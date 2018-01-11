Unsere Krypto-Ratgeber: So kaufen oder shorten Sie Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, IOTA oder Monero in nur 15 Minuten.
11.01.2018 21:20
Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin Appointed Head of Investor Relations at SoLocal Group

Regulatory News:

With the appointment of Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin, SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) highlights its commitment to strengthen the dialogue and deepen the relationship of trust with all of its financial stakeholders.

With 12 years of experience in investment banking in France and Europe, Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin joined SoLocal Group's Finance Department as Head of Investor Relations on 8 January 2018.

A graduate from ESCP Europe, Nathalie is in charge of the overall relationship with SoLocal Group's financial partners and its financial communication. In the coming weeks, she will coordinate the Investor Day on 15 February and the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 March.

She began her career in 1994 at Credit Suisse in mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, before joining Schroders investment bank in London where she specialized in equity capital markets. She then joined first Société Générale and Citi where she was in charge of the execution of equity transactions in France.

Nathalie succeeds Emmanuelle Vinel who leaves SoLocal for a new professional opportunity.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Marketing Digital. With Local Search, the Group offers Internet services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 3 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka) but also through its partnerships. With Marketing Digital, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

