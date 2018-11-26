finanzen.net
26.11.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Kathy Rouan to Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Kathy Rouan, PhD, to the Companys board of directors, effective December 1, 2018.

"We are excited for Dr. Rouan to join Navideas board of directors at an instrumental time in the Companys development, said Mr. Jed A. Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Navidea. "Dr. Rouan is a distinguished expert in the life sciences industry, bringing almost 30 years of experience in discovery and development roles at GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK). Her industry knowledge will be a valuable addition to the team as Navidea progresses its Macrophage targeting technology.

"I look forward to helping Navidea advance its important new approach to guide optimal treatment in rheumatoid arthritis, commented Kathy Rouan, PhD. "This is an exciting time for the Company and I am pleased to join the Board at such a critical juncture.

Dr. Rouan was appointed SVP and Head of Projects, Clinical Platforms and Sciences ("PCPS) at GSK in May 2016. The PCPS organization within GSK encompasses the Global Clinical Operations, Statistics and Programming, Clinical Pharmacology, GCP Quality, Third Party Resourcing and Project Management functions and includes approximately 1,800 staff in 20 countries. She first joined GSK in 1989 with a background in Pharmaceutical Sciences, focusing on formulation development of protein pharmaceuticals. In 1993, Dr. Rouan moved into Project Leadership and Management becoming VP and Head of Metabolism and Pulmonary Project Management in 1999. She continued to lead Projects in a number of Therapeutic areas including Cardiovascular, Immunoinflammation and Gastroenterology Therapy areas. In 2007, Dr. Rouan led the development, submission and approval of Arzerra (ofatumumab) in refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In 2012, she became Head of Biopharmaceutical Development responsible for delivery of GSKs portfolio of biopharmaceutical medicines. In December 2013, Dr. Rouan was appointed SVP and Head of R&D Stiefel, GSKs Dermatology therapy area unit. Dr. Rouan holds a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Rhode Island, and a B.Pharm. from the University of London.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any oral statements made with respect to the information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: any future actions by Platinum-Montaur; general economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas and Ohio; our ability to successfully complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies; our ability to comply with the NYSE American continued listing standards; and other risk factors detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words "will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed, "goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.05.18
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04 (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
DZ BANK - Rohöl im freien Fall - Wie Trader jetzt profitieren können
NZD/USD: Kiwi könnte Abwärtstrend fortsetzen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fiel zurück
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kurssprung im Euro Stoxx 50 trifft auf Widerstand
Schwarzer Freitag am Ölmarkt
UBS: Alphabet  In der Hand der Bären
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf RWE, K+S, Lufthansa
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Navidea Biopharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die komplizierteste Steuer aller Zeiten
Verkaufsschlager sind jetzt kompostierbare Urnen
So gut funktionieren die Sparideen der Börsenstars
So finden Sie am Cyber Monday die wirklichen Schnäppchen
Scholz Pläne könnten Mieten weiter in die Höhe treiben

News von

Steuerpflichtige Rentner: Was Betroffene wissen müssen
Lufthansa-Aktie fliegt nach oben: Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt noch steigen kann
Dax steigt - Kompromiss-Signale aus Italien geben Schub - Lufthansa-Aktie im Aufwind
Gutes Geld verdienen mit Aktien: Vier Wege zum Anlageerfolg
Robert Halver: Gibt es noch Chancen auf eine Jahresend-Rallye?

News von

Die Chefin des Google News Lab erklärt, wie gravierend sich der Nachrichtenkonsum verändern wird
Diese 28 Staaten sind wirtschaftlich am besten für die Zukunft gerüstet
Warum man an Tankstellen und in Restaurants bald nach seinem Amazon-Account gefragt werden könnte
Diese 6 Dinge sollten Apple-Nutzer wissen, bevor sie von einem älteren iPhone auf das iPhone XS Max umsteigen
"Schleichende Eskalation": Streit um Italien könnte eine tückische Kettenreaktion in Europa auslösen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus-- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Aurubis nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck -- Bitcoin unter 4000 US-Dollar -- KUKA-Chef geht -- Brexit, Saint-Gobain, Infineon im Fokus

BVB peilt nach Rekorden ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele an. Fiat Chrysler prüft anscheinend Verkauf von Roboter-Sparte. ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt zum dritten Mal in Folge. Dürr-Aktien steigen - Berenberg sieht Licht am Ende des Tunnels. UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo und Banco Bpm: Hoffnung auf Fortschritte im Haushaltsstreit treibt Bankaktien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 47 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 47 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 47 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
Netter Bonus
Auf soviel Weihnachtsgeld dürfen sich Arbeitnehmer 2018 in Deutschland freuen
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.11.18
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus-- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Aurubis nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck -- Bitcoin unter 4000 US-Dollar -- KUKA-Chef geht -- Brexit, Saint-Gobain, Infineon im Fokus
Sonstiges
26.11.18
Diese europäischen Top-Immobilien befinden sich im grundbesitz europa
Ausland
26.11.18
Elon Musk räumt ein: Anfang 2018 war Tesla fast tot
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7