Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Kathy Rouan to Board of Directors

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the
"Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the
appointment of Kathy Rouan, PhD, to the Companys board of directors,
effective December 1, 2018.
"We are excited for Dr. Rouan to join Navideas board of directors at an
instrumental time in the Companys development, said Mr. Jed A. Latkin,
Chief Executive Officer of Navidea. "Dr. Rouan is a distinguished expert
in the life sciences industry, bringing almost 30 years of experience in
discovery and development roles at GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK). Her industry
knowledge will be a valuable addition to the team as Navidea progresses
its Macrophage targeting technology.
"I look forward to helping Navidea advance its important new approach to
guide optimal treatment in rheumatoid arthritis, commented Kathy Rouan,
PhD. "This is an exciting time for the Company and I am pleased to join
the Board at such a critical juncture.
Dr. Rouan was appointed SVP and Head of Projects, Clinical Platforms and
Sciences ("PCPS) at GSK in May 2016. The PCPS organization within GSK
encompasses the Global Clinical Operations, Statistics and Programming,
Clinical Pharmacology, GCP Quality, Third Party Resourcing and Project
Management functions and includes approximately 1,800 staff in 20
countries. She first joined GSK in 1989 with a background in
Pharmaceutical Sciences, focusing on formulation development of protein
pharmaceuticals. In 1993, Dr. Rouan moved into Project Leadership and
Management becoming VP and Head of Metabolism and Pulmonary Project
Management in 1999. She continued to lead Projects in a number of
Therapeutic areas including Cardiovascular, Immunoinflammation
and Gastroenterology Therapy areas. In 2007, Dr. Rouan led the
development, submission and approval of Arzerra (ofatumumab) in
refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In 2012, she became Head
of Biopharmaceutical Development responsible for delivery of GSKs
portfolio of biopharmaceutical medicines. In December 2013, Dr. Rouan
was appointed SVP and Head of R&D Stiefel, GSKs Dermatology therapy
area unit. Dr. Rouan holds a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the
University of Rhode Island, and a B.Pharm. from the University of London.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: any future
actions by Platinum-Montaur; general economic and business conditions,
both nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and
uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of the CRG
litigation in Texas and Ohio; our ability to successfully complete
research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing,
cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug
candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug
candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial
performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability
to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and
commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth
strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies;
our ability to comply with the NYSE American continued listing
standards; and other risk factors detailed in our most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully
review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are
available at www.sec.gov or
at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no
obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after
the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the
forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may
not occur and actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005750/en/