DAX15.847 +0,2%ESt504.307 +0,6%TDax3.097 -1,2%Dow33.860 +0,4%Nas13.474 +1,0%Bitcoin27.878 +0,5%Euro1,0961 +0,5%Öl73,03 -1,9%Gold1.913 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Carnival 120100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX beendet volatilen Handel noch im Plus -- Goldman senkt Siemens Energy-Kursziel -- VW drosselt Produktion von E-Autos in Emden -- Robinhood, Fresenius, Porsche, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
Anleger an der Frankfurter Börse lassen DAX freundlich schließen - EZB rückt nicht von Straffungskurs ab
NYSE-Titel Walgreens-Aktie stürzt ab: Nachfrage nach Medikamenten von Walgreens weiterhin rückläufig - Prognose gesenkt
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Natural Gas Futures Surge As Supply-Side Concerns Weigh 

27.06.23 17:51 Uhr
Werbemitteilung unseres Partners
finanzen.net GmbH ist für die Inhalte dieses Artikels nicht verantwortlich

After shedding a staggering 38.26% year-to-date on weakened demand due to a mild winter in Europe and the U.S., the Natural Gas Futures (NYMEX: NG) have recovered some of their losses.   

This past weekend, Russia’s intensified geopolitical concerns sent the price of Natural Gas Futures (NYMEX: NG) soaring. Europe has drastically decreased its reliance on Russian pipeline gas, but the country continues to be a large supplier of liquefied natural gas, leaving the commodity exposed to its geopolitical conditions. As of January 2023, the country is now the fourth largest exporter of liquefied natural gas worldwide. In 2022, China’s imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from Russia increased by 2.6 times and 2.4 times, respectively, to $3.98 billion and $6.75 billion, leaving Russia as a large player in the natural gas export business.  

Technical

The Natural Gas Futures have taken the route higher after crossing above the 100-day moving average, surging 42.66% from the lows established this year. Support and resistance were established at the $2.520 and $2.816 MMBtu levels, respectively.  

If bearish pressure picks up steam following the buying frenzy, the Fibonacci Retracement level will likely provide points of interest to the downside. If downside volumes support, either the 50% or 61.80% Fibonacci Retracement Golden Ratio could become a point of interest to the downside. In contrast, a high volume breakout above the $2.816 MMBtu resistance level could indicate the presence of bullish enthusiasm. The $3.016 level could come into play if upside momentum prevails.  

Summary

If supply-side pressure continues to mount, the Natural Gas Futures could be supported, with the next likely level of significance at the resistance of $3.016 MMBtu. However, if the geopolitical concerns wear out completely, the futures could be redirected lower, with the $2.520 MMBtu level a probability.  

Sources: Reuters, Statista, The New York Times, TradingView 

Dieses Material (unabhängig davon, ob es Meinungen enthält oder nicht) dient ausschließlich Informationszwecken und berücksichtigt nicht die persönlichen Umstände oder Anlageziele einer Person. Nichts in diesem Material stellt eine Finanz-, Anlage- oder sonstige Beratung dar oder sollte als solche angesehen werden.

CFD sind komplexe Instrumente und gehen wegen der Hebelwirkung mit dem hohen Risiko einher, schnell Geld zu verlieren. 71% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie verstehen, wie CFD funktionieren und ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren. Der Wert der Investitionen kann sowohl steigen als auch sinken.