variety of roles at Applied Biosystems/Life Technologies, including as vice president and general manager of the PCR Systems business unit, and later as head of the Applied Markets business unit, serving the forensic science, animal health, and food safety market segments. Prior to Life Technologies, Mr. Gerace spent 14 years at Beckman Coulter in various sales, marketing, and business development leadership roles. John holds B.S. degrees in Chemistry and Biological Sciences with honors from the University of California at Irvine and a M.B.A. from Pepperdine University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Iacocca Family Foundation, The UC Irvine Foundation, and University Lab Partners.

"Spatial Biology has emerged as a critical force behind the next decade of life science research and future molecular diagnostics. NanoString is the clear leader in the spatial revolution, providing an entire ecosystem of spatial platforms including instruments, assays, and bioinformatic tools that span the continuum from discovery and translational research today, with the potential to power the next generation of clinical applications, said Mr. Gerace. "NanoString has a seasoned executive team, a long history of technical innovation, and an enviable portfolio of technologies. I look forward to working with Brad and the team to grow the business and create shareholder value.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,200 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoStrings GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 90 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations for demand for our products and growth in our business, future revenue growth, the impact of new products and expansion into new markets, the growth trajectory of our nCounter and GeoMx franchises, and the anticipated launch of new products and technology. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include market acceptance of our products; delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the effects of ongoing litigation; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded sales, marketing, product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing and product development; as well as the other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. NanoString Technologies disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Nachrichten zu NanoString Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NanoString Technologies News
RSS Feed
NanoString Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NanoString Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NanoString Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NanoString Technologies News

21.12.21NanoString to Webcast Presentation from the 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
Weitere NanoString Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jahresausblick: Das sind die 20 Trends für 2022
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Vontobel: Vontobel Tech-Stockping Thomas Rappold: "Den Dollar für 50 Cent kaufen!"
Air France-KLM braucht wohl weitere Milliarden
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
ETHENEA: Indexprognosen - Der Blick in die Glaskugel
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NanoString Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

NanoString Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ende des billigen Baugeldes  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen
Event Driven-Strategie  so investieren Sie in die lukrativen Spezialfonds
Wegen falscher Mülltrennung  jetzt wird auch noch der Abfall teurer
Steuerberater zweifeln an fristgerechter Umsetzung der Grundsteuerreform
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningbikes für Zuhause

News von

BASF-Aktie dreifach gut: Aktienrückkauf, hohe Dividende und Kurspotenzial
ETF-Sektor: Vier attraktive Neuemissionen mit guter Perspektive
Was sich 2022 alles ändert: Steuertipps für Anleger, Berufstätige, Familien, Ruheständler und Verbraucher
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Jahresausblick: Wie könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs 2022 entwickeln?

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow stabil, Nasdaq schwach -- Deutsche Bank hält an Jahreszielen fest -- Daimler mit schlechtem Schlussquartal -- GameStop, T-Mobile US, MorphoSys im Fokus

Sonos setzt sich in Patentstreit mit Google durch. CEO Tim Cook hat 2021 fast 100 Millionen Dollar verdient. Airbus lieferte 2021 wohl zwischen 605 und 611 Flugzeuge aus - Millionenklage in den Niederlanden. US-Wirtschaft schafft im Dezember weniger Stellen als erwartet. Symrise verstärkt Bereich Tiernahrung mit Zukauf in Niederlanden. AstraZeneca und Neurimmune kooperieren bei NI006.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen