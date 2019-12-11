NanoString Announces the Creation of the GeoMx Breast Cancer Consortium

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research, today announced the formation of the GeoMx Breast Cancer Consortium (GBCC).

The consortium is focused on using the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler to address some of the most challenging translational research questions in breast cancer by applying spatial analysis. Some of the initial projects that the GBCC is planning include studies that will explore the immune interactions in HER2+ breast cancer, responsiveness to immunotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), disease evolution in metastatic breast cancer, and role of the tumor microenvironment in molecular epidemiological studies.

Through the work of the GBCC, NanoString intends to develop a GeoMx Atlas database combining spatial and clinical data to enable meta-analyses to identify and validate oncology biomarkers in the spatial domain.

"By evaluating breast cancer with a spatial approach, we hope to expand our ability to understand the impact of treatments on the tumor, immune infiltrate and microenvironment, said Sandra Swain, M.D., Associate Dean for Research Development and Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center. "In forming this consortium, we are promoting the importance of engaging innovative approaches across multiple studies to ensure rapid progress in discovery of novel biomarkers which may lead to more effective means of treating breast cancer.

"While earlier diagnosis and new therapies have improved patient outcomes in breast cancer, there are subgroups of patients with aggressive disease where effective therapies remain elusive, said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "We believe that by applying spatial analysis, the GeoMx Breast Cancer Consortium can help to address some of the most pressing needs in breast cancer research.

Founding member institutions and investigators of the GeoMx Breast Cancer Consortium include:

The Dana Farber Cancer Institute: Elizabeth Mittendorf, M.D., Ph.D.

The Mayo Clinic: Jodi Carter, M.D., Ph.D.; Aubrey Thompson, Ph.D.; Fergus Couch, Ph.D.

The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre: Sherene Loi, Ph.D.

The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill: Melissa Troester, M.P.H., Ph.D.

Georgetown University Medical Center: Sandra Swain, M.D.

The Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques: August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS): Aleix Prat, M.D., Ph.D.

Researchers that are interested in joining the GeoMx Breast Cancer Consortium can find an application at: http://www.nanostring.com/gbcc.

