Natuzzi Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2017

The Board of Directors of Natuzzi S.p.A. has approved fourth-quarter and
full-year 2017 consolidated results.
The Group distributes worldwide its products through three divisions:
-
Natuzzi Retail division, a network of Directly Operated Stores
(DOS) and concessions,
-
Natuzzi wholesale division, that distributes branded products
through franchised operated stores (FOS), and
-
Softaly wholesale division.
2017 Fourth Quarter Results
Fourth quarter 2017 total net sales were 120.1 million, down 3.6% from
124.6 million reported in 2016 same quarter. Under constant exchange
rates, sales increased by 0.7%.
During the fourth quarter of 2017, sales from our Retail division
increased by 17.2% at 16.7 million with positive results in China
(+4.1%), USA (+75.0%), Spain (+1.1%). Sales from our UK-based retail
network were positive by 2.2% in GBP, and substantially flat in Euro
terms, due to the weakening of the British pound.
Natuzzi Italia Retail sales increased by 23.4% at 11.4 million, Natuzzi
Editions sales increased by 4.1% at 1.8 million, and Divani&Divani by
Natuzzi DOS sales increased by 6.6% at 3.5 million.
Sales from our Natuzzi wholesale division were 73.7 million, up
1.6% compared to 2016 fourth quarter with the Natuzzi Italia sales
increasing by 16.0% (up 23.4% under constant exchange rate), whereas
Natuzzi Editions sales decreased by 3.9%, mainly affected by adverse
currency movements, in particular US dollar and GBP (a 1.8% increase
under constant exchange rates). Divani&Divani by Natuzzi sales decreased
by 20.0%, mainly as the result of the financial difficulties experienced
by our Italian franchised partners.
Sales from our Softaly wholesale division were 23.8 million,
from 31.1 million reported in 2016 fourth quarter. The Softaly business
is still suffering in the American market, whereas business in the EMEA
still holds (-1.1%), notwithstanding unfavorable foreign exchange.
Business in the Asia-Pacific region, whose potential has not been
exploited yet, keeps on growing: +52.5% at 1.9 million.
2017 Full-Year Financial Results
Full year 2017 total net sales were 449.6 million, down from
457.2 million in 2016. Under constant exchange rates, 2017 consolidated
net sales would have been equal to 457.5 million, substantially flat
compared to 2016.
Retail division
In 2017, the Group opened 7 DOS, of which 3 Natuzzi Italia in the
USA (Paramus, West Palm Beach and Philadelphia), one Natuzzi Italia in
Spain (Valladolid) and 3 Natuzzi Editions in China. During 2017,
we also acquired 3 Natuzzi Italia DOS and 12 Natuzzi Italia
concessions in Mexico.
Furthermore, in the first part of 2018, we opened three additional Natuzzi
Italia DOS, namely one in Chicago and one in Los Angeles-Costa Mesa
and one in Paris. In addition, one Natuzzi Edition DOS was opened in
China. As of the date of this press release, there are 64 DOS, of which
37 operated under the Natuzzi Italia name, 16 Divani&Divani by
Natuzzi and 11 Natuzzi Edition. Besides, the Group also
directly operates 20 Natuzzi Italia concessions.
Retail sales represented 13.4% of our 2017 core business compared to
10.4% in 2016. Notably, such Retail sales percentage has increased over
2017 single quarters: they were 11.1%, 13.8%, 14.1% and 14.6% in the
first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2017.
In 2017 sales from our DOS network (excluding the concessions in
the UK and Mexico) increased by 26.0% at 53.1 million with positive
results in our DOS network in China (+14.5%), USA (+261.1%), Spain
(+2.7%), UK (+10.0%) and Italy (+8.6%).
Natuzzi Italia DOS sales increased 37.0% at 33.5 million, Natuzzi
Editions DOS sales increased 14.5% at 6.7 million and Divani&Divani
by Natuzzi DOS sales increased by 8.9% million at 12.9 million.
On like-for-like basis, our DOS network reported sales of 37.3 million
(up 1.6% from 36.7 million in 2016) and an operating profit of 0.5
million improving by 28.5% versus 2016. In particular, we continue to
see like-for-like sales improvements in our DOS located in China
(+25.7%), USA (+25.3%), UK (+19.1%), and Switzerland (+15.5%). Our
Italy-based Divani&Divani by Natuzzi retail network is still
undergoing a restructuring phase. In this regard, we have recently
presented the new concept store reflecting a more updated positioning of
the brand, including a new layout, logo, website and digital advertising
tools highlighting innovation and technology features of the new
collection.
In 2017, our retail operations have started delivering encouraging
results with an increase in the number of tickets by 19.9% and average
ticket by 9.8% over 2016. In particular in fourth quarter 2017 we
registered an improvement in the USA DOS chain: the opening of the King
of Prussia store (Philadelphia) led to an increase of traffic in all the
USA DOS chain, and an improvement of the average sale ticket.
