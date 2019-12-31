finanzen.net
24.02.2020 22:44

Natuzzi Provides Update on Impact of Coronavirus on Its Operations

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ):

In response to the evolving situation related to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Company is following the guidelines of local authorities as it prioritizes the health and safety of its employees, suppliers and retail partners. Indeed, the well-being of our colleagues and friends in China is of paramount importance. We continue to closely cooperate with local health experts as this emergency continues.

Our Chinese plant  located in Shanghai - currently serves both the Asian and the North American markets and represents approximately one-fourth of our production capacity planned for 2020.

In accordance to safety guidelines, our Chinese plant was closed for two weeks, in addition to the Chinese New Year holiday period. While operations in the Chinese plant have just re-started, we currently expect a gradual return to normal operating conditions by April.

On the basis of such assumption, the Company expects for 1q2020 a disruptive impact on revenues between 10.0 million and 15.0 million at consolidated level that could be recovered starting from May 2020.

The situation has been continuously evolving, and as such, these are our best estimates so far that could materially change if there is meaningful deterioration from current trends.

As it is customary in the upholstery business, some components of our production are provided by third-party Chinese suppliers that are experiencing the same production delay. The Company has been activating a series of alternative solutions to reduce the impact of these delays, that could result in extra-costs.

On the other hand, it is too early to estimate the impact to the consumers demand in China, since the magnitude of the impact will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak. We are closely cooperating with our Chinese retail partners to mitigate the impact on business.

In fiscal year 2019, the Chinese market represented less than 10% of our consolidated sales.

We will provide an updated guidance as we get more visibility.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about the potential factors that could affect the Companys business and financial results is included in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

Nachrichten zu Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs) News
RSS Feed
Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Krypto-Webinar

Der Bitcoin kletterte seit Jahresbeginn annähernd 40 Prozent. Welches Potenzial der Bitcoin in diesem Jahr noch hat und wie Sie als Anleger am besten vom steigenden Bitcoin-Kurs profitieren können, verraten zwei Kryptoexperten im Online-Seminar.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs) News
Werbung

Inside

Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
DZ BANK - Webinar Spezial: Wirecard bis Trump - darum ist Volatilität so wichtig für Sie!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-of) zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Übergang in Sell-off
Carl Zeiss Meditech kann dem Coronavirus nicht trotzen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Panikverkäufe im Euro Stoxx 50
Was, wenns zur Wahl zwischen Sanders und Trump kommt?
Apple  Eine große Chance für die Bären
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Coronavirus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Märchen vom billigen Kredit
Wer Sicherheit sucht, flüchtet jetzt in den Franken
Coronavirus trifft die Euro-Zone an ihrer empfindlichsten Stelle
Die Dividenden-Rezession offenbart den Abstieg der deutschen Kraftzentren
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein

News von

Warum ein US-Amerikaner nach 45 Jahren fast 800.000 Euro mehr hat als ein Deutscher
DAX mit mehr als vier Prozent im Minus - Anleger flüchten in Gold und Staatsanleihen
DAX im Crash-Check: Bei welchen Aktien die Analysten jetzt die Reißleine ziehen
Barrick-Gold-Aktie hebt ab: Titel vor großem Kaufsignal
DAX-Vorschau: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturhilfen hält Virus-Sorgen der Anleger in Schach

Heute im Fokus

Ausverkauf wegen Coronavirus: Dow geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt mit heftigen Verlusten -- IWF senkt Wachstumsprognose für China -- Berkshire Hathaway, Wirecard im Fokus

Elmos Semiconductor ersetzt Adler Real Estate im SDAX. Renault beteiligt sich an Justiz-Ermittlungen gegen Ex-Chef Ghosn. Google beantragt Erlaubnis für Geschäfte mit Huawei. Ferrari schließt wegen Coronavirus vorübergehend Museen in Italien. Epidemie rückt an Deutschland heran. Linde erhöht Quartalsdividende um 10 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
Ausverkauf wegen Coronavirus: Dow geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt mit heftigen Verlusten -- IWF senkt Wachstumsprognose für China -- Berkshire Hathaway, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:44 Uhr
Experte: Trotz kürzlicher Rekordhochs befinden wir uns schon am Anfang einer Rezession
Aktie im Fokus
22:31 Uhr
Attraktivere Alternativen? - Analyst stellt Buffetts Kroger-Zukauf in Frage
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400