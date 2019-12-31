finanzen.net
06.03.2020 21:47

National HealthCare Corporation Announces Support for, and Compliance with, CMS and CDC Requirements and Guidelines for Infection Control

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

National HealthCare Corporation ("NHC) today announced its support for, and compliance with, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) infection control requirements, as well as the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We applaud and appreciate the steps taken by Vice President Pence, CMS, and the CDC to ensure Americas health care facilities are prepared for the threat of COVID-19, said CEO Steve Flatt. Flatt was one of four skilled nursing representatives who met with Vice President Pence and CMS Administrator Seema Verma on Wednesday morning. "We also thank Governor Lee, Commissioner Piercy, and the entire healthcare team at the State for their support and guidance, Flatt added.

Preceding Governor Lees announcement Thursday morning of one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee, NHC had preemptively taken steps to implement and ensure compliance with the CMS guidance offered on Wednesday. "As the largest operator of skilled nursing facilities in Tennessee, our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our patients, and the many partners who care for them. We believe these requirements and guidance are important steps to keep patients safe and prevent the spread of the disease in our facilities and the community, said Flatt.

NHC is committed to remaining vigilant and working with the many other healthcare providers in our service areas to protect and serve our seniors.

ABOUT National Healthcare CORPORATION

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 25 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHCs other services include Alzheimers and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. For more information visit www.nhccare.com.

Nachrichten zu National Healthcare CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr National Healthcare News
RSS Feed
National Healthcare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu National Healthcare CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene National Healthcare News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere National Healthcare News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Jetzt auf Nummer sicher gehen? Gold im Check.
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Neues Jahrestief!
DAX-Dividendensumme fällt um 4 Prozent
Solidvest: Grundlagen des Vermögensaufbaus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erneut roter Bereich
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Allianz
EUR/USD  Langfristiger Trendwechsel?
Aareal Bank erwartet Stagnation
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur National Healthcare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

National Healthcare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nerven liegen blank  Börsen weltweit im Alarmmodus
Und plötzlich spielt grünes Gas für die Heizung keine Rolle mehr
Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Börsenpanik? Mit dieser Sparidee mehren Sie trotzdem Ihr Vermögen
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es

News von

Konjunktursorgen schicken Börsen auf Talfahrt - DAX unter 12.000 Punkte
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nicht auf ein Wunder hoffen
Virus schürt Rezessionsangst an den Börsen - "Nerven liegen blank"
Schnelle Gewinne im März gefällig? Fünf deutsche Aktienideen
Wie laufen die Geschäfte bei Nel Asa?

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus

SAP-CFO rechnet weiter mit rasantem Cloud-Wachstum. Ölpreise brechen ein - OPEC+-Gespräche gescheitert. EZB wegen Coronavirus unter Zugzwang? Airbus ohne Neubestellungen im Februar. US-Kongress stellt Milliarden für Kampf gegen Coronavirus bereit. Teil-Einigung im Handelsstreit der EU mit USA möglich. Drägerwerk-Aktien legen gegen den Trend zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:50 Uhr
Inmitten der Corona-Panik Aktien kaufen? Milliardenschwerer Investor gibt die Antwort
Aktie im Fokus
21:51 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Aktie fällt auf Rekordtief
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Infineon AG623100