We are currently restructuring the recently acquired Natuzzi Italia
stores in Mexico so to get them more in line with our brand positioning.
We believe that our efforts toward the Mexican retail network can
deliver improving results in the forthcoming quarters. Initial results
from Mexican acquired stores turned out to be encouraging.
Total Retail order flow through the 13th week of 2018 is up
6.8% (or up 12.2% under constant exchange rates) versus the same period
of 2017.
Natuzzi wholesale division
Sales from the Natuzzi wholesale division
were 261.5 million,
down 2.5% compared to 2016, with the high-end Natuzzi Italia
sales increasing by 8.4%, notwithstanding difficult retail conditions
especially in the EMEA region. Indeed, we are restructuring the current
distribution network also of our franchised Natuzzi points of sales. In
particular, we have been opening new points of sale with the aim of
upgrading the current distribution network and, at the same time,
closing relations with some of the existing partners whose business is
not profitable or adequate to efficiently bring our branded proposition
to consumers. We will continue to restructure our Natuzzi wholesale
distribution network also in 2018.
Furthermore, the Company has been focusing its efforts to strengthen, in
the same way as already done in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions,
our sales organization in some of North European Countries in order to
leverage on the Natuzzi brand and support growth also in such
challenging channel.
Softaly wholesale division
Sales from the Softaly wholesale business were 103.7 million, down
12.5% over 2016. Under constant exchange rates, sales from Softaly
division would have been down by 11.0%. Softaly is still suffering due
to difficult retail conditions experienced in the North American market,
as some of our historical partners are restructuring their retail
assets, resulting in a reduction of their points of sales. We are
continuing our efforts to build new relationships in North America. In
the next days, we will be at the High Point Fair where we will present a
newly designed and innovative collection, with aggressive price points
in order to capture the attention of the American market.
Operating Results
2017 results of operations were greatly affected by some particular
factors as set forth below:
-
The Italian Supreme Court resolution in May 2017 ruling on the Groups
redundant workers caused the Company to accrue 9.3 million for
legal proceedings risks. With reference to the abovementioned
resolution, the Company recently received two new judgements from
other local Courts in favor of Natuzzi S.p.A. Consequently, we believe
that the existing reserve for "Provision for tax and legal
proceedings included in the "Other liabilities caption is currently
sufficient.
-
We incurred in higher cost of labor of 2.0 million due to the
re-employment of 168 workers. In fact, in October 2016 the Company
laid off 176 workers, 168 of which were re-employed in 2017 as the
Court deemed such dismissals to have been done improperly. On December
2017, the Company was able to reach an agreement with the Italian
Institutions extending to such workers the scope of the current
Solidarity Agreement in order to reduce the impact deriving from such
job re-employment in 2018.
-
The Company executed a cost reduction program in the Italian
headquarter. As a result, it incurred in restructuring costs for 2.6
million. We will benefit from such savings for about 3.0 million per
year from 2018.
-
The Company accrued 0.6 million for bad debts following the
difficult financial conditions of some of our customers.
-
In 2017, the Company continued its transformation process from a pure
manufacturer into a retail-oriented company. Thats why in 2017 the
Company continued to invest in new DOS openings and store
acquisitions, retail and marketing skilled personnel and digital
tools. The retail expansion is expensive at the beginning. Therefore,
in executing this new strategy, we incurred in higher "Other SG&A,
almost entirely (8.1 million out of 11.0 million) as a result
of the above-mentioned investments.
-
Lastly, the foreign exchange fluctuations resulted in a negative 3.4
million impact on operating results, while the Company accounted 3.3
million income as foreign exchange hedging below the line of operating
profit).
In 2017, the Group reported a net operating loss of 29.1 million and a
total net loss of 31.4 million.
Excluding such events, net operating loss would have been 3.1 million.
The Company is focusing on additional sales and, in particular, a better
productivity of its retail chain in which the Company has been investing.
Groups available cash as of December 31, 2017 was 55.0 million,
increasing from 47.9 million reported at the end of September 2017,
thanks to a positive working capital management. In fact, the cash flow
generated by operating activities was positive by 15.4 million in the
last quarter of 2017.
As a result, Net Financial Position was positive at 9.6 million as of
the end of 2017, improving by 11.0 million from a negative Net
Financial Position of 1.4 reported at the end of September 2017.
2018 will be impacted by unfavorable exchange rates. The Company intends
to recover profitability by leveraging on the existing organization to
enhance the productivity of our DOS chain; a selective price-increase;
higher efficiency in our operations and cost reduction measures.
The organization is evolving: Antonio Cavallera, who is the HR,
Organization and IT director, will also coordinate the Groups
industrial operations within a "total quality approach.
