  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
29.10.2021 14:45

Nanox Signs MSaaS Agreement for the Deployment of 350 Nanox Systems in South America

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging company, entered into an agreement with International Clinics Group, a medical equipment distributor which serves public & private hospitals, health systems, military hospitals, and medical centers in Chile, Bolivia and Peru.

Subject to regulatory approval Nanox and International Clinics Group will deploy the Nanox System and auxiliary cloud services in both private and public healthcare facilities, to improve the availability of medical imaging for the overall population of Chile, Bolivia and Peru.

The Nanox System is composed of the Nanox.ARC, an innovative medical imaging system with a smaller footprint and lower cost than legacy x-ray technology, and the Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software designed to complement the Nanox.ARC and provide end-to-end medical imaging services. The Nanox.CLOUD is expected to include image analysis and repository, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review, annotation, billing, and reporting.

The Nanox System is also designed to support advanced AI-based diagnostic and decision support systems that are expected to provide radiology services to remote populations and alleviate the acute lack of radiologists worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately two-thirds of the world's population does not have access to medical imaging systems, with many facing substantial wait times for scanning. For example, Chile has approximately 24 scanning machines per one million people. Yet, most devices are located in the three major cities in Chile, while the rural population has almost no access to scanning machines.

"We are very excited to sign the agreement with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. to deploy medical imaging systems across Chile," says Francisco J. Acevedo, CEO of International Clinics Group. "Although Chile, Bolivia and Peru have relatively high adoption rate of CTs per million people, the vast majority of these machines are located in the largest cities and serve mostly the privately insured individuals, while people who reside in rural communities suffer from lack of scanning services. With this partnership we aim to enable all people from all around Chile, Bolivia and Peru to access medical imaging without having to travel for hours to the nearest hospital.

"We are very pleased to deepen our presence in South America," says Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. "Medical imaging systems are an important diagnostic tool that we believe are key to increasing early-detection and better patient outcomes around the world. International Clinics Group shares our vision to bring medical scanning to all communities in Chile with the highest medical and technological standard."

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

About International Clinics Group:

International Clinics Group, holds 39 years of experience in healthcare business. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile and also have local offices in Bolivia and Peru.
Serving Public & Private Hospitals in South America .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "can," "might," "believe," "may, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "should, "plan, "should, "could, "expect, "predict, "potential, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox.ARC; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; the market acceptance of the Nanox.ARC and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; and risks and business interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors in Nanoxs Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

Nachrichten zu Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nano-X Imaging News
RSS Feed
Nano-X Imaging zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nano-X Imaging News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nano-X Imaging News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Apple, Alphabet, Tesla, Biontech: Favoriten auch 2022?
Vontobel: ZertifikateAwards 2021 - Allerletzte Chnace
Serie von Wochengewinnen am Ölmarkt steht vor dem Ende
UBS kehrt schwerreichen Spaniern den Rücken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Oktober: Defensiv und ausgewogen in den Herbst
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wenn die Börse nicht will
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Drahtseilakt der Notenbanken
ETHENEA: Energiemarkt unter Druck
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nano-X Imaging-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Nano-X Imaging Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es naht das Ende des Booms
Facebooks Tabak-Move und Machtwechsel an der Börsenspitze
Preise für Kfz-Versicherungen gesunken  doch Sie müssen sich beeilen
Ein Vorteil Deutschlands könnte sich noch als fatal herausstellen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday

News von

Biontech, Moderna und Valneva: Die neuesten Anlage-Infos rund um die Impfstoff-Aktien
Porsche an die Börse: Mehr wert als VW?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächstes Ziel ist 150 Punkte höher
BASF hebt Ziele erneut an - Autoindustrie macht Sorgen
DAX nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch - Bilanzen stimmen optimistisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Abgaben -- Daimler steigert Gewinn trotz Verkaufseinbruchs -- Meta ist Facebooks neuer Name -- Bayer bekommt für Xarelto positive Patentamts-Entscheidung -- Salzgitter, Amazon, Apple im Fokus

Starbucks enttäuscht beim Umsatz. Vage Übernahmespekulationen treiben QIAGEN-Aktien auf Hoch seit 2000. FUCHS PETROLUB erreicht dank Preiserhöhungen Erwartungen. Wacker Neuson erhöht Prognose. Swiss Re überrascht mit Milliardengewinn trotz Katastrophenschäden. Porsche hält an Ziel von Umsatzrendite von über 15 Prozent fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 21/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 21/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie eine verpflichtende Corona-Impfung gutheißen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen