Natuzzi Announces Consolidated Results for the First Quarter 2019

The Board of Directors of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi or the
"Company) today approved its 2019 first quarter unaudited consolidated
financial results.
2019 First quarter results
Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were 106.2 million,
down 8.9% from 116.6 million in 2018 same quarter.
Upholstery and furnishings net sales were 101.1 million, down 8.2% from
last year same quarter as a result of the 9.1% decrease in upholstery
net sales (at 90.7 million) and a 0.3% increase in furnishings sales
(at 10.4 million).
Other sales were 5.1 million, versus 6.4 million in 2018 first quarter.
1.
Natuzzi division
The Natuzzi division includes sales of Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi
Editions and Divani&Divani by Natuzzi branded products,
distributed through a direct retail network (DOS and Concessions),
mono-brand franchised operated stores ("FOS), and Natuzzi galleries
(store-in-store points of sales within multi-branded stores and
department stores).
First quarter net sales of this division were 77.5 million, down 6.3%
from 82.7 million in 2018 same quarter, mainly due to the weak
performance in the EMEAI region (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India).
Natuzzi branded sales represented 76.7% of the Groups home furnishing
revenues, versus 75.1% in same quarter of 2018.
1.a
Natuzzi division:
Direct retail
Within the above-mentioned Natuzzi division, the Group directly operates
points of sales (mono-brand DOS and concessions), under both Natuzzi
Italia and Divani&Divani by Natuzzi name.
During the first quarter of 2019, net sales generated by the direct
retail division were 17.8 million, up 29.3% over the same period of
last year, thanks also to the openings occurred in the last few
quarters. We saw sales increase in the USA (+69.0%), Italy (+23.5%),
Spain (+4.8%) and Mexico (+54.3%).
Q1 2019 sales on a like-for-like basis were 13.3 million, up 7.6% from
Q1 2018, thanks in particular to the performance of our DOS located in
Italy (+18.1%), Spain (+4.8%) and Mexico (+54.3%). Sales form our
US-based DOS were substantially flat.
In April 2019, a new Natuzzi Italia DOS was opened in Sarasota,
Florida.
During 2019, we closed all the concessions located in UK and 4 Divani&Divani
by Natuzzi DOS.
As of the day of this press release, the Directly Operated points of
sale are 66, of which 40 Natuzzi Italia DOS, 14 Divani&Divani
by Natuzzi DOS and 12 Natuzzi Italia concessions in Mexico.
1.b
Natuzzi division:
third-party operated points of sale
Natuzzi Sales generated by FOS and Natuzzi galleries, were 59.7
million, down 13.4% from 69.0 million in the first quarter of 2018.
Considering these points of sales, Natuzzi Italia sales were
22.4 million, down 22.5%, Natuzzi Editions sales were 33.5
million, down 3.2%, and sales from Divani&Divani by Natuzzi
network were 3.8 million, down 29.6% compared to 2018 first quarter.
We are suffering with the galleries in particular, which demonstrates
once again that they do not represent the best business model to
properly capitalize the Natuzzi brand values and the relevant retail
experience. We plan to expand our third-party operated points of sales
network through the opening of points of sales mainly in those Countries
where we already have a retail organization in place capable to transmit
the experience gained with our direct retail network to our franchisee
partners: as more of them adopt our retail business model, we expect
their business, and so ours, to improve.
In 2019 we have opened 21 FOS, of which 10 under the Natuzzi Italia
name and 11 under the Natuzzi Editions name. Twelve of the 21
mono-brand stores were opened in China.
2.
Softaly
Sales generated by this division, addressing the low-end segment of the
market, were 23.6 million, from 27.5 million in 2018 first quarter.
This segment is characterized by strong competition on price, putting
high pressure on margins. For this reason, we are progressively focusing
on those customers with high volume and acceptable margins.
Q1 2019 Gross margin
During the first quarter of 2019, the consolidated gross margin was
30.1%, up from 28.2% in the previous year first quarter, mainly thanks
to a favorable trend in raw material prices over the period and a better
sales mix, notwithstanding decreasing revenues.
Q1 2019 Selling and Administrative expenses
Selling and Administrative expenses were 36.0 million (or 33.9% on
revenues) from 37.5 million (or 32.1% on revenues) in last year same
period, affected by the increased tariffs on goods manufactured in our
plant in China and delivered to the USA. Net of the charge from
increased tariffs, the incidence of selling and administrative expenses
on revenues would have been the same as in 2018 first quarter.
Q1 2019 results
The Group reported an operating loss of 3.0 million, versus an
operating loss of 3.3 million in 2018 first quarter.
Loss for the first quarter of 2019 attributable to the owners of the
Company was 4.6 million,
As of March 31, 2019, Groups cash and cash equivalents in the statement
of cash flows was 44.8 million, from 60.4 million at the end of 2018.