Chairman and CEO Pasquale Natuzzi commented: "After three years
(2014-16) of continuous improvement in our results, 2017 has been a
difficult year mainly because of the unexpected labor issues. But the
retail strategy continues to prove correct. We are encouraged to move
toward this direction and, consequently, have finalized a specific
rollout program for 2018. Going forward, we will leverage on the
existing retail structure. Our next store openings, directly owned or
franchised operated, will be located principally in those countries,
such as USA, the UK and China, where we already have an organization in
place allowing us to benefit from economies of scale. We will also
pursue the exploitation of local partnership opportunities to speed up
the retail expansion, as already done in the USA and, more recently, in
China. We are pleased with the agreement with our Chinese partner Jason
Furniture (KUKA). This Joint Venture will allow us to expand
significantly the Natuzzi retail network in Greater China. Their
knowledge of the local market coupled with the high awareness of our
brand, product offering, and production capacity make us eager to start
working with them.
In 2017 we also made specific investments in digital advertising
tools with the aim of stimulating traffic in our mono-brand stores, and
also in specific interactive tools such as our 3D configurator in our
stores, to enhance the retail experience for our customers. As a result,
our 2017 data showed that, especially for our high-end Natuzzi Italia
stores, the number of contracts and the average ticket have both
increased. Therefore, we are encouraged in continuing the retail
strategy which foresees 10 additional DOS opening for the rest of the
year.
Chief Financial Officer Vittorio Notarpietro added: "Last year turned
out to be a challenging year for the Company and the results of
operations reflected internal dynamics but also external factors.
In 2017, the Company was mainly focused on executing its retail
expansion strategy, as the main driver to support growth and
profitability. This program has required, especially in the first part
of the year, investments (reflected in higher "Other SG&A) necessary to
set-up an efficient retail and marketing division, both at Regional and
HQ level, as well as restructure acquired stores to get them in line
with our brand proposition. Now that the investments in the organization
at Regional and HQ level have been put in place, we would expect a
better leverage and greater margins from the expansion our retail
network.
We are seeing increased productivity especially in those new DOS that
started their operations in the first part of 2017. This should have a
positive impact from a fixed-cost absorption, margins and
cash-generation standpoint.
Year-to-date, the currency scenario has not been favorable.
Nevertheless, we will stick with our planned activities. We will
continue to rationalize our overhead structure, find additional
efficiency in our plants, improve logistics and quality, and balance our
financial resources between working capital and investments needs so to
come back to better results in 2018.
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
|
Unaudited Consolidated Profit & Loss for the fourth quarter 2017
& 2016 on the basis of Italian GAAP
|
(expressed in millions Euro)
|
|
|
Three months ended on:
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Percentage of Sales
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
31-Dec-16
|
|
%
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
31-Dec-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upholstery net sales
|
102.2
|
|
109.3
|
|
-6.4%
|
|
|
85.1%
|
|
87.7%
|
Furnishings net sales
|
12.0
|
|
8.6
|
|
39.6%
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
6.9%
|
Other sales
|
5.8
|
|
6.7
|
|
-13.6%
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
5.4%
|
Total Net Sales
|
120.1
|
|
124.6
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption (*)
|
(53.2)
|
|
(51.2)
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
-44.4%
|
|
-41.1%
|
Labor
|
(22.7)
|
|
(20.1)
|
|
12.9%
|
|
|
-18.9%
|
|
-16.1%
|
Industrial Costs
|
(7.6)
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
-7.1%
|
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
-6.5%
|
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
|
(1.7)
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
-27.7%
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
-1.9%
|
Cost of Sales
|
(83.5)
|
|
(79.4)
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
-69.5%
|
|
-63.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
36.6
|
|
45.2
|
|
-19.1%
|
|
|
30.5%
|
|
36.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling Expenses
|
(18.9)
|
|
(18.2)
|
|
3.8%
|
|
|
-15.8%
|
|
-14.6%
|
Transportation
|
(11.0)
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
-1.9%
|
|
|
-9.1%
|
|
-9.0%
|
Commissions
|
(2.8)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
-2.3%
|
|
-2.2%
|
Advertising
|
(5.2)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
21.5%
|
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Selling and G&A
|
(25.1)
|
|
(23.9)
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
-20.9%
|
|
-19.2%
|
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
|
(1.3)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
18.8%
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
(7.5)
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income/(Costs), Net
|
(1.3)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Exchange, Net
|
1.3
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income/(Cost), Net
|
1.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
(6.1)
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
-5.1%
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
0.2
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(loss)
|
(5.9)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Net income)/loss attributable to
non-controlling interest
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(loss) attributable to Natuzzi S.p.a.
