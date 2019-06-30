finanzen.net
Natuzzi S.P.A. Announces Dates For The Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results And Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi or the "Company) will disclose second quarter and first half 2019 financial results on Friday September 27, 2019 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italian time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.

The dial-in phone numbers for the live conference call are +1-800-289-0438 (toll-free) for persons calling from the U.S. or Canada, or +1-323-794-2423 for those calling from other countries.

A live web cast of the conference call will be available on line at https://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/financial-release.html.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the conference call until Wednesday October 30, 2019. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 6930638.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

