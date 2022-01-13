  • Suche
13.01.2022 22:30

Natuzzi S.p.A. Announces Departure of Its Chief Financial Officer

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi or the "Company and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group) announced today that, consistently with what announced in the press release of December 23, 2021, the Company and its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vittorio Notarpietro, have agreed that the Mr. Notarpietros resignation became effective on January 10, 2022.

Pending the search for a new Chief Financial Officer, the Company has appointed Mr. Giuseppe Cacciapaglia, the Companys Global Financial Statement and Tax Director, as Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Cacciapaglia joined the Group in 1996 and has covered several relevant roles in the last 25 years. Before being appointed as the Global Financial Statement and Tax Director of the Company in 2017, he was Chief Financial Officer of Natuzzi China and Chief Internal Audit Officer of the Company.

___________________________________________________________________

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 616 mono-brand stores and 567 galleries as of September 30, 2021, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

