Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin Appointed Head of Investor Relations at SoLocal Group

With the appointment of Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin, SoLocal Group
(Paris:LOCAL) highlights its commitment to strengthen the dialogue and
deepen the relationship of trust with all of its financial stakeholders.
With 12 years of experience in investment banking in France and Europe,
Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin joined SoLocal Group's Finance Department as
Head of Investor Relations on 8 January 2018.
A graduate from ESCP Europe, Nathalie is in charge of the overall
relationship with SoLocal Group's financial partners and its financial
communication. In the coming weeks, she will coordinate the Investor Day
on 15 February and the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 March.
She began her career in 1994 at Credit Suisse in mergers and
acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, before joining Schroders
investment bank in London where she specialized in equity capital
markets. She then joined first Société Générale and Citi where she was
in charge of the execution of equity transactions in France.
Nathalie succeeds Emmanuelle Vinel who leaves SoLocal for a new
professional opportunity.
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals
local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet
activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local
Search and Marketing Digital. With Local Search, the Group offers
Internet services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance
their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its
expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of
those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 3 flagship brands
(PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka) but also through its partnerships. With
Marketing Digital, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and
customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees,
including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors
specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public,
BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the
Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on
Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of
Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris
(LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.