and
Subsidiaries
|
(5.8)
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
-4.8%
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per Ordinary Share
|
(0.11)
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Purchases plus beginning stock minus final stock and leather
processing
|
|
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
|
Unaudited Consolidated Profit & Loss for 2017 & 2016 on the basis
of Italian GAAP
|
(expressed in millions Euro)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended on
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Percentage of Sales
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
31-Dec-16
|
|
%
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
31-Dec-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upholstery net sales
|
387.5
|
|
405.0
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
86.2%
|
|
88.6%
|
Furnishings net sales
|
34.1
|
|
26.7
|
|
27.6%
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
5.8%
|
Other sales
|
28.0
|
|
25.5
|
|
9.7%
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
5.6%
|
Total Net Sales
|
449.6
|
|
457.2
|
|
-1.7%
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption (*)
|
(188.7)
|
|
(191.9)
|
|
-1.7%
|
|
|
-42.0%
|
|
-42.0%
|
Labor
|
(92.6)
|
|
(77.5)
|
|
19.5%
|
|
|
-20.6%
|
|
-17.0%
|
Industrial Costs
|
(30.2)
|
|
(30.8)
|
|
-2.2%
|
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
-6.7%
|
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
|
(8.6)
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
-9.2%
|
|
|
-1.9%
|
|
-2.1%
|
Cost of Sales
|
(311.5)
|
|
(300.3)
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
-69.3%
|
|
-65.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
138.1
|
|
156.9
|
|
-12.0%
|
|
|
30.7%
|
|
34.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling Expenses
|
(69.0)
|
|
(70.1)
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
|
-15.4%
|
|
-15.3%
|
Transportation
|
(40.5)
|
|
(43.5)
|
|
-7.0%
|
|
|
-9.0%
|
|
-9.5%
|
Commissions
|
(9.5)
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
-0.4%
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
-2.1%
|
Advertising
|
(19.1)
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
11.9%
|
|
|
-4.2%
|
|
-3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Selling and G&A
|
(98.2)
|
|
(87.2)
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
-21.8%
|
|
-19.1%
|
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
|
(4.2)
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
21.2%
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
-0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
(29.1)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
-6.5%
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income/(Costs), Net
|
(4.8)
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Exchange, Net
|
3.3
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income/(Cost), Net
|
1.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
(29.3)
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
|
|
-6.5%
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
(2.6)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(loss)
|
(31.9)
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
|
|
-7.1%
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Net income)/loss attibutable to
non-controlling interest
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income/(loss) attributable to Natuzzi S.p.a.
and
Subsidiaries
|
(31.4)
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per Ordinary Share
|
(0.57)
|
|
(0.11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Purchases plus beginning stock minus final stock and leather
processing
|
|
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2017 on the
basis of Italian GAAP (Expressed in millions of Euro)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
|
31-Dec-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
65.0
|
Marketable debt securities
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
46.9
|
|
|
53.1
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
25.6
|
Inventories
|
|
|
80.3
|
|
|
78.4
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gains
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.2
|
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.4
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.1
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
202.9
|
|
|
224.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
107.9
|
|
|
115.9
|
Other assets
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
6.5
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
114.9
|
|
|
122.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
317.8
|
|
|
347.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
18.2
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
11.6
|
Accounts payable-trade
|
|
|
76.0
|
|
|
70.5
|
Accounts payable-other
|
|
|
29.8
|
|
|
25.1
|
Accounts payable-shareholders for dividends
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.6
|
Unrealized foreign exchange losses
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
1.3
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
1.7
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
1.8
|
Salaries, wages and related liabilities
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
19.4
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
147.7
|
|
|
150.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' leaving entitlement
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
17.8
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
6.3
|
Deferred income taxes - long term
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
Deferred income for capital grants
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
7.2
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
61.6
|
|
|
44.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minority interest
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
54.9
|
|
|
54.9
|
Reserves
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
11.5
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
40.1
|
|
|
82.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
106.4
|
|
|
149.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
317.8
|
|
|
347.2
|
|
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Expressed in millions of Euro)
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
|
31-Dec-16
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result
|
|
|
(31.9)
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
13.0
|
Other non monetary costs (revenues)
|
|
|
(2.7)
|
|
|
0.7
|
One-time termination benefit accruals
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
3.1
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
9.7
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
|
3.4
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
9.8
|
Other changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
One time termination benefit payment
|
|
|
(8.3)
|
|
|
(4.5)
|
Total adjustments
|
|
|
26.9
|
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated/(used) by operating activities
|
|
|
(4.9)
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
(7.5)
|
|
|
(6.6)
|
Disposals
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.5
|
Government grants received
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
Dividends paid to minority interests
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
Disposal/devaluation of business
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated/(used) by in investing activities
|
|
|
(11.7)
|
|
|
(10.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
2.3
|
Repayments
|
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
|
(3.4)
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
Net cash generated/(used) by financing activities
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of translation adjustments on cash
|
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(9.9)
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|
|
|
65.0
|
|
|
52.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
65.0
