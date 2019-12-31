National HealthCare Corporation ("NHC) today announced its support for, and compliance with, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) infection control requirements, as well as the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We applaud and appreciate the steps taken by Vice President Pence, CMS, and the CDC to ensure Americas health care facilities are prepared for the threat of COVID-19, said CEO Steve Flatt. Flatt was one of four skilled nursing representatives who met with Vice President Pence and CMS Administrator Seema Verma on Wednesday morning. "We also thank Governor Lee, Commissioner Piercy, and the entire healthcare team at the State for their support and guidance, Flatt added.

Preceding Governor Lees announcement Thursday morning of one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee, NHC had preemptively taken steps to implement and ensure compliance with the CMS guidance offered on Wednesday. "As the largest operator of skilled nursing facilities in Tennessee, our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our patients, and the many partners who care for them. We believe these requirements and guidance are important steps to keep patients safe and prevent the spread of the disease in our facilities and the community, said Flatt.

NHC is committed to remaining vigilant and working with the many other healthcare providers in our service areas to protect and serve our seniors.

