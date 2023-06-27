Natural Gas Futures Surge As Supply-Side Concerns Weigh 

After shedding a staggering 38.26% year-to-date on weakened demand due to a mild winter in Europe and the U.S., the Natural Gas Futures (NYMEX: NG) have recovered some of their losses.

This past weekend, Russia’s intensified geopolitical concerns sent the price of Natural Gas Futures (NYMEX: NG) soaring. Europe has drastically decreased its reliance on Russian pipeline gas, but the country continues to be a large supplier of liquefied natural gas, leaving the commodity exposed to its geopolitical conditions. As of January 2023, the country is now the fourth largest exporter of liquefied natural gas worldwide. In 2022, China’s imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from Russia increased by 2.6 times and 2.4 times, respectively, to $3.98 billion and $6.75 billion, leaving Russia as a large player in the natural gas export business.

Technical

The Natural Gas Futures have taken the route higher after crossing above the 100-day moving average, surging 42.66% from the lows established this year. Support and resistance were established at the $2.520 and $2.816 MMBtu levels, respectively.

If bearish pressure picks up steam following the buying frenzy, the Fibonacci Retracement level will likely provide points of interest to the downside. If downside volumes support, either the 50% or 61.80% Fibonacci Retracement Golden Ratio could become a point of interest to the downside. In contrast, a high volume breakout above the $2.816 MMBtu resistance level could indicate the presence of bullish enthusiasm. The $3.016 level could come into play if upside momentum prevails.

Summary

If supply-side pressure continues to mount, the Natural Gas Futures could be supported, with the next likely level of significance at the resistance of $3.016 MMBtu. However, if the geopolitical concerns wear out completely, the futures could be redirected lower, with the $2.520 MMBtu level a probability.

Sources: Reuters, Statista, The New York Times, TradingView

Dieses Material (unabhängig davon, ob es Meinungen enthält oder nicht) dient ausschließlich Informationszwecken und berücksichtigt nicht die persönlichen Umstände oder Anlageziele einer Person. Nichts in diesem Material stellt eine Finanz-, Anlage- oder sonstige Beratung dar oder sollte als solche angesehen werden.

CFD sind komplexe Instrumente und gehen wegen der Hebelwirkung mit dem hohen Risiko einher, schnell Geld zu verlieren. 71% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie verstehen, wie CFD funktionieren und ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren. Der Wert der Investitionen kann sowohl steigen als auch sinken.