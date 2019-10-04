finanzen.net
04.10.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

NanoString Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today reported, as required by NASDAQ Stock Market Rules, an equity inducement award to Mark Winham, the Companys new Senior Vice President, Operations.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), NanoString's Board of Directors approved the grant of the following equity award to Mr. Winham as a material inducement to Mr. Winham entering into employment with NanoString: effective as of the date his employment with NanoString began, a stock option to purchase 50,000 shares of the company's common stock. The stock option has an exercise price per share equal to the fair market value of the company's common stock on Mr. Winham's start date and has a maximum term of 10 years. Mr. Winham's employment with the company began on October 2, 2019.

The stock option is scheduled to vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Winham's start date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly over the following three years, subject to his continued service. In addition, if there is a change in control and, upon or during the 12 months after the change in control, his employment is terminated either (i) by the Company without cause or (ii) by him for good reason, 100% of the shares subject to the inducement stock option will become fully vested as of the termination of his employment.

The inducement stock option was made outside of the company's current equity plan, under NanoString's 2018 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreement, but will be subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2013 Plan. However, the 2013 Plan permits certain exchange programs (including repricings) without stockholder approval, while the inducement plan requires stockholder approval for such exchange programs.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The companys GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, nCounter, and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Nachrichten zu NanoString Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NanoString Technologies News
RSS Feed
NanoString Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NanoString Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NanoString Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NanoString Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NanoString Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Eiskalt ausgebremst!
DZ BANK - Visa: Geschäftsmodell mit Zukunft
5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Schweizerische Nationalbank: Ich weiß, was du 2015 getan hast
MTU lässt nach DAX-Aufnahme federn
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 5. bis 11. Oktober 2019
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NanoString Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

NanoString Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Falsche Diagnose  Ex-Währungshüter rebellieren gegen Europäische Zentralbank
Was Strafzölle auf Flugzeuge, Wein und Käse an der Börse anrichten
Diesen Fehler sollten Paare bei Geld nie machen
Was kann das grüne App-Konto?
Die Sorge vor dem globalen Schuldenschock

News von

DAX unter 12.000 Punkten: Börsen nehmen nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten Fahrt auf
Reisebranche: TUI mit kräftigem Schub - ab Oktober wird ein kräftiges Gewinnplus erwartet
Berenberg Bank: Wirecard, Evotec & Co. - Fünf deutsche Aktienfavoriten mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial
AMS kämpft bis zur letzten Minute um Osram-Übernahme
Aktie Comdirect: Commerzbank will Tochter schlucken - das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit über 12.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fester -- BMW kürzt tausenden Hochqualifizierten Arbeitszeit und Gehalt -- Wirecard, United Internet im Fokus

ams scheitert mit Angebot für OSRAM. US-Beschäftigung wächst wie erwartet - Arbeitslosigkeit auf 50-Jahrestief. Snap-Aktie im Aufwind: Morgan Stanley gibt bearishe Haltung auf. Apple-Aktie gefragt: Tim Cook sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus. Johnson sagt angeblich Gericht Bereitschaft für Brexit-Aufschub zu. RWE veräußert kleinen Teil der frisch erworbenen E.ON-Aktien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX geht mit über 12.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fester -- BMW kürzt tausenden Hochqualifizierten Arbeitszeit und Gehalt -- Wirecard, United Internet im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Mark Hulbert: Das Ende des Bullenmarkts ist nahe - wie man sich am besten vorbereitet
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:06 Uhr
Letztes Quartal angebrochen: Darauf können sich Anleger 2019 noch freuen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
OSRAM AGLED400
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T