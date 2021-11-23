  • Suche
23.11.2021 23:22

Nanox to Host Virtual Tour of Nanox.ARC in a Clinical Setting at the Radiology Society of America Annual Meeting and Announces Investor Webinar

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) ("Nanox or the "Company), an innovative medical imaging technology company, will host a virtual tour of the Nanox.ARC at the RSNA Annual Meeting on December 1, 2021 at 11:30 am EST (10:30 am CST) as previously announced. The Company will follow the RSNA Virtual Tour by hosting an investor webinar at 2:00 pm EST on December 1. The investor webinar will feature a replay of the RSNA virtual tour and will be followed by a question and answer session.

The virtual tour of Nanox.ARC in a clinical setting will be broadcast from Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), a leading government hospital in Israel with advanced diagnostic imaging capabilities. Presentation details are as follows:

RSNA Demonstration
Wednesday, December 1
11:30 am EST (10:30 am CST)
Interested parties can register for the RSNA Annual Meeting here https://www.rsna.org/annual-meeting

Investor Webinar
Wednesday, December 1
2:00 pm EST
Investors may access the investor webinar using the link that will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events & Presentations. An online question and answer session will follow the virtual tour.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging services for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisitions, and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "can, "might, "believe, "may, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "should, "plan, "should, "could, "expect, "predict, "potential, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (1) the inability to successfully integrate the acquired companies business, (2) the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees, (3) costs related to the acquisitions and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations that impact the operations of the acquired companies, (5) the failure to meet projected technology development targets, (6) the failure of the acquired companies to effectively scale end-to-end medical imaging solutions worldwide, (7) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, and (8) (i) Nanoxs ability to complete development of the Nanox.Arc ; (ii) Nanoxs ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanoxs expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanoxs ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; (v) the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vi) Nanoxs expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and (vii) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among other things.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanoxs actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors in Nanoxs Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

Meistgelesene Nano-X Imaging News

30.10.21Nanox unterzeichnet MSaaS-Vertrag über Bereitstellung von 350 Nanox-Systemen in Südamerika
17.11.21Nanox Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
19.11.21Nano-X Imaging stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
17.11.21Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
29.10.21Nanox Signs MSaaS Agreement for the Deployment of 350 Nanox Systems in South America
23.11.21Nanox to Host Virtual Tour of Nanox.ARC in a Clinical Setting at the Radiology Society of America Annual Meeting and Announces Investor Webinar
Weitere Nano-X Imaging News