Chairman and CEO Pasquale Natuzzi commented: "The development of our
business over the recent quarters shows that our strategic choice to
focus on the branded business distributed through mono-brand stores,
directly or franchised operated, is the correct one. We know this
transition is not an easy and immediate process, but numbers are
starting to support our strategy.
The portion of our branded sales continues to grow and during the
first quarter it represented 77% of our revenues versus 75% of one year
ago. We are working to let this share increase going forward, so to
benefit from the higher margins associated with the Natuzzi brand as
opposed to the pure price-based unbranded business.
Within our branded sales, we continue to see our DOS network grow.
More importantly, our DOS network starts to show profits. USA and Italy
delivered positive EBIT at store level.
The experience made directly with consumers over the last three years
told us that the most efficient way to communicate the brand values and
the relevant positioning of our products relies on the development of a
controlled distribution that is a mono-brand stores network. On the
contrary, the wholesale channel, whose main driver remains essentially
the price, does not allow for the right capitalization of the brand and
retail experience.
For what said, going forward, we plan to expand our mono brand stores
network internationally, especially in those markets having high
potential, such as USA, China and UK where we already can count on a
retail organization set up over the last few years.
Mr. Natuzzi continued: "As previously announced, the re-organization
of the Italian industrial operations started in April. Accordingly, we
have begun to shift volumes of production from Italy to our Romanian
plant, and this should improve the labor cost from the second quarter of
this year.
We are also exploring alternative industrial allocations to
efficiently serve the US market by leveraging on our international
footprint and minimize the effects of tariffs.
However, the higher US-China trade tensions, that resulted in the
recent increase in tariffs, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the
BREXIT negotiations are affecting our operations in 2019.
The weaker-than-average order flow for the last few weeks in
particular in the Northern American market as a consequence of the
recent escalation in the trade dispute, will result in 2q2019 sales
below the first quarter released today.
Were focusing on supply chain improvement, enhanced efficiency in
our industrial operations, improving the quality of our sales as well as
streamlining the cost structure. At the same time, a more efficient
working capital management together with the rationalization of
non-strategic assets, should free up resources to be invested in the
development of the branded business, within a context of a rigorous cash
management discipline.
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys largest
furniture house and one of the most important global players in the
furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a
global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known
brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness
Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York
Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social
responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO
9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001
certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified
(Forest Stewardship Council).
https://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/presentation.html
_______________________________________________________________________________
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
|
Unaudited consolidated statement of profit or loss for the
first quarter of 2019 and 2018 on the basis of IFRS -IAS (expressed
in millions Euro)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended on
|
|
Change
|
|
Percentage of Sales
|
|
|
31-Mar-19
|
|
31-Mar-18
|
|
%
|
|
31-Mar-19
|
|
31-Mar-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
106.2
|
|
116.6
|
|
-8.9%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
(74.2)
|
|
(83.7)
|
|
-11.3%
|
|
-69.9%
|
|
-71.8%
|
Gross profit
|
|
32.0
|
|
32.9
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
30.1%
|
|
28.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling Expenses
|
|
(27.5)
|
|
(29.4)
|
|
-6.4%
|
|
-25.9%
|
|
-25.2%
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
5.5%
|
|
-8.0%
|
|
-6.9%
|
Impairment on trade receivables
|
|
0.0
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance costs
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net exchange rate gains/(losses)
|
|
0.5
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net finance income/(costs)
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profit/(loss) of equity-method investees
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(Loss) before tax
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
|
|
-4.1%
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(Loss) for the period
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
(5.3)
|
|
|
|
-4.4%
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(4.6)
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
|
|
-4.4%
|
|
-4.6%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) per Ordinary Share
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
|
|
Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position
(condensed) on the basis of IFRS-IAS
(Expressed in millions of Euro)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Mar-19
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
224.4
|
|
165.6
|
|
Current assets
|
|
193.0
|
|
207.1
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
417.4
|
|
372.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to Owners of the Company
|
|
133.4
|
|
136.5
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1.9
|
|
1.6
|
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
|
113.8
|
|
66.1
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
168.2
|
|
168.4
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
417.4
|
|
372.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
|
|
Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows (condensed)
|
|
(Expressed in millions of Euro)
|
|
31-Mar-19
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(11.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(18.3)
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|
|
62.1
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of movements in excahnge rates on cash held
|
|
0.9
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
|
44.8
|
|
60.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the purpose of the statements of cash flow, cash and cash
equivalents comprise the following:
|
|
(Expressed in millions of Euro)
|
|
31-Mar-19
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position
|
|
49.1
|
|
62.1
|
|
Bank overdrafts repayable on demand
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of cash flows
|
|
44.8
|
|
60.4